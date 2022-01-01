Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry Cedar & Shaw
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4950 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry - First & Herndon
No Reviews
6735 N First Street #101 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fresno
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurant