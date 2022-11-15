Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Wildfire Public House

1,096 Reviews

$$

1533 Oakdale Road

Modesto, CA 95355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Arugula
Wildfire Burger

Curbside Pickup?

Please Type In Make/Color Of Vehicle

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Tower

$19.00

Sashimi grade Tuna, Fresh tomatoes, avocado, ginger soy vinaigrette, topped with wasabi cream over fried wonton skins

Asparagus Cigars

$17.00

Wonton wrapped asparagus stuffed with tarragon cream cheese, drizzled with lemon pepper aioli

Bloody Mary Prawns

$18.00

Giant Shrimp marinated in a spicy tomato sauce topped with red bel peppers and grilled

Drunken Mussels

$19.00

Chorizo, fresh shallots, fresh garlic, stout broth

Edamame

$15.00

Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce

Fire Fries

$15.00

Crispy potato fries, golden velvet white cheese sauce, sriracha, flaming hot Cheetos

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Grilled to perfection with chimichurri pesto

Pacos Tacos

$17.00

Braised beef short ribs, Pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage, onions, tomatillo chile de arbol, and avocado cilantro salsa

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots

Wildfire Pretzel

$16.00

Served with warm velvet cheese sauce

Wildfire Wings

$17.00

Bone-in or boneless, choose from either Buffalo, Sweet Thai chili, or Mango BBQ sauce

Melted Mushroom Brie

$18.00

Eggplant Parmesean Stack

$17.00

Pizza

Cheese

$15.00

Combo

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers

Mediterranean Market

$17.00

Roasted Eggplant puree, fire roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with parsley and shaved red onions

Pepperoni

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, rich tomato sauce

Bacon Pickle Pizza

$20.00

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced dill pickles, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, and crushed red pepper flakes

Italiano Pizza

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo Mac

$19.00

Buffalo chicken, mac-n-cheese, blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery slivers

Mongolian

$19.00

Ginger-hoisin glazed short ribs, shredded mozzarella, topped with green onions, shredded carrots, and sesame seeds

Salads

Arugula

$16.00

Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Asian

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons

Caesar

$15.00

Grilled baby romaine, housemade croutons, parmesan, heirloom tomatoes

House Salad

$8.00

Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing

Wildfire Cobb

$18.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing

Side Caesar

$8.00

Half Cobb

$9.00

Half Asian

$9.00

Half Arugula

$9.00

Large House Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Bahn Mi

$18.00

Grilled chicken, radish-carrot-cilantro slaw, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo on toasted bolillo bun

Beyond Burger

$18.00

100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun

Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta

$24.00

White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms

Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne

$28.00

Charred tomato garlic cream sauce

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$19.00

Sweet Thai Chili Aioli, Scallions, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Short rib with a mushroom tomato cabernet demi glace, served over white cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol

Truffled Housemade Gnocchi

$24.00

Gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle zest & parmesan crisp

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Wildfire Burger

$18.00

8 oz chuck patty, grilled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun

Fresh Fish (AQ)

$42.00

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Scoglio

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Boneless Chicken wings

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Hamburgers

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburgers

$9.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side White Cheddar Mash

$6.00

Side Roasted Veggie Quinoa

$5.00

Side Rosemary Baby Potatoes

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Brocolli

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Daily Soup

$8.00

Fruit

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Baguettes

$1.50

Side Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Curbside Pickup?

Please Type In Make/Color Of Vehicle

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Tower

$19.00

Sashimi grade Tuna, Fresh tomatoes, avocado, ginger soy vinaigrette, topped with wasabi cream over fried wonton skins

Asparagus Cigars

$17.00

Wonton wrapped asparagus stuffed with tarragon cream cheese, drizzled with lemon pepper aioli

Bloody Mary Prawns

$18.00

Giant Shrimp marinated in a spicy tomato sauce topped with red bel peppers and grilled

Drunken Mussels

$19.00

Chorizo, fresh shallots, fresh garlic, stout broth

Edamame

$15.00

Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce

Fire Fries

$13.00

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Grilled to perfection with chimichurri pesto

Pacos Tacos

$17.00

Braised beef short ribs, Pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage, onions, tomatillo chile de arbol, and avocado cilantro salsa

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots

Wildfire Pretzel

$16.00

Served with warm velvet cheese sauce

Wildfire Wings

$17.00

Bone-in or boneless, choose from either Buffalo, Sweet Thai chili, or Mango BBQ sauce

Marie's Carne Asada Fries

$19.00

Melted Mushroom Brie

$18.00

Pizza

Combo

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers

Mediterranean Market

$17.00

Roasted Eggplant puree, fire roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with parsley and shaved red onions

Pepperoni

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, rich tomato sauce

Cheese

$15.00

Bacon Pickle Pizza

$20.00

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced dill pickles, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, and crushed red pepper flakes

Italiano Pizza

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Mike's Hot Honey Roni

$19.00

Buffalo Mac

$19.00

Buffalo chicken, mac-n-cheese, blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery slivers

Mongolian

$19.00

Ginger-hoisin glazed short ribs, shredded mozzarella, topped with green onions, shredded carrots, and sesame seeds

