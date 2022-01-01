Hanford restaurants you'll love

Hanford's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Must-try Hanford restaurants

Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

102 W 7th St, Hanford

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
Build Your Own Veggie$7.50
Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides
Build Your Own$9.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Off The Vine image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Off The Vine

701 N Irwin St., Hanford

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Pesty Turkey$9.75
Braised Turkey - fresh mozzarella -blistered cherry tomatoes - fresh arugula - house made Pesto Spread on a toasted baguette
Mini Charcuterie$7.00
Brie, two craft cheeses, one cured meat, assorted fruit, vegetables and crackers.
Wedging It In$12.50
Iceberg lettuce chopped - red onion - bacon bits - cherry tomatoes - boiled egg - avocado - blue cheese crumbles
Dressing On The Side
More about Off The Vine
Fugazzis image

PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

601 W 7th St, Hanford

Avg 3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fugazzis
Restaurant banner

 

Fatte Albert's Pizza Company

110 E 7th St, Hanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Marinera Sauce$0.50
18" S.P. & O Pizza
Pint of Ranch$6.00
More about Fatte Albert's Pizza Company
