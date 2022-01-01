Chicago sushi restaurants you'll love

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chinese Egg Rolls (2)$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
Dragon (8)$12.75
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Gyoza (5)$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
Fire Dragon Maki$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Panang Curry$14.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
Spicy Tuna$9.50
Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
Pad See Eiw$13.95
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
More about Talay
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hakata Red$14.50
super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger, house blended spice
Edamame$4.50
steamed, sea salt
Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age$9.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
More about Ramen Wasabi
Juno image

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAKE NIGIRI$9.00
Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.
HIRAME NIGIRI$9.00
Fluke. 2 pieces per order.
EDAMAME$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
More about Juno
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Tempura$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
Smokin Vegetarian$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Pad See Ewe$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I Dream of Tator Tots$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
Riverwalk$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
Dragon Ball$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Nomonomo Pub + Grill image

 

Nomonomo Pub + Grill

2115 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage$9.00
ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce
Niku (Hot)$16.00
house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon
More about Nomonomo Pub + Grill
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGG ROLLS$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
PAD THAI$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
FRIED RICE$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Tan Tan Men$14.00
Upton's seitan ragu, mushroom
and seaweed broth, buckwheat
noodles, scallions, sautéed bok
choy, chili oil and chili threads
***can substitute egg noodles
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Lemon, savory sauce, cayenne
pepper and garlic chips
Miso Bold & Spicy$15.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodles, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled egg, marinated
bamboo shoots, fire bean sprouts,
onion, chili spice, scallions, chili
oil and chili threads
More about Ramen Takeya
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
Crab Rangoon$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Gaijin image

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom and Yuba HIROSHIMA$19.00
yakisoba, River Valley mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
Matcha Donut$5.00
Matcha powder, and citrus glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Pandan Donut$5.00
Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
More about Gaijin
Hot Woks Cool Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W. Roscoe, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tempura Udon$10.25
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles
Spicy Tuna Maki$7.50
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
Spicy Basil$10.00
Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Godzilla Maki 4 pcs$12.00
Two Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, sriracha, scallion, masago, tempura bits, unagi sauce, and wasabi mayo. Prepared with black rice.
California Maki 9pcs$9.00
Kani kama, avocado, and cucumber. Prepared with black rice.
Spider Maki 4 pcs$12.00
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
More about Friends Sushi on State
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Rice Godzilla$18.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
Dragon$17.00
unagi, shrimp tempura, avocado
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, rakkkyo, serrano
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tigger Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
Mini Godzilla$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Miami Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Gorilla Sushi Western image

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Spicy Trio Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Nori Sushi Chicago image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Spicy Tuna$12.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, scallions, and tempura crumbs.
Fire Dragon$17.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado wrapped with tuna and topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce.
Gyoza$7.50
Japanese style pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with dipping sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Fire$11.50
Feisty Flamingo$14.99
California$6.95
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Sushi-San Willis Tower image

 

Sushi-San Willis Tower

233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
San Set of the Week$19.95
8pc Spicy Shrimp Maki with 3pcs of nigiri (akami tuna, hamachi, salmon)
Spicy Tuna$11.95
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno
Negi Hamachi$15.95
japanese yellowtail, avocado, yuzu kosho
More about Sushi-San Willis Tower
Roka Akor | Chicago image

 

Roka Akor | Chicago

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California$14.00
California
Crispy Prawn$13.00
Crispy Prawn
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Wafu, Mustard, Bonito Flakes
More about Roka Akor | Chicago
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street

312 W. Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street
Mansion on Rush image

 

Mansion on Rush

1009 N Rush Street Floor 2, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mansion on Rush
Mirai Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Mirai Sushi

2020 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mirai Sushi
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Ron of Japan - Chicago

230 E Ontario, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sauce$3.00
Shrimp Crown$43.95
Salad$4.95
More about Ron of Japan - Chicago

