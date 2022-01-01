American
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
816 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Kitchen @ StoneBrier has a goal of bringing delicious, handcrafted, and quality food to the community. Our menu is comprised of classic recipes, containing only the freshest produce, hand-carved meats, and freshly baked breads— promising an excellent dining experience, whether eating in or getting it to-go!
Location
4780 West Lane, Stockton, CA 95210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stockton
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurant