Chicago sushi restaurants you'll love

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chinese Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
|Dragon (8)
|$12.75
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
|Gyoza (5)
|$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
|Fire Dragon Maki
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
|$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.50
Tuna, masago, chili oil and touch of spicy mayo
|Pad See Eiw
|$13.95
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hakata Red
|$14.50
super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger, house blended spice
|Edamame
|$4.50
steamed, sea salt
|Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age
|$9.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SAKE NIGIRI
|$9.00
Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.
|HIRAME NIGIRI
|$9.00
Fluke. 2 pieces per order.
|EDAMAME
|$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Tempura
|$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
|Smokin Vegetarian
|$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
|Pad See Ewe
|$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|I Dream of Tator Tots
|$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
|Riverwalk
|$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
|Dragon Ball
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
Nomonomo Pub + Grill
2115 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$9.00
ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce
|Niku (Hot)
|$16.00
house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|Popular items
|EGG ROLLS
|$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
|FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegan Tan Tan Men
|$14.00
Upton's seitan ragu, mushroom
and seaweed broth, buckwheat
noodles, scallions, sautéed bok
choy, chili oil and chili threads
***can substitute egg noodles
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Lemon, savory sauce, cayenne
pepper and garlic chips
|Miso Bold & Spicy
|$15.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodles, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled egg, marinated
bamboo shoots, fire bean sprouts,
onion, chili spice, scallions, chili
oil and chili threads
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
|California Maki (8pcs)
|$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Yuba HIROSHIMA
|$19.00
yakisoba, River Valley mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
|Matcha Donut
|$5.00
Matcha powder, and citrus glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
|Pandan Donut
|$5.00
Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W. Roscoe, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tempura Udon
|$10.25
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$7.50
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
|Spicy Basil
|$10.00
Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dynamite Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
|California Maki (8pcs)
|$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Godzilla Maki 4 pcs
|$12.00
Two Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, sriracha, scallion, masago, tempura bits, unagi sauce, and wasabi mayo. Prepared with black rice.
|California Maki 9pcs
|$9.00
Kani kama, avocado, and cucumber. Prepared with black rice.
|Spider Maki 4 pcs
|$12.00
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Rice Godzilla
|$18.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
|Dragon
|$17.00
unagi, shrimp tempura, avocado
|Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
|$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, rakkkyo, serrano
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tigger Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
|Mini Godzilla
|$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Miami Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
|Spicy Trio Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, scallions, and tempura crumbs.
|Fire Dragon
|$17.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado wrapped with tuna and topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce.
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Japanese style pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicago Fire
|$11.50
|Feisty Flamingo
|$14.99
|California
|$6.95
Sushi-San Willis Tower
233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Popular items
|San Set of the Week
|$19.95
8pc Spicy Shrimp Maki with 3pcs of nigiri (akami tuna, hamachi, salmon)
|Spicy Tuna
|$11.95
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno
|Negi Hamachi
|$15.95
japanese yellowtail, avocado, yuzu kosho
Roka Akor | Chicago
111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago
|Popular items
|California
|$14.00
California
|Crispy Prawn
|$13.00
Crispy Prawn
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Wafu, Mustard, Bonito Flakes
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street
312 W. Adams St., Chicago