Stockton restaurants you'll love

Stockton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stockton

Stockton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Stockton restaurants

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ

1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (1677 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich Tri-Tip$18.90
Perfectly smoked Tri Tip sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Taco Special Tuesday$2.70
Crunchy deep fried flour tortilla shell. Filled with your choose of meat topped with Fat City Coleslaw.
Sandwich Pulled Pork$15.71
12 hour smoked Pork Butt hand pulled and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
FED image

FRENCH FRIES

FED

116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
$15 SINGLE TICKET$15.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

4932 Pacific Avenue, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)
Fire Wings Stockton image

 

Fire Wings Stockton

6625 Pacific Ave, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.4 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$3.89
Full Build Your Own$9.99
Sweet Potato Fries$5.19
La Mesa image

 

La Mesa

329 Lincoln Center, Stockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$6.00
Tortilla Chips
3 Salsas & Chips$5.00
Tortilla Chips, 3 Salsas
Tacos
Beer Battered Shrimp, Arbol Salsa, PIco, Avocado
Or
Asada, Sauteed Onions, Cilantro, Salsa
Or
Pork Belly, Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Puya Salsa
Comes with Rice and Beans
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

4780 West Lane, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full CJ$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado. Served on Focaccia Bread with a Pesto Cream Sauce
full stew$10.00
Buttermilk Pancakes (3) Plate$15.00
0051 - Stockton image

 

0051 - Stockton

878 West Benjamin Holt Dr., Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taps Barrel House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taps Barrel House

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Papa Urb's Grill image

EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Papa Urb's Grill

331 E Weber Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MIBURGER Stockton image

 

MIBURGER Stockton

4027 E Morada Lane, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Box$54.99
BIG$7.99
Onion Rings$4.99
Kings Card Club/West Lane Restaurant and Bar image

 

Kings Card Club/West Lane Restaurant and Bar

6111 West Lane, Stockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

David’s Pizza

1744 W Hammer Ln, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La Catrina Restaurant

1461 w march ln, stockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stockton

French Fries

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

More near Stockton to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Antioch

No reviews yet

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
