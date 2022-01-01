Stockton restaurants you'll love
More about FAT CITY Brew & BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ
1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton
|Popular items
|Sandwich Tri-Tip
|$18.90
Perfectly smoked Tri Tip sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
|Taco Special Tuesday
|$2.70
Crunchy deep fried flour tortilla shell. Filled with your choose of meat topped with Fat City Coleslaw.
|Sandwich Pulled Pork
|$15.71
12 hour smoked Pork Butt hand pulled and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
More about FED
FRENCH FRIES
FED
116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|$15 SINGLE TICKET
|$15.00
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
4932 Pacific Avenue, Stockton
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Unagi Musubi (1)
|$3.50
Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)
More about Fire Wings Stockton
Fire Wings Stockton
6625 Pacific Ave, Stockton
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.89
|Full Build Your Own
|$9.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.19
More about La Mesa
La Mesa
329 Lincoln Center, Stockton
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$6.00
Tortilla Chips
|3 Salsas & Chips
|$5.00
Tortilla Chips, 3 Salsas
|Tacos
Beer Battered Shrimp, Arbol Salsa, PIco, Avocado
Or
Asada, Sauteed Onions, Cilantro, Salsa
Or
Pork Belly, Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Puya Salsa
Comes with Rice and Beans
More about The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
4780 West Lane, Stockton
|Popular items
|Full CJ
|$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado. Served on Focaccia Bread with a Pesto Cream Sauce
|full stew
|$10.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes (3) Plate
|$15.00
More about Papa Urb's Grill
EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Papa Urb's Grill
331 E Weber Ave, Stockton
More about MIBURGER Stockton
MIBURGER Stockton
4027 E Morada Lane, Stockton
|Popular items
|Family Box
|$54.99
|BIG
|$7.99
|Onion Rings
|$4.99
More about Kings Card Club/West Lane Restaurant and Bar
Kings Card Club/West Lane Restaurant and Bar
6111 West Lane, Stockton
More about David’s Pizza
David’s Pizza
1744 W Hammer Ln, Stockton
More about La Catrina Restaurant
La Catrina Restaurant
1461 w march ln, stockton