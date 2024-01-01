Gusto Italiano 3948 Sylvan Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Amazing authentic Italian Food with a glass of wine or a cold beer to pair.
Location
3948 Sylvan Ave, Modesto, CA 95355
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tap Room Pub and Grub - 3948 Sylvan Avenue Ste.301
No Reviews
3948 Sylvan Avenue Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurant
The Twisted Pig Bar and Grill - 2717 Coffee Road Suite A
No Reviews
2717 Coffee Road Suite A Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurant