Clovis restaurants you'll love

Clovis restaurants
Toast
  • Clovis

Must-try Clovis restaurants

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile Verde Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Tamales$15.99
2 Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Broccoli Beef$17.00
Szechuan Style Dan Dan Noodle$11.00
Cheese Wontons$9.00
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant

408 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.4 (4913 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoncini, shredded mozzarella, house-made croutons.
Mezzo Mezzo$12.99
Choice of two: spaghetti, rigatoni, ravioli, or lasagna.
Combination$13.99
Spaghetti, lasagna and ravioli.
Rollie Rollie (NEW) image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Rollie Rollie (NEW)

1840 Herndon Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7. Curious George
25. Black Sugar Bomb
14. Berry Cheesy
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" The Hitman$23.00
Homemade Red Sauce Topped With Fresh Grated Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Linguiça
Ranch 2 OZ$1.00
1/2 LB$7.00
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
Hayashi Ramen image

 

Hayashi Ramen

1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yaki Ramen
Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo
Rice Bowl (Donburi)
Rice bowl served with shiitake mushroom, onion, steamed white rice and your choice of meat and sauce
Tonkotsu Ramen$13.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
Riley's Brew Pub image

 

Riley's Brew Pub

2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries, Sm$4.00
TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing image

 

TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing

1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
13 Prime Steak image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

13 Prime Steak

1345 N Willow Suite 190, Clovis

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Family 4 Pack Chile Verde$35.00
Bulldog Burger Bistro image

 

Bulldog Burger Bistro

826 Park Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Red Caboose Cafe image

 

The Red Caboose Cafe

5054 N. Academy Ave., Ste. E, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cork & Knife Clovis

408 Clovis Ave., Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Butterfish #2 - CH

1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
