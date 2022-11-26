- Home
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
252 Reviews
$$
4945 N Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60630
Starters
Cucumber Salad
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed leaves, romaine lettuce, tomato and carrot served with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and mushroom over sliced cucumber
Avocado Salad
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
Edamame
Boiled whole baby soybean pods
Gyoza
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
Tempura
One piece of shrimp and three pieces of vegetable, deep fried in light tempura batter
Shrimp Shumai
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
Fried Shumai
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
Spicy Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
Salmon Mentai Sauce
2 piece - Fresh cucumber, steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and topped with mentai sauce
Maguro Negihamachi Nose
2 piece - Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi and scallion and topped with ponzu sauce
Bazooka Jalapeno
2 piece - Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce
Scallop Shooter
One piece. Delicious ponzu sauce, scallop, scallion and Sriracha sauce
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari battered served with spicy mayo sauce.
Takoyaki
Takoyaki is a round, fried food made from batter, small pieces of tender octopus and other ingredients, like green onions and ginger.
Salmon burn
2pcs seared fresh salmon topped with unagi sauce, mayonnaise and masago
Crab Shumai
4 piece - Steamed crab dumpling served with homemade sauce
Fried Crab Shumai
Deep fried crab dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Regular Rolls
California Roll
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Unagi Q Roll
Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Salmon Avocado roll
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll
Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce
Avocado Roll
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
Cucumber Roll
Six pieces. Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Philly Roll
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Golden California Roll
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Asparagus Roll
Six pieces. Steamed asparagus and sesame seeds
Negi Hamachi Roll
Six pieces. Fresh yellowtail and scallion
Spicy Scallop Roll
Six pieces. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo
French Roll
Six pieces. Shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise
Tuna Avocado Roll
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Tuna Roll
Six pieces. Fresh tuna
Salmon roll
Six pieces. Fresh salmon
Special Rolls
Dinosaur Roll
Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Umo Umo Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad with masago and ponzu sauce
Tigger Roll
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
Mini Godzilla Roll
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Trio Roll
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna(escolar), spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
Miami Roll
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Dynamite Roll
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
Volcano Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
Red Millennium Roll
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared tuna unagi sauce and tobiko
Red Dragon Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with fresh tuna and avocado
Nigiri Sushi
Hamachi Sushi
Fresh yellowtail
Nama Sake Sushi
Fresh salmon
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Fresh white tuna(escolar)
Kani Sushi
Imitation crab meat
Ebi Sushi
Cook shrimp
Tamago Sushi
Sweet egg omelet
Saba Sushi
Fresh mackerel
Unagi Sushi
Fresh water eel sweetened
Hotate Sushi
Fresh scallop
Red Tobiko Sushi
Red flying fish roes
Masago Sushi
Fresh smelt roes
Black Tobiko Sushi
Flying fish roe over seaweed and rice
Smoke Sake Sushi
Smoked salmon
Izumidai Sushi
Tilapia
Wasabi Tobiko Sushi
Green flying fish roes
Maguro Sushi
Fresh tuna
Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Smoke Sake Sashimi
Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi
Nama Sake Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Red Tobiko Sashimi
Black Tobiko Sashimi
Izumidai Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Signature Rolls
San Fan Roll
5 piece - Fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped with tempura crunch, mayonnaise and unagi sauce
Mexican Roll
5 piece - Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno and cilantro topped with spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Spider Roll
5 piece - Soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Crazy Roll
8 piece - Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, cucumber, lettuce and masago
Cubs Roll
8 piece - Deep fried bell pepper, shrimp tempura, avocado and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
8 piece - California roll topped with assorted of raw fish
Lucky Star Roll
8 piece - Spicy tuna and scallion wrapped with hamachi
Ocean Drive Roll
8 piece - Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with tuna
Godzilla Roll
8 piece - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Alligator Roll
8 piece - California roll topped with whole piece fresh water eel, tobiko and unagi sauce
Neverland Roll
8 piece - Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, crab stick topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko
Heart Attack Roll
8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with Sriracha sauce and spicy mayo
Dragon Roll
8 piece - Shrimp tempura and cream cheese wrapped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Redeye Roll
8 piece - Soft shell crab, white tuna(escolar), salmon, tuna coated with red and black tobiko, mayo, Sriracha sauce and tempura crunch
Caterpillar Roll
8 piece - Boiled fresh water eel, cucumber, mayonnaise, tempura crunch wrapped with sliced avocado and unagi sauce
Christmas Roll
8 piece - spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch topped with fresh tuna, avocado, unagi sauce, jalapeño, sriracha sauce, wasabi tobiko and red tobiko.
Halloween Roll
8 piece - , Giant California roll topped with avocado, unagi sauce, masago and black tobiko
Start up Roll
8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, asparagus topped with spicy mayo, sesame seed and masago.
Valentino Roll
8 piece Fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with grape tomato, sesame seed, and unagi sauce
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Mixed Veggies Roll Dinner
Cucumber roll, avocado roll and asparagus roll. Served with miso soup
Cooked Combo
Shrimp, egg omelet, eel, imitation crab and smoke salmon. Served with miso soup
Sushi A
Five pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup
Sushi B
Seven pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup
Sashimi A
Nine pieces of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
Sashimi B
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
Donburi
Side Order
Dessert
Drink
Special items
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MAKE EVERY DAY SUSHI DAY!!
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago, IL 60630