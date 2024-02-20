Angry Chickz Hanford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2601 N 11th Ave, Suite #105, Hanford, CA 93230
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Andale Mexican Grill - Andale Mexican Grill
No Reviews
382 Sierra St Kingsburg, CA 93631
View restaurant