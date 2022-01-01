Modesto restaurants you'll love
Modesto's top cuisines
Must-try Modesto restaurants
GRILL
Twin Rivers Saloon
7000 maze Blvd, Modesto
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$12.00
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
|Deep fried oysters
|$12.00
Galletto Ristorante
1101 J Street, Modesto
|Popular items
|Grilled Ribeye
|$40.00
16oz. Harris Ranch C.A.B., baby carrots, smoked gouda gratin, Italian herb gremolata
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake ~ chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato, puff pastry tuile
|Galletto Pizza
|$16.00
salami, house~made Italian sausage, mozzarella, Ratto Bros. basil,
Stanislaus Foods alta cucina marinara
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans
|Truffled Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots
|Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta
|$22.00
White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms
TNK Vegan Café
330 Needham St., Modesto
|Popular items
|TNK Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Vegan Ham & Bacon, Avocado, Broccoli Sprouts, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Raw onions, Vegan Cheese, Mayo & Ranch. Choice of Fries or Salad
|Won Ton Soup
|$9.50
Vegan stuffed Dumplings, Broccoli. Cauliflower, Carrots, Baby Bok Choy, & onions in Veggie Broth
|Pot Stickers
|$6.50
6 Fried Pot Stickers W/ Cabbage, Carrots, Tofu, Vegan Meat, Dry Black Mushroom & side of Ginger sauce.
The Farmacy
907 10th St, Modesto
|Popular items
|Almond Joyous Chia
|$5.99
almond joyous chia pudding with almonds
chocolate, coconut, and maple syrup
|NEW! Green Chili Portabella Burger
|$12.99
Chickpea patty with onion, garlic and green chilis stuffed into a portabella mushroom and topped with a southwestern tomato slaw. Served with a side of your choice.
|New! Chagaccino Superfood Latte
|$6.99
Wild foraged chaga mushroom, peruvian cacao, ceylon cinnamon, madagascar vanilla, monk fruit
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Modesto
3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
Grill Mi
3848 McHenry Ave, Modesto
|Popular items
|Spicy Sesame Chicken
|$9.95
|Chicken Bowl
|$6.95
|Side Of Korean Ribs
|$4.00
Marie Callenders
3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto
|Popular items
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
3801 Pelandale Avenue, Modesto
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
|Popular items
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
. 1/3 lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese.
|Dry Aged Beef
|$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|Trio Burgers
|$10.99
Choose Three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
Boomers
4215 Bangs Ave., Modesto
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Beef Sliders
|$16.79
Soft hamburger buns topped with all beef patties, diced red onions, dill pickle chips and Korean BBQ sauce. Served with Curly Fries and sides of Korean BBQ sauce and Ranch.
|Mini Melts - Small
|$7.99
5 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
|Mini Donuts (8)
|$5.99
Try an Order of our Original Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!
Birrieria Chito
1623 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto
|Popular items
|Jugo Zanahoria Chico
|$5.00
|Burrito Reg. Lengua
|$9.00
|Birria en Caldo De Chivo
|$16.75
Braulio’s bistro
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Popular items
|Penne Chipotle
|$13.00
Penne pasta with your choice of no meat , honey roasted chicken or shrimp with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce.
|Creme Brûlée
|$5.00
Rich creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with a side of penne pasta and garlic bread
Camp 4 Wine Café
1508 10th St, Modesto
|Popular items
|cheese and charcuterie board
|$38.00
chef's choice of 3 cheeses and 3 meats along with goodies and crackers.
|flank steak
|$20.00
house roasted flank steak, chimicurri, fontina cheese, arugula.
|poke bowl
|$20.00
ahi tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo.
Fire and Brew
3401 Dale Road, Modesto
|Popular items
|Family Feast
|$65.00
Choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, & rolls or cornbread muffins. Feeds 4-5 People
|1 Meat Tri Tip Platter
|$18.00
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto
|Popular items
|Tosticeviche
|$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
|16oz Cup of Ceviche
|$7.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
|16oz Mangonada
|$7.49
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Poke Mi New
1700 McHenry Ave Suite 14, Modesto
|Popular items
|Large Bowl
|$15.00
3 scoops of poke
|Regular Bowl
|$13.00
2 scoops of poke
|Kid's Bowl
|$12.39
12 & Under
Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.
1228 Tully Rd., Modesto
|Popular items
|Mega M.O.A.B.
|$10.00
2 hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, mayonnaise, mustard, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.
|The Angry Eddie
|$8.50
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, jalapenos, american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and a sesame seed bun.
|The '52 M.O.A.B.
|$8.00
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, house made burger sauce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a sesame seed bun.
My Garden Cafe
1109 Oakdale Rd, Modesto
My Garden Cafe
3507 Tully Rd # 40, Modesto
My Garden Cafe - Modesto (McHenry)
421 McHenry Ave., Modesto
Jane
241 Rue De Yoe, Modesto
Divine Swine A Grill & Bar
1128 Tully Rd., Modesto
Bob's Giant Burgers
1801 H street, Modesto