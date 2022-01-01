Fresno restaurants you'll love

Fresno's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Fresno restaurants

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA$5.99
Torta$11.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

236 E River Park Cir, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
More about West Coast Sourdough
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery

132 W Ness Ave, Ste 108, Fresno

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chashu Bao$3.50
Tri Tip Bao$4.50
Soft Boiled Egg Side$1.75
More about Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno

2311 Kern St, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Wrap$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Meal Replacement$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Vinaigrette Salad$7.49
Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.
More about Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno
TNT Cheesesteaks image

 

TNT Cheesesteaks

2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$10.75
buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, spicy TNT sauce
The Classic$12.75
green bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese, TNT sauce
Garlic Fries$5.00
crispy garlic chips, parmesan, EVOO
More about TNT Cheesesteaks
Cocina Village image

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
5 Mini Tacos$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Asada Burrito$10.99
Carne asada with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
More about Cocina Village
Maya Sushi Lounge image

SUSHI

Maya Sushi Lounge

1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Temp Crunch Roll$14.95
In: crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
Out: crunch, house sauce
Five Wishes$18.50
In: salmon, tuna, yellow tail, albacore, avocado.
Out: crab, green onion, house sauce, masago.
Chicken Bento$16.95
Sizzled marinated chicken, rice, salad, combo tempura,6 pieces california roll, miso soup and teriyaki sauce.
More about Maya Sushi Lounge
Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.1 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 dozens Mpreparado$16.00
Tostada Ceviche de Camaro$9.95
Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)$3.50
More about Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
Annesso Pizzeria image

 

Annesso Pizzeria

8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale$13.00
avocado, seeds and grains, ricotta salata, lemon vinaigrette
Funghi Misti$18.00
mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, taleggio, sottocenere, thyme
Parm Fries$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
More about Annesso Pizzeria
Elbow Room Bar & Grill image

 

Elbow Room Bar & Grill

731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12oz Prime Rib.$38.00
Seasonal vegetables, fingerling potatoes,
Asparagus Fries$16.00
Chipotle aioli
Filet Mignon Meatloaf$19.00
Wild mushroom bordelaise, fingerling potatoes, sautéed broccolini
More about Elbow Room Bar & Grill
Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

608 E Weldon Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.7 (2833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#4 Atomic Veggie$7.50
Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla
#3 Where's The Beef$12.00
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
Chips and Salsa$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Brooks Burgers image

 

Brooks Burgers

190 El Camino, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brooksy BBQ$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings Grilled onions ,lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
Locals Favorite$7.99
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese And your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Brooks Burger$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, boss sauce.
More about Brooks Burgers
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc. image

 

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Croissant$8.50
Served on our soft Croissant with all your favorite toppings.
Gouda Morning Sandwich$8.50
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with gouda cheese, our house made tomato aioli sauce, fresh sliced black forest ham, a fresh cooked egg, spinach, and red onion.
The Marble Works$9.00
Served on a toasted Marble Rye bread with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, gouda cheese, freshly cooked eggs, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
More about The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
Bulldoc Korean Fusion image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bulldoc Korean Fusion

3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
House Fried Rice$11.95
Bulldoc$15.95
More about Bulldoc Korean Fusion
Modernist image

 

Modernist

719 Fulton Street, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Christmapolitan$38.00
vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry, lime, rosemary
16oz Jingle Balls Nog$35.00
cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
Valentine's Day Cocktail Class (for two)$135.00
Couples cocktail class includes 2 tickets to a Valentine's Day cocktail class (5:30 - 7:30pm on Monday, February 14th), an immersive and fun experience where you learn how to make 3 cocktails! Included as part of the experience are 3 cocktails per person, light snacks, and recipes for you to take home after. The perfect Valentine's Day surprise for that special one!
More about Modernist
Banner pic

TAPAS

Quail State

1060 Fulton St, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi Poke$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
Autumn Sun$7.00
More about Quail State
Fugazzis image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

Avg 4.4 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tequila Fettuccine$12.17
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.08
Fettuccine & Spinach$15.23
More about Fugazzis
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
More about Slaters 50-50
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry image

BAGELS

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Florentine Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
More about Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Hunan Chinese Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno

Avg 4.5 (5897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad 雞沙拉 Web$10.99
House dressing with peanut butter
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛 Web$14.99
Spicy. Beef with shredded white & green onions and dry chili peppers.
Butter Cream Prawns 奶油蝦 Web$16.99
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
More about Marie Callender’s
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
Double Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Albondiga Soup
Ground beef meatballs in broth with fresh carrots, squash, potatoes & celery. Served with rice and choice of tortillas
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image

 

Rollie Rollie (NEW)

682 east nees avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4. Matcha Madness
24. Sea Salt Caramel
Fluffy Matcha Dream$5.95
More about Rollie Rollie (NEW)
Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall image

 

Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall

505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4in Brownie$4.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall

