Capitola restaurants you'll love

Capitola restaurants
Toast
  • Capitola

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Zelda's On the Beach image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Zelda's On the Beach

203 Esplanade, Capitola

Avg 3 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zeldas Cheeseburger$17.00
harris ranch angus patty, choice of cheddar, jack or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & onion on a potato bun, served with fries
Calamari & Fries$18.00
zelda’s famous deep fried local calamari with lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce, served with fries
Fish & Chips$20.00
crispy fried alaskan cod fillets with lemon,
house tartar sauce, served with fries
More about Zelda's On the Beach
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria image

SANDWICHES

Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria

504 Bay Ave, Capitola

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toll House Cookie$1.95
An all-time favorite.
Cowboy Cookie$2.75
With coconut, oats & chocolate chips.
Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$2.95
A cookie that is almost a scone. With fresh strawberries.
More about Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays image

SANDWICHES

Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays

504 Bay Ave, Capitola

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Layered Flag Cookie$2.50
Almond shortbread cookie layered in stars and stripes.
Butterstar$1.75
with rainbow spinkles.
Butterflake Roll, 6 pack$10.50
Croissant-like, airy & buttery.
More about Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays
Capitola Bar & Grill image

 

Capitola Bar & Grill

231 Esplanade, Capitola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
American Burger$16.00
locally sourced chuck, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, house ketchup & yellow mustard
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sundried tomato pesto aioli, roasted jalapeno, buckhorn applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted fontina cheese, ciabatta
Frito Misto$15.00
local fried squid, crisp vegetables, shishito peppers and caper aioli
More about Capitola Bar & Grill
Yumi Poke image

 

Yumi Poke

1855 41st Ave Ste R03, Capitola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Yumi Poke
Restaurant banner

 

The Sand Bar Capitola

211 Esplanade, Capitola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$13.95
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$10.95
More about The Sand Bar Capitola
Banner pic

 

Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola

819 Bay Avenue, Capitola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(MD) Village Combination$23.95
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
Small Salad$4.50
House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing
Garlic Chips$8.75
Small Sized Pizza, rolled thin. Topped with Garlic Butter, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, Cooked Crispy, Cut in Bite Size Pieces
More about Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola
Paradise Beach Grille image

 

Paradise Beach Grille

215 Esplanade, Capitola

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Paradise Beach Grille

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
