Chicago restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
Toast
  Chicago

Chicago's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Chicago restaurants

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar image

 

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

960 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Palmer's$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
Rosemary Gin Fizz$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
More about Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Pani Puri$8.49
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
Papri Chat$7.99
Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and chat masala
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Smoked Salmon Rangoon$6.00
Chive Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning
Vegetable Wonton Soup$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
Butternut Squash$15.00
Yogurt, Chimichurri, Pomegranate, Hazelnut, Black Garlic
More about Longman & Eagle
Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
More about Cesar's
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
5 PC. Wings$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milt's Burger$18.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
Rib Sandwich$24.00
8-hr smoked and chopped rib meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers tossed in our BBQ sauce blend and topped with bbq aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Half BBQ Chicken$22.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
DropShot image

 

DropShot

312 W Chestnut, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz DRIP$2.50
Scones$3.75
16oz DRIP$3.00
More about DropShot
Bocadillo Market image

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Fried Potato, Brava Sauce, Aioli
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Fried Potatoes, Brava Sauce, Aioli
Spanish Chorizo$15.00
Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Squash Blossom, Avocado
More about Bocadillo Market
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Rack$38.00
Your choice of side dish and choice of a dinner salad or a cup of chicken tomatillo soup. Served with whole grain bread, honey butter and extra sauce. (GF Available)
Gale Street Prime Burger *$15.00
8oz char grilled, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles.
Served with french fries and horseradish coleslaw.
Full Rack$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
More about Gale Street Inn
Bungalow by Middle Brow image

PIZZA

Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza (Uncut)$18.00
mushroom cream. carmelized onions. mozzarella. fontina. oyster mushrooms. chives. parm/salt/evoo.
Pizza Dough (375g) - Bungalow$5.00
one dough ball is enough for a 12" pizza! (1-2 people) "extra dough" equates to 1 extra dough ball.
Sausage Pizza (Uncut)$20.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
More about Bungalow by Middle Brow
Right Bee Cider image

 

Right Bee Cider

1830 North Kostner Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rooftop Honey$10.00
Raw local honey harvested from our rooftop beehives. Our pollinator friends feasted on Linden and Locust. Proceeds help our friends at The Hive Supply continue to advocate for this important urban agriculture.
Blossom Soap$8.00
Smells like lemon myrtle and cherry blossom. Feels like finally collaborating with the best cidery in all of Chicago to create a limited edition soap you can't get enough of.
DRY$11.00
Our Dry cider was conceived by our co-founder and "Queen Bee" to be as pure as possible. It's just fermented apples. No back sweetening, no additives - just pure hard apple cider. Never from concentrate, no sulfites, no preservatives, no added sugar.
More about Right Bee Cider
Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TUNA TARTARE$18.00
Raw yellowfin, charred green onion oil, calamansi sorbet, frisee and pineapple-chili salad.
SEARED SCALLOPS$32.00
Celery root puree, caperberry gremolata, pineapple-mango and chili relish.
VINCENT BURGER 2.0$17.00
Two beef patties, Merkt's cheddar, pickles, caramelized onion, iceberg, special sauce & frites.
More about Vincent
Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Esquites$9.95
roasted corn, butter, crispy pork belly, cilantro
Chicken Al Pastor$8.45
Corn tortilla, chicken confit, grilled pineapple, carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, pea shoots
More about Takito Kitchen
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
More about Split-Rail
Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach's Special$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
Shrimp & Grits$16.95
Shrimp with garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions. Served with garlic texas toast.
Salmon Croquettes & Grits$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
More about Peach's Restaurant
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$11.00
Market Salad$17.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
More about The Dearborn
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
Roast Beef Dip$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
Smashed White Bean$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
More about All Together Now
MBurger - Huron image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Shake$3.99
Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
Single Cheese$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Double Bacon Chz$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
More about MBurger - Huron
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WEEKLY SPECIAL$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
BREADSTICKS$6.00
VEGAN CHEESE SAUCE
HANGOVER CAESAR$10.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, WHITE ANCHOVY CAESAR, CHEWY CROUTONS, AND AGED PARMESAN
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
Marvin's Food & Fuel image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old School Skirt Steak$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Simple Green Salad$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Wings$15.00
Thai Chili Glaze, Mint, Basil, Peanuts
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Strawberry Glazed$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bread$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
The Half-Pounder$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
Chef's Salad (Regular)$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE TURKEY$14.00
House-made 1/2 lb turkey patty, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, grain mustard; brioche bun; LTOP. Choice of side.
THE CLASSIC$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
"CONICAL" FRIES$5.00
Cone of Fries, side of habanero aioli. Select any additional dips or sauces. Sub Sweet Potato Fries +$1
More about The Bar on Buena
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken & Bacon Wrap$14.00
Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette
Pub Burger$14.25
8oz Angus Beef, Turkey or Beyond patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion & house made pickles
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Buffalo Chicken sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
Vegetable Quesadilla$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Family Feast #1$55.00
2 Full Slabs BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes.
Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Carson's Ribs
Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Sides
Add a little extra to make meal special.
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
More about Bombay Wraps
City Press - Revival image

 

City Press - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
East of the Lake$11.00
Spinach, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Almond Mylk, Banana, Walnuts
Bloody Merry$12.00
Beet, Carrot, Burdock Root, Cucumber, Lemon
Acai Bowl #1$14.00
Acai, Almond Mylk, Hemp Seed, Banana, Strawberry, Gluten-Free Granola, Almond Butter
More about City Press - Revival
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small BYO Pizza$16.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
Hot Doug's Atomic Pizza$20.00
More about Piece Out

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
