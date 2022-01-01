Hanford restaurants you'll love
Quesadilla Gorilla
102 W 7th St, Hanford
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.50
House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping
|Build Your Own Veggie
|$7.50
Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides
|Build Your Own
|$9.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Off The Vine
701 N Irwin St., Hanford
|Popular items
|The Pesty Turkey
|$9.75
Braised Turkey - fresh mozzarella -blistered cherry tomatoes - fresh arugula - house made Pesto Spread on a toasted baguette
|Mini Charcuterie
|$7.00
Brie, two craft cheeses, one cured meat, assorted fruit, vegetables and crackers.
|Wedging It In
|$12.50
Iceberg lettuce chopped - red onion - bacon bits - cherry tomatoes - boiled egg - avocado - blue cheese crumbles
Dressing On The Side