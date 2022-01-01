Sonora restaurants you'll love

Sonora restaurants
Toast
  Sonora

Sonora's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Must-try Sonora restaurants

Mike's Pizza of Sonora image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mike's Pizza of Sonora

14721 Mono Way, Sonora

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEDIUM BREADSTICK 12"$7.99
Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan
Large Combination$26.75
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
SMALL BREADSTICK 10"$6.25
Garlic butter and parmesan
More about Mike's Pizza of Sonora
Sonora Squeeze Burger image

 

Sonora Squeeze Burger

13791 Mono Way, Sonoroa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Squeeze Burger
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with a pineapple, onion, lettuce and smothered in sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich on sourdough bread
Fries
Delicious and crispy – our fries are coated in a perfect blend of seasoning and then fried to perfection!
More about Sonora Squeeze Burger
Flappy's Pizza Co. image

 

Flappy's Pizza Co.

123 S Washington St, Sonora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Flappy's Pizza Co.
Banner pic

 

Claudia's Cafe

900 Mono Way, Sonora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Claudia's Cafe
My Garden Cafe image

 

My Garden Cafe

14270 Mono Way, Sonora

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about My Garden Cafe
Turlock

