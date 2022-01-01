Clovis restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis
|Popular items
|Chile Verde Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
|Tamales
|$15.99
2 Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans
|3 Item Combination Plate
|$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Spicy J's
165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
|Popular items
|Broccoli Beef
|$17.00
|Szechuan Style Dan Dan Noodle
|$11.00
|Cheese Wontons
|$9.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant
408 Clovis Ave, Clovis
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoncini, shredded mozzarella, house-made croutons.
|Mezzo Mezzo
|$12.99
Choice of two: spaghetti, rigatoni, ravioli, or lasagna.
|Combination
|$13.99
Spaghetti, lasagna and ravioli.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Rollie Rollie (NEW)
1840 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Popular items
|7. Curious George
|25. Black Sugar Bomb
|14. Berry Cheesy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis
|Popular items
|16" The Hitman
|$23.00
Homemade Red Sauce Topped With Fresh Grated Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Linguiça
|Ranch 2 OZ
|$1.00
|1/2 LB
|$7.00
West Coast Sourdough
1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Popular items
|#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
Hayashi Ramen
1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS
|Popular items
|Yaki Ramen
Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo
|Rice Bowl (Donburi)
Rice bowl served with shiitake mushroom, onion, steamed white rice and your choice of meat and sauce
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
Riley's Brew Pub
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis
|Popular items
|Fries, Sm
|$4.00
TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing
1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107, Clovis
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
|Popular items
|Family 4 Pack Chile Verde
|$35.00
Bulldog Burger Bistro
826 Park Ave, Clovis
The Red Caboose Cafe
5054 N. Academy Ave., Ste. E, Clovis
Russo's New York Pizzeria
1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis
Cork & Knife Clovis
408 Clovis Ave., Clovis
Butterfish #2 - CH
1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis