Wildfire Public House
1,096 Reviews
$$
1533 Oakdale Road
Modesto, CA 95355
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Tower
Sashimi grade Tuna, Fresh tomatoes, avocado, ginger soy vinaigrette, topped with wasabi cream over fried wonton skins
Asparagus Cigars
Wonton wrapped asparagus stuffed with tarragon cream cheese, drizzled with lemon pepper aioli
Bloody Mary Prawns
Giant Shrimp marinated in a spicy tomato sauce topped with red bel peppers and grilled
Drunken Mussels
Chorizo, fresh shallots, fresh garlic, stout broth
Edamame
Shell on beans tossed in a roasted garlic onion sauce
Fire Fries
Crispy potato fries, golden velvet white cheese sauce, sriracha, flaming hot Cheetos
Lamb Lollipops
Grilled to perfection with chimichurri pesto
Pacos Tacos
Braised beef short ribs, Pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage, onions, tomatillo chile de arbol, and avocado cilantro salsa
Bruschetta
Tri-color quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes, red onions, basil on grilled baguette
Truffled Mac & Cheese
Creamy white sauce with crispy bacon, asparagus, white wine, garlic and onion, topped with crispy shallots
Wildfire Pretzel
Served with warm velvet cheese sauce
Wildfire Wings
Bone-in or boneless, choose from either Buffalo, Sweet Thai chili, or Mango BBQ sauce
Melted Mushroom Brie
Eggplant Parmesean Stack
Pizza
Cheese
Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers
Mediterranean Market
Roasted Eggplant puree, fire roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with parsley and shaved red onions
Pepperoni
Mozzarella, pepperoni, rich tomato sauce
Bacon Pickle Pizza
Applewood smoked bacon, sliced dill pickles, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, and crushed red pepper flakes
Italiano Pizza
Wild Mushroom Pizza
Buffalo Mac
Buffalo chicken, mac-n-cheese, blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery slivers
Mongolian
Ginger-hoisin glazed short ribs, shredded mozzarella, topped with green onions, shredded carrots, and sesame seeds
Salads
Arugula
Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette
Asian
Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons
Caesar
Grilled baby romaine, housemade croutons, parmesan, heirloom tomatoes
House Salad
Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing
Wildfire Cobb
Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing
Side Caesar
Half Cobb
Half Asian
Half Arugula
Large House Salad
Entrees
Bahn Mi
Grilled chicken, radish-carrot-cilantro slaw, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo on toasted bolillo bun
Beyond Burger
100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun
Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta
White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms
Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish
Seared Ahi Sandwich
Sweet Thai Chili Aioli, Scallions, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Braised Short Rib
Short rib with a mushroom tomato cabernet demi glace, served over white cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol
Truffled Housemade Gnocchi
Gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle zest & parmesan crisp
Veggie Pasta
Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta
Veggie Sandwich
Wildfire Burger
8 oz chuck patty, grilled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun
Fresh Fish (AQ)
Chicken Piccata
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans
Chicken Marsala
Scoglio
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Fries
Side Asparagus
Side White Cheddar Mash
Side Roasted Veggie Quinoa
Side Rosemary Baby Potatoes
Side Green Beans
Side Brocolli
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Daily Soup
Fruit
Side Burger Patty
Side Veggies
Side Baguettes
Side Crispy Chicken
Side Cilantro Rice
Big White Salad
Entrees
Fresh Fish (AQ)
Filet Mignon
Rosemary baby potatoes, wild mushroom, demi glace, asparagus
NY Steak-Roasted Garlic
Herb butter, oven roasted mashed white cheddar potatoes, asparagus
Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon, roasted vegetable quinoa, sun dried tomato-caper relish
Rack of Lamb
Rosemary baby potatoes, chimichurri pesto, asparagus
Wildfire Burger
8 oz chuck patty, grilled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun
Beyond Burger
100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol
Seared Ahi Sandwich
Sweet Thai Chili Aioli, Scallions, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Truffled Housemade Gnocchi
Gorgonzola cream sauce, truffle zest & parmesan crisp
Braised Short Rib
Short rib with a mushroom tomato cabernet demi glace, served over white cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus
Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta
White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms
Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
Veggie Pasta
Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus
Flaming Ribeye
Alfredo Pasta
Soups
DESSERTS
Brown Butter Cake/Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Carrot Cake
TIRAMISU CAKE
Brandy caramel, hazelnut crocante
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
Raspberry Coulis, Mango Coulis & Fresh berries
XANGO CHEESECAKE
Deep fried cheesecake, strawberry sauce, brandy caramel, fresh berries, powdered sugar
Wildfire Trio Bowl
French vanilla, chocolate ice cream, & mango sorbet
Pizzella Heaven
Catering Menu
Ahi Tuna Tower Platter
Arugula Salad Platter
Fresh baby arugula, quinoa, pear, grapes, goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette
Asian Salad Platter
Spicy Fried Chicken, field greens, shredded red cabbage, fresh daikon, carrots, peppers, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing, crispy won tons
Asparagus Cigars Platter
Bahn Mi Platter
Grilled chicken, radish-carrot-cilantro slaw, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo on toasted bolillo bun
Banana Bourbon platter
Beyond Burger Platter
100% Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on toasted gluten free bun
Bloody Mary Prawns Platter
Braised Short Rib Platter
Bruschetta Platter
Caesar Salad Platter
Cheeseboard Platter
Chicken Picatta Platter
Chocolate Cake Platter
Cookie Platter
Drunken Mussels Platter
Edamame Platter
Filet Mignon Platter
Filet Tip Risotto Platter
Fire Fries Platter
Four Mushroom Pasta Platter
Four Mushroom Trottole Pasta Platter WITH CHICKEN
White wine cream sauce with artichokes, wild mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with crispy oyster mushrooms
Fresh Fish Platter
Harissa Shrimp Penne Platter
Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne Platter
Chicken Harissa Platter
House Salad Platter
Field greens with heirloom tomatoes, red onions and shaved carrots, choice of dressing
Lamb Lollipops Platter
Mix and Match Pizzas
Ny Steak Platter
Pacos Tacos Platter
Pretzel Platter
Rack of Lamb Platter
Salmon Platter
Seafood Risottos Platter
Seared Ahi Sandwich Platter
Thai Chili Relish, scallion-cilantro aioli, lettuce, tomato on a bolillo roll
Shrimp and Crab Cakes Platter
Sliders Platter
Smores platter
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter
Hand breaded breast, provolone, sriracha aioli on a bolillo roll
Tiramisu platter
Truffle Mac Platter
Truffled Gnocchi Platter
Veggie Pasta Platter
Broccoli, Asparagus, red onion, roasted red pepper, gouda sauce over cavatappi pasta
Veggie Sandwich Platter
Wildfire Burger Platter
Wildfire Cobb Platter
Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken breast topped with ranch dressing
Wildfire Wings Platter
Xango Cheesecake Platter
French Fry Platter
Chicken Marsala Platter
Cobb Salad Platter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355