Capitola restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Zelda's On the Beach
203 Esplanade, Capitola
|Zeldas Cheeseburger
|$17.00
harris ranch angus patty, choice of cheddar, jack or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & onion on a potato bun, served with fries
|Calamari & Fries
|$18.00
zelda’s famous deep fried local calamari with lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce, served with fries
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
crispy fried alaskan cod fillets with lemon,
house tartar sauce, served with fries
SANDWICHES
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
504 Bay Ave, Capitola
|Toll House Cookie
|$1.95
An all-time favorite.
|Cowboy Cookie
|$2.75
With coconut, oats & chocolate chips.
|Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
|$2.95
A cookie that is almost a scone. With fresh strawberries.
SANDWICHES
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays
504 Bay Ave, Capitola
|Layered Flag Cookie
|$2.50
Almond shortbread cookie layered in stars and stripes.
|Butterstar
|$1.75
with rainbow spinkles.
|Butterflake Roll, 6 pack
|$10.50
Croissant-like, airy & buttery.
Capitola Bar & Grill
231 Esplanade, Capitola
|American Burger
|$16.00
locally sourced chuck, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, house ketchup & yellow mustard
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
sundried tomato pesto aioli, roasted jalapeno, buckhorn applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted fontina cheese, ciabatta
|Frito Misto
|$15.00
local fried squid, crisp vegetables, shishito peppers and caper aioli
The Sand Bar Capitola
211 Esplanade, Capitola
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.95
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$10.95
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola
819 Bay Avenue, Capitola
|(MD) Village Combination
|$23.95
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
|Small Salad
|$4.50
House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing
|Garlic Chips
|$8.75
Small Sized Pizza, rolled thin. Topped with Garlic Butter, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, Cooked Crispy, Cut in Bite Size Pieces
Paradise Beach Grille
215 Esplanade, Capitola