Salads

Arugula

$16.00

Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Asian

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons

Caesar

$15.00

Grilled baby romaine, housemade croutons, parmesan, heirloom tomatoes

House Salad

$8.00

Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing

Wildfire Cobb

$18.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

Big White Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Fresh Fish (AQ)

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Rosemary baby potatoes, wild mushroom, demi glace, asparagus

NY Steak-Roasted Garlic

$42.00

Herb butter, oven roasted mashed white cheddar potatoes, asparagus

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Rosemary baby potatoes, chimichurri pesto, asparagus

Wildfire Burger

$18.00

8 oz chuck patty, grilled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$18.00

100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$19.00

Sweet Thai Chili Aioli, Scallions, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Truffled Housemade Gnocchi

$24.00

Gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle zest & parmesan crisp

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Short rib with a mushroom tomato cabernet demi glace, served over white cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus

Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta

$24.00

White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms

Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne

$28.00

Charred tomato garlic cream sauce

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus

Flaming Ribeye

$42.00

Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Soups

Daily Soup

$8.00

kids menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Boneless Chicken wings

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Hamburgers

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburgers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides (Copy)

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side White Cheddar Mash

$6.00

Side Roasted Veggie Quinoa

$5.00

Side Rosemary Baby Potatoes

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Brocolli

$5.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Daily Soup

$8.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Fire Fries

$8.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Truffle Mac N Chz

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Appetizer

Eggplant Parmesan Stack

$14.00

WFPH Roll

$16.00

Salad

Big White Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Mike's Hot Honey Roni

$19.00

Scoglio

$28.00

Dessert

Pizzella Heaven

$14.00

SALADS

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

HALF COBB SALAD

$9.00

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

HALF ASIAN SALAD

$9.00

Half Arugula Salad

$9.00

SANDWICHES

HALF SPICY FRIED

$9.00

HALF BEYOND BURGER

$9.00

HALF VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.00

HALF BANH MI

$9.00

HALF SEARED AHI

$9.00

SOUPS

DAILY SOUP

$9.00

PASTAS

HALF 4 MUSHROOM PASTA

$18.00

HALF CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$18.00

HALF TRUFFLED MAC N CHEESE PASTA

$18.00

HALF VEGGIE PASTA

$18.00

Brunch Options

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Denver Omelette

$20.00

Chicken N' Waffle

$20.00

Brunch Pizza

$20.00

DESSERTS

Brown Butter Cake/Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$9.00

Brandy caramel, hazelnut crocante

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Raspberry Coulis, Mango Coulis & Fresh berries

XANGO CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Deep fried cheesecake, strawberry sauce, brandy caramel, fresh berries, powdered sugar

Wildfire Trio Bowl

$7.00

French vanilla, chocolate ice cream, & mango sorbet

Pizzella Heaven

$14.00

Catering Menu

Ahi Tuna Tower Platter

$72.00

Arugula Salad Platter

$64.00

Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Asian Salad Platter

$72.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons

Asparagus Cigars Platter

$56.00

Bahn Mi Platter

$72.00

Grilled chicken, radish-carrot-cilantro slaw, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo on toasted bolillo bun

Banana Bourbon platter

$36.00

Beyond Burger Platter

$68.00

100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun

Bloody Mary Prawns Platter

$68.00

Braised Short Rib Platter

$116.00

Bruschetta Platter

$52.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$32.00

Cheeseboard Platter

$72.00

Chicken Picatta Platter

$104.00

Chocolate Cake Platter

$32.00

Cookie Platter

$14.00

Drunken Mussels Platter

$64.00

Edamame Platter

$60.00

Filet Mignon Platter

$156.00

Filet Tip Risotto Platter

$120.00

Fire Fries Platter

$52.00

Four Mushroom Pasta Platter

$84.00

Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta Platter WITH CHICKEN

$120.00

White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms

Fresh Fish Platter

$152.00

Harissa Shrimp Penne Platter

$112.00

Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne Platter

$148.00

Chicken Harissa Platter

$96.00

House Salad Platter

$32.00

Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing

Lamb Lollipops Platter

$80.00

Mix and Match Pizzas

$64.00

Ny Steak Platter

$148.00

Pacos Tacos Platter

$68.00

Pretzel Platter

$56.00

Rack of Lamb Platter

$156.00

Salmon Platter

$104.00

Seafood Risottos Platter

$120.00

Seared Ahi Sandwich Platter

$64.00

Thai Chili Relish, scallion-cilantro aioli, lettuce, tomato on a bolillo roll

Shrimp and Crab Cakes Platter

$72.00

Sliders Platter

$64.00

Smores platter

$36.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter

$72.00

Hand breaded breast, provolone, sriracha aioli on a bolillo roll

Tiramisu platter

$36.00

Truffle Mac Platter

$72.00

Truffled Gnocchi Platter

$84.00

Veggie Pasta Platter

$72.00

Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta

Veggie Sandwich Platter

$56.00

Wildfire Burger Platter

$68.00

Wildfire Cobb Platter

$72.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing

Wildfire Wings Platter

$68.00

Xango Cheesecake Platter

$32.00

French Fry Platter

$20.00

Chicken Marsala Platter

$104.00

Cobb Salad Platter

$68.00

16 oz bottles

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Mt. Dew Bottle

$3.00

Sierra Mist Bottle

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Fountain 16 oz

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lipton Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

