Chicago restaurants you'll love

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
960 west 31st street, chicago
|Popular items
|Palmer's
|$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
|Rosemary Gin Fizz
|$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
|June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk
|$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
|$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Pani Puri
|$8.49
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
|Papri Chat
|$7.99
Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and chat masala
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jumbo Smoked Salmon Rangoon
|$6.00
Chive Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning
|Vegetable Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
|Butternut Squash
|$15.00
Yogurt, Chimichurri, Pomegranate, Hazelnut, Black Garlic
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Popular items
|Budlong Biscuit
|$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
|5 PC. Wings
|$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
|Tenders
|$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Milt's Burger
|$18.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
|Rib Sandwich
|$24.00
8-hr smoked and chopped rib meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers tossed in our BBQ sauce blend and topped with bbq aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
|Half BBQ Chicken
|$22.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
DropShot
312 W Chestnut, Chicago
|Popular items
|12oz DRIP
|$2.50
|Scones
|$3.75
|16oz DRIP
|$3.00
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Fried Potato, Brava Sauce, Aioli
|Spanish Chorizo
|$15.00
Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Squash Blossom, Avocado
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$38.00
Your choice of side dish and choice of a dinner salad or a cup of chicken tomatillo soup. Served with whole grain bread, honey butter and extra sauce. (GF Available)
|Gale Street Prime Burger *
|$15.00
8oz char grilled, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles.
Served with french fries and horseradish coleslaw.
|Full Rack
|$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
PIZZA
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom Pizza (Uncut)
|$18.00
mushroom cream. carmelized onions. mozzarella. fontina. oyster mushrooms. chives. parm/salt/evoo.
|Pizza Dough (375g) - Bungalow
|$5.00
one dough ball is enough for a 12" pizza! (1-2 people) "extra dough" equates to 1 extra dough ball.
|Sausage Pizza (Uncut)
|$20.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
Right Bee Cider
1830 North Kostner Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Rooftop Honey
|$10.00
Raw local honey harvested from our rooftop beehives. Our pollinator friends feasted on Linden and Locust. Proceeds help our friends at The Hive Supply continue to advocate for this important urban agriculture.
|Blossom Soap
|$8.00
Smells like lemon myrtle and cherry blossom. Feels like finally collaborating with the best cidery in all of Chicago to create a limited edition soap you can't get enough of.
|DRY
|$11.00
Our Dry cider was conceived by our co-founder and "Queen Bee" to be as pure as possible. It's just fermented apples. No back sweetening, no additives - just pure hard apple cider. Never from concentrate, no sulfites, no preservatives, no added sugar.
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|TUNA TARTARE
|$18.00
Raw yellowfin, charred green onion oil, calamansi sorbet, frisee and pineapple-chili salad.
|SEARED SCALLOPS
|$32.00
Celery root puree, caperberry gremolata, pineapple-mango and chili relish.
|VINCENT BURGER 2.0
|$17.00
Two beef patties, Merkt's cheddar, pickles, caramelized onion, iceberg, special sauce & frites.
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lamb
|$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
|Esquites
|$9.95
roasted corn, butter, crispy pork belly, cilantro
|Chicken Al Pastor
|$8.45
Corn tortilla, chicken confit, grilled pineapple, carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, pea shoots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
|Split-Rail Bar Burger
|$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peach's Special
|$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.95
Shrimp with garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions. Served with garlic texas toast.
|Salmon Croquettes & Grits
|$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$11.00
|Market Salad
|$17.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)
|$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
|Roast Beef Dip
|$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
|Smashed White Bean
|$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Strawberry Shake
|$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
|Single Cheese
|$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Double Bacon Chz
|$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|WEEKLY SPECIAL
|$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
|BREADSTICKS
|$6.00
VEGAN CHEESE SAUCE
|HANGOVER CAESAR
|$10.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, WHITE ANCHOVY CAESAR, CHEWY CROUTONS, AND AGED PARMESAN
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Old School Skirt Steak
|$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
|Simple Green Salad
|$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Thai Chili Glaze, Mint, Basil, Peanuts
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Strawberry Glazed
|$3.25
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Bread
|$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
|The Half-Pounder
|$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
|Chef's Salad (Regular)
|$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|THE TURKEY
|$14.00
House-made 1/2 lb turkey patty, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, grain mustard; brioche bun; LTOP. Choice of side.
|THE CLASSIC
|$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
|"CONICAL" FRIES
|$5.00
Cone of Fries, side of habanero aioli. Select any additional dips or sauces. Sub Sweet Potato Fries +$1
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Chicken & Bacon Wrap
|$14.00
Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette
|Pub Burger
|$14.25
8oz Angus Beef, Turkey or Beyond patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion & house made pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Buffalo Chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
|$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
|BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
|$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
|Family Feast #1
|$55.00
2 Full Slabs BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes.
Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Sides
Add a little extra to make meal special.
|Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
City Press - Revival
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|East of the Lake
|$11.00
Spinach, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Almond Mylk, Banana, Walnuts
|Bloody Merry
|$12.00
Beet, Carrot, Burdock Root, Cucumber, Lemon
|Acai Bowl #1
|$14.00
Acai, Almond Mylk, Hemp Seed, Banana, Strawberry, Gluten-Free Granola, Almond Butter