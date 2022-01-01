Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

816 Reviews

$$

4780 West Lane

Stockton, CA 95210

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Shrimp BLT
StoneBrier Cheeseburger And French Fries
Cup Toscana

Appetizers Lunch

Hummas & Pitta

$13.00

Seasonal Bruschetta

$15.00

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

(8) Prawns With Cocktail Sauce

Deep Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Spicy Aioli & Cocktail Sauce

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Lunch Soups

Cup Toscana

$9.00

Bowl Toscana

$13.00

Cup Tomato

$8.00

Bowl Tomato

$12.00

Cup Minestrone

$9.00

Bowl Minestrone

$14.00

Cup Stew

$9.00

Bowl Stew

$14.00

Cup Clam

$10.00

Bowl Clam

$16.00

Lunch Salads

Full House

$16.00

Full Spinach

$17.00

Full Caesar

$15.00

Incredible Salad

$20.00

Full Arugula Salad

$19.00

Vegetarian

Quinoa Bowl

$20.00

Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Black Bean Cheeseburger And Fries

$18.00

Specialty Sandwiches & Entrees

Full CJ

$18.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado. Served on Focaccia Bread with a Pesto Cream Sauce

Classic Club Sandwich

$19.00

Julia's BLT

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

Full Chicken Caprese

$18.00

Full Shrimp BLT

$23.00

Full Ruben

$18.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut. Served on Rye Bread with Thousand Island

Short Rib Melt

$24.00

Mikey's Qeto Burger

$18.00

Wet Burrito

$18.00

StoneBrier Cheeseburger And French Fries

$20.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Bun with Garlic Aioli & a Side of Fries

Salmon

$31.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Ribeye

$65.00

Roasted Chicken

$31.00

Full Veggie Sand

$16.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$15.00

American, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese. Choice of Bread

Carved & Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Ham Sandwich

$16.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Fruit

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

W/Grilled Vegetable

$5.00

Mashed Patoatoes & Gravy

$5.00

Pasta of the Day

$4.00

w/Side Salad

$5.00

w/Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side of Meat

Salmon Only

$14.00

Appetizers Dinner

Hummus & Warm Pita Bread

$13.00

Seasonal Bruschetta

$15.00

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Spicy Aioli & Cocktail Sauce

Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

(8) Prawns With Cocktail Sauce

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

coconut prawns

$18.00

deep fried zucc

$15.00

Dinner Soup and Salads

Toscana

Tomato Bisque

Minestrone

Out of stock

Hearty Vegetable Beef Soup

Clam Chowder

House starter Salad

$10.00

Caesar starter Salad

$9.00

Spinach starter Salad

$11.00

Incredible Salad

$20.00

Arugula Salad

$19.00

StoneBrier Pasta's

Lobster Raviolis

$38.00

Short Rib Mac N' Cheese

$29.00

Seafood Pasta

$33.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Topped with Sour Cream, Chives & Dill. Served on Pappardelle Pasta

Short Rib Ragu

$32.00

StoneBrier Entrees

StoneBrier Cheeseburger N Fries

$20.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Bun with Garlic Aioli Sauce & a Pickle

Short Ribs

$43.00

Grilled Pork Chops

$43.00

Salmon

$37.00

CGP III Calamari Steak

$34.00

Prime Rib (Friday)

Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$31.00

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Duck Breast

$42.00

Surf N' Turf

$85.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$60.00

Served with a Red Wine Demi Glace

Rib Eye

$65.00

Vegetarian

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Bun with Garlic Aioli Sauce & a Pickle

Quinoa-Bowl

$20.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00

Polenta Side

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Risotto

$7.00

Appetizers

Deep Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Spicy Aioli & Cocktail Sauce

Seasonal Bruschetta

$15.00

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

(8) Prawns With Cocktail Sauce

Salmon Cakes

$18.00Out of stock

Hummus

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00Out of stock

Soups

Bowl Tomato

$12.00

Cup Tomato

$8.00

Bowl Toscana

$13.00

Cup Toscana

$9.00

Cup Clam

$10.00

Bowl Clam

$16.00

Bowl Minestrone

$14.00

Cup Minestrone

$9.00

Bowl Beef Soup

$14.00

Cup Beef soup

$9.00

Salads

Full House

$15.00

Full Spinach

$16.00

Full Caesar

$14.00

Incredible Salad

$20.00

Full Arugula Salad

$19.00

Vegetarian

Quinoa Bowl

$20.00

Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Black Bean Cheeseburger n Fries

$18.00

Eggy Things

Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

(2) Eggs Your Way

$15.00

California Three Egg Omelet

$17.00

House Three Egg Omelet

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Breakfast Entrée

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Corned Beef & Hash

$16.00

French Toast Plate

$17.00

Buttermilk Pancakes (3) Plate

$17.00

Bacon or Sausage & Egg Croissant

$15.00

Brunch Sandwiches & Entrée

Salmon

$31.00

Full CJ

$18.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado. Served on Focaccia Bread with a Pesto Cream Sauce

StoneBrier Burger w/ Fries

$20.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Bun with Garlic Aioli Sauce & a Pickle

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Chicken N Waffles

$25.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Full Chicken Caprese

$18.00

Full Ruben

$18.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut. Served on Rye Bread with Thousand Island

Sides

Biscuits & Gravy (1)

$6.00

Bacon (3)

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Country Potatoes

$6.00

Sausage (3)

$5.00

Fruit

$6.00

(1) Pancake

$5.00

(2) Egg

$5.00

(2) Toast

$6.00

(1) French Toast

$6.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids French Toast

$9.00

Kids Egg Their Way

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice cream

$6.00

Gelato

$6.00

sorbet

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Birthday Cheesecake

Ice cream

Gelato

sorbet

Soup

Bowl Minestrone

bowl clam chowder

Bowl Tomato Bisque

Bowl Stew

Salad

Full House

Full Caesar

Full Spinach

Sandwich

Cheese Burger ONLY

Chicken Sandwich

Carved Sandwich

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:25 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The Kitchen @ StoneBrier has a goal of bringing delicious, handcrafted, and quality food to the community. Our menu is comprised of classic recipes, containing only the freshest produce, hand-carved meats, and freshly baked breads— promising an excellent dining experience, whether eating in or getting it to-go!

4780 West Lane, Stockton, CA 95210

