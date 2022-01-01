Sonora restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mike's Pizza of Sonora
14721 Mono Way, Sonora
|Popular items
|MEDIUM BREADSTICK 12"
|$7.99
Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan
|Large Combination
|$26.75
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
|SMALL BREADSTICK 10"
|$6.25
Garlic butter and parmesan
Sonora Squeeze Burger
13791 Mono Way, Sonoroa
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Squeeze Burger
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with a pineapple, onion, lettuce and smothered in sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich on sourdough bread
|Fries
Delicious and crispy – our fries are coated in a perfect blend of seasoning and then fried to perfection!
Claudia's Cafe
900 Mono Way, Sonora
My Garden Cafe
14270 Mono Way, Sonora