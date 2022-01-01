Fresno restaurants you'll love
Fresno's top cuisines
Must-try Fresno restaurants
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
8048 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.99
|A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA
|$5.99
|Torta
|$11.99
West Coast Sourdough
236 E River Park Cir, Fresno
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|Chips
|$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
RAMEN • NOODLES
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery
132 W Ness Ave, Ste 108, Fresno
|Popular items
|Chashu Bao
|$3.50
|Tri Tip Bao
|$4.50
|Soft Boiled Egg Side
|$1.75
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno
2311 Kern St, Fresno
|Popular items
|Spinach Wrap
|$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
|Meal Replacement
|$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
|Vinaigrette Salad
|$7.49
Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.
TNT Cheesesteaks
2612 East Ashlan Avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.75
buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, spicy TNT sauce
|The Classic
|$12.75
green bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese, TNT sauce
|Garlic Fries
|$5.00
crispy garlic chips, parmesan, EVOO
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
4950 N. Cedar, Fresno
|Popular items
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
6735 N First Street #101, Fresno
|Popular items
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
|Half Dozen Deal
|$11.99
6 bagels & 1 tub Cream Cheese Schmear
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Shredded chicken with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
|5 Mini Tacos
|$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
|Asada Burrito
|$10.99
Carne asada with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
SUSHI
Maya Sushi Lounge
1512 E Champlain Dr #103, Fresno
|Popular items
|Shrimp Temp Crunch Roll
|$14.95
In: crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
Out: crunch, house sauce
|Five Wishes
|$18.50
In: salmon, tuna, yellow tail, albacore, avocado.
Out: crab, green onion, house sauce, masago.
|Chicken Bento
|$16.95
Sizzled marinated chicken, rice, salad, combo tempura,6 pieces california roll, miso soup and teriyaki sauce.
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
|Popular items
|Albóndigas
|$12.99
Authentic meatball and vegetable soup, served with a side of rice, lemon and your choice of tortillas.
|A la Carte Burrito
|$4.99
|2 ITEM COMBO
|$12.99
SEAFOOD
Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
4772 E Olive Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|1/2 dozens Mpreparado
|$16.00
|Tostada Ceviche de Camaro
|$9.95
|Taco Pescado (Tortilla Mano)
|$3.50
Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno
|Popular items
|Kale
|$13.00
avocado, seeds and grains, ricotta salata, lemon vinaigrette
|Funghi Misti
|$18.00
mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, taleggio, sottocenere, thyme
|Parm Fries
|$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
Elbow Room Bar & Grill
731 West San Jose Avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|12oz Prime Rib.
|$38.00
Seasonal vegetables, fingerling potatoes,
|Asparagus Fries
|$16.00
Chipotle aioli
|Filet Mignon Meatloaf
|$19.00
Wild mushroom bordelaise, fingerling potatoes, sautéed broccolini
Quesadilla Gorilla
608 E Weldon Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|#4 Atomic Veggie
|$7.50
Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla
|#3 Where's The Beef
|$12.00
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
Brooks Burgers
190 El Camino, Fresno
|Popular items
|Brooksy BBQ
|$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings Grilled onions ,lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
|Locals Favorite
|$7.99
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese And your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.
|Brooks Burger
|$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, boss sauce.
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
1137 E. Champlain Dr., Fresno
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Croissant
|$8.50
Served on our soft Croissant with all your favorite toppings.
|Gouda Morning Sandwich
|$8.50
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with gouda cheese, our house made tomato aioli sauce, fresh sliced black forest ham, a fresh cooked egg, spinach, and red onion.
|The Marble Works
|$9.00
Served on a toasted Marble Rye bread with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, gouda cheese, freshly cooked eggs, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bulldoc Korean Fusion
3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno
|Popular items
|Wings
|House Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Bulldoc
|$15.95
Modernist
719 Fulton Street, Fresno
|Popular items
|16oz Christmapolitan
|$38.00
vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry, lime, rosemary
|16oz Jingle Balls Nog
|$35.00
cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
|Valentine's Day Cocktail Class (for two)
|$135.00
Couples cocktail class includes 2 tickets to a Valentine's Day cocktail class (5:30 - 7:30pm on Monday, February 14th), an immersive and fun experience where you learn how to make 3 cocktails! Included as part of the experience are 3 cocktails per person, light snacks, and recipes for you to take home after. The perfect Valentine's Day surprise for that special one!
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
7654 N. Blackstone, Fresno
|Popular items
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
|The Ultimate Beggelwich
|$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
TAPAS
Quail State
1060 Fulton St, Fresno
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke
|$12.00
Sambal Marinade(Chili paste/sesame oil), wonton chips, cucumber, sesame
|Port Poached Pear Puff Pastry
|$12.00
Stuffed with chocolate and topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate nibs , port poached pear
|Autumn Sun
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Fugazzis
1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare
|Popular items
|Chicken Tequila Fettuccine
|$12.17
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$12.08
|Fettuccine & Spinach
|$15.23
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
|1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger
|$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
BAGELS
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
2780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Spinach Florentine Beggelwich
|$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
|Single Bagels in a Bag
|$1.79
No Schmear Included
|Bagels w/ Schmear
|$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
SEAFOOD
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad 雞沙拉 Web
|$10.99
House dressing with peanut butter
|Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛 Web
|$14.99
Spicy. Beef with shredded white & green onions and dry chili peppers.
|Butter Cream Prawns 奶油蝦 Web
|$16.99
Marie Callender’s
1781 E Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Popular items
|Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
|$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Popular items
|3 Item Combination Plate
|$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
|Double Quesadilla
|$9.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
|Albondiga Soup
Ground beef meatballs in broth with fresh carrots, squash, potatoes & celery. Served with rice and choice of tortillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Rollie Rollie (NEW)
682 east nees avenue, Fresno
|Popular items
|4. Matcha Madness
|24. Sea Salt Caramel
|Fluffy Matcha Dream
|$5.95
- 2