16 Inch Pizzas

Pizza Options

$50.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Ahi Tuna Tower

$19.00

Sashimi grade Tuna, Fresh tomatoes, avocado, ginger soy vinaigrette, topped with wasabi cream over fried wonton skins

Asparagus Cigars

$17.00

Wonton wrapped asparagus stuffed with tarragon cream cheese, drizzled with lemon pepper aioli

Bloody Mary Prawns

$18.00

Giant Shrimp marinated in a spicy tomato sauce topped with red bel peppers and grilled

Drunken Mussels

$19.00

Chorizo, fresh shallots, fresh garlic, stout broth

Edamame

$15.00

Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce

Fire Fries

$15.00

Crispy potato fries, golden velvet white cheese sauce, sriracha, flaming hot Cheetos

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Grilled to perfection with chimichurri pesto

Pacos Tacos

$17.00

Braised beef short ribs, Pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage, onions, tomatillo chile de arbol, and avocado cilantro salsa

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp and crab meat mixed with parmesan cheese, celery, carrots, onions and parsley, topped with a lemon caper aioli

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots

Wildfire Pretzel

$16.00

Served with warm velvet cheese sauce

Wildfire Wings

$17.00

Bone-in or boneless, choose from either Buffalo, Sweet Thai chili, or Mango BBQ sauce

Pizza (Copy)

Buffalo Mac

$19.00

Buffalo chicken, mac-n-cheese, blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery slivers

Cheese

$15.00

Combo

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers

Mediterranean Market

$17.00

Roasted Eggplant puree, fire roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with parsley and shaved red onions

Mongolian

$19.00

Ginger-hoisin glazed short ribs, shredded mozzarella, topped with green onions, shredded carrots, and sesame seeds

Pepperoni

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, rich tomato sauce

Bacon Pickle Pizza

$20.00

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced dill pickles, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, and crushed red pepper flakes

Salads (Copy)

Arugula

$16.00

Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Asian

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons

Caesar

$15.00

Grilled baby romaine, housemade croutons, parmesan, heirloom tomatoes

House Salad

$8.00

Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing

Wildfire Cobb

$18.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing

Side Caesar

$8.00

Half Cobb

$9.00

Half Asian

$9.00

Half Arugula

$9.00

Entrees (Copy)

Fresh Fish (AQ)

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Rosemary baby potatoes, wild mushroom, demi glace, asparagus

NY Steak-Roasted Garlic

$42.00

Herb butter, oven roasted mashed white cheddar potatoes, asparagus

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Rosemary baby potatoes, chimichurri pesto, asparagus

Truffled Housemade Gnocchi

$24.00

Gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle zest & parmesan crisp

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Short rib with a mushroom tomato cabernet demi glace, served over white cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus

Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta

$24.00

White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms

Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne

$28.00

Charred tomato garlic cream sauce

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus

Flaming Ribeye

$42.00

Wildfire Burger

$17.00

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta

$24.00

White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU CAKE

$9.00

Brandy caramel, hazelnut crocante

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Raspberry Coulis, Mango Coulis & Fresh berries

XANGO CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Deep fried cheesecake, strawberry sauce, brandy caramel, fresh berries, powdered sugar

Wildfire Trio Bowl

$7.00

French vanilla, chocolate ice cream, & mango sorbet

Fountain 16 oz

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lipton Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

kids menu (Copy)

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Boneless Chicken wings

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Hamburgers

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburgers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Soups (Copy)

Lentil Veggie

$8.00

Minestrone

$8.00

2 for Eighteen SOUPS (Copy)

DAILY SOUP

$9.00

2 for Eighteen PASTAS (Copy)

HALF 4 MUSHROOM PASTA

$18.00

HALF CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$18.00

HALF TRUFFLED MAC N CHEESE PASTA

$18.00

HALF VEGGIE PASTA

$18.00

2 for Eighteen SANDWICHES (Copy)

HALF SPICY FRIED

$9.00

HALF BEYOND BURGER

$9.00

HALF VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.00

HALF BANH MI

$9.00

HALF SEARED AHI

$9.00

2 for Eighteen SALADS (Copy)

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

HALF COBB SALAD

$9.00

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

HALF ASIAN SALAD

$9.00

Half Arugula Salad

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355

Directions

Gallery
Wildfire Public House image
Wildfire Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twin Rivers Saloon
orange star4.5 • 45
7000 maze Blvd Modesto, CA 95358
View restaurantnext
10 East Kitchen & Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Main St Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Baldi's Copper Valley Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240 town square Road, copperopolis, CA 95228 Copperopolis, CA 95228
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Camp 4 Wine Café
orange star4.7 • 1,485
1508 10th St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.5 • 288
3801 Pelandale Avenue Modesto, CA 95356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Modesto
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston