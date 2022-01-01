Modesto restaurants you'll love

Modesto restaurants
Toast
  Modesto

Modesto's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Modesto restaurants

Twin Rivers Saloon image

GRILL

Twin Rivers Saloon

7000 maze Blvd, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$12.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
Deep fried oysters$12.00
Galletto Ristorante image

 

Galletto Ristorante

1101 J Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Ribeye$40.00
16oz. Harris Ranch C.A.B., baby carrots, smoked gouda gratin, Italian herb gremolata
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake ~ chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato, puff pastry tuile
Galletto Pizza$16.00
salami, house~made Italian sausage, mozzarella, Ratto Bros. basil,
Stanislaus Foods alta cucina marinara
Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans
Truffled Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots
Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta$22.00
White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms
TNK Vegan Café image

 

TNK Vegan Café

330 Needham St., Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TNK Club Sandwich$12.00
Vegan Ham & Bacon, Avocado, Broccoli Sprouts, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Raw onions, Vegan Cheese, Mayo & Ranch. Choice of Fries or Salad
Won Ton Soup$9.50
Vegan stuffed Dumplings, Broccoli. Cauliflower, Carrots, Baby Bok Choy, & onions in Veggie Broth
Pot Stickers$6.50
6 Fried Pot Stickers W/ Cabbage, Carrots, Tofu, Vegan Meat, Dry Black Mushroom & side of Ginger sauce.
The Farmacy image

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Almond Joyous Chia$5.99
almond joyous chia pudding with almonds
chocolate, coconut, and maple syrup
NEW! Green Chili Portabella Burger$12.99
Chickpea patty with onion, garlic and green chilis stuffed into a portabella mushroom and topped with a southwestern tomato slaw. Served with a side of your choice.
New! Chagaccino Superfood Latte$6.99
Wild foraged chaga mushroom, peruvian cacao, ceylon cinnamon, madagascar vanilla, monk fruit
Fire Wings Modesto image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Modesto

3430 TULLY RD, MODESTO

Avg 2.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
Grill Mi image

 

Grill Mi

3848 McHenry Ave, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Sesame Chicken$9.95
Chicken Bowl$6.95
Side Of Korean Ribs$4.00
Marie Callenders image

 

Marie Callenders

3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

3801 Pelandale Avenue, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
BurgerIM-Modesto 146 image

 

BurgerIM-Modesto 146

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$7.99
. 1/3 lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese.
Dry Aged Beef$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Trio Burgers$10.99
Choose Three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
Boomers image

 

Boomers

4215 Bangs Ave., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Beef Sliders$16.79
Soft hamburger buns topped with all beef patties, diced red onions, dill pickle chips and Korean BBQ sauce. Served with Curly Fries and sides of Korean BBQ sauce and Ranch.
Mini Melts - Small$7.99
5 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
Mini Donuts (8)$5.99
Try an Order of our Original Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!
Birrieria Chito image

 

Birrieria Chito

1623 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jugo Zanahoria Chico$5.00
Burrito Reg. Lengua$9.00
Birria en Caldo De Chivo$16.75
Consumer pic

 

Braulio’s bistro

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Penne Chipotle$13.00
Penne pasta with your choice of no meat , honey roasted chicken or shrimp with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce.
Creme Brûlée$5.00
Rich creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar.
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with a side of penne pasta and garlic bread
Camp 4 Wine Café image

 

Camp 4 Wine Café

1508 10th St, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
cheese and charcuterie board$38.00
chef's choice of 3 cheeses and 3 meats along with goodies and crackers.
flank steak$20.00
house roasted flank steak, chimicurri, fontina cheese, arugula.
poke bowl$20.00
ahi tossed with black sesame seeds in a clean ponzu sauce (we use coconut aminos rather than soy), mixed greens, sticky rice, fresh fruit, wakame salad, Cucumber, Ginger, Sriracha Mayo.
Fire and Brew image

 

Fire and Brew

3401 Dale Road, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Feast$65.00
Choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, & rolls or cornbread muffins. Feeds 4-5 People
1 Meat Tri Tip Platter$18.00
Mango Crazy image

 

Mango Crazy

Mobile Food Truck, MODESTO

No reviews yet
Takeout
LoFi Cocktails image

 

LoFi Cocktails

1323 J Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gold 'n Fresh Bakery image

 

Gold 'n Fresh Bakery

3430 Tully Rd,Ste 17, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy

2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto

Avg 4.5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tosticeviche$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
16oz Cup of Ceviche$7.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
16oz Mangonada$7.49
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Restaurant banner

 

Poke Mi New

1700 McHenry Ave Suite 14, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bowl$15.00
3 scoops of poke
Regular Bowl$13.00
2 scoops of poke
Kid's Bowl$12.39
12 & Under
Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B. image

 

Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.

1228 Tully Rd., Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mega M.O.A.B.$10.00
2 hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, mayonnaise, mustard, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.
The Angry Eddie$8.50
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, jalapenos, american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and a sesame seed bun.
The '52 M.O.A.B.$8.00
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, house made burger sauce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a sesame seed bun.
My Garden Cafe image

 

My Garden Cafe

1109 Oakdale Rd, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Garden Cafe image

 

My Garden Cafe

3507 Tully Rd # 40, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Garden Cafe - Modesto (McHenry) image

 

My Garden Cafe - Modesto (McHenry)

421 McHenry Ave., Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Jane

241 Rue De Yoe, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Divine Swine A Grill & Bar

1128 Tully Rd., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bob's Giant Burgers

1801 H street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Modesto

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Penne

French Fries

Chocolate Cake

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ceres

No reviews yet

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
