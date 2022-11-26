Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave

252 Reviews

$$

4945 N Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Mini Godzilla Roll
Miami Roll

Starters

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves, romaine lettuce, tomato and carrot served with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and mushroom over sliced cucumber

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled whole baby soybean pods

Gyoza

Gyoza

$3.95

Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried

Tempura

Tempura

$3.95

One piece of shrimp and three pieces of vegetable, deep fried in light tempura batter

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$3.95

4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce

Fried Shumai

Fried Shumai

$3.95

Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce

Salmon Mentai Sauce

Salmon Mentai Sauce

$3.95

2 piece - Fresh cucumber, steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and topped with mentai sauce

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

$3.95

2 piece - Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi and scallion and topped with ponzu sauce

Bazooka Jalapeno

Bazooka Jalapeno

$3.95

2 piece - Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce

Scallop Shooter

$3.95

One piece. Delicious ponzu sauce, scallop, scallion and Sriracha sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Crispy calamari battered served with spicy mayo sauce.

Takoyaki

$4.95

Takoyaki is a round, fried food made from batter, small pieces of tender octopus and other ingredients, like green onions and ginger.

Salmon burn

$4.95

2pcs seared fresh salmon topped with unagi sauce, mayonnaise and masago

Crab Shumai

$4.95Out of stock

4 piece - Steamed crab dumpling served with homemade sauce

Fried Crab Shumai

$4.95Out of stock

Deep fried crab dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce

Regular Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Unagi Q Roll

Unagi Q Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Salmon Avocado roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Steamed asparagus and sesame seeds

Negi Hamachi Roll

Negi Hamachi Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh yellowtail and scallion

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo

French Roll

French Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise

Tuna Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Six pieces. Fresh tuna

Salmon roll

$5.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon

Special Rolls

Dinosaur Roll

Dinosaur Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Umo Umo Roll

Umo Umo Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad with masago and ponzu sauce

Tigger Roll

Tigger Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko

Mini Godzilla Roll

Mini Godzilla Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna(escolar), spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop

Red Millennium Roll

Red Millennium Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared tuna unagi sauce and tobiko

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with fresh tuna and avocado

Nigiri Sushi

Hamachi Sushi

Hamachi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh yellowtail

Nama Sake Sushi

Nama Sake Sushi

$3.95

Fresh salmon

Shiro Maguro Sushi

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh white tuna(escolar)

Kani Sushi

Kani Sushi

$3.95

Imitation crab meat

Ebi Sushi

Ebi Sushi

$3.95

Cook shrimp

Tamago Sushi

Tamago Sushi

$3.95

Sweet egg omelet

Saba Sushi

Saba Sushi

$3.95

Fresh mackerel

Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh water eel sweetened

Hotate Sushi

Hotate Sushi

$3.95

Fresh scallop

Red Tobiko Sushi

Red Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Red flying fish roes

Masago Sushi

Masago Sushi

$3.95

Fresh smelt roes

Black Tobiko Sushi

Black Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Flying fish roe over seaweed and rice

Smoke Sake Sushi

Smoke Sake Sushi

$3.95

Smoked salmon

Izumidai Sushi

Izumidai Sushi

$3.95

Tilapia

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Green flying fish roes

Maguro Sushi

Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh tuna

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.95

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Ebi Sashimi

$5.95

Saba Sashimi

$5.95

Hotate Sashimi

$5.95

Masago Sashimi

$5.95

Smoke Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Nama Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Kani Sashimi

$5.95

Tamago Sashimi

$5.95

Unagi Sashimi

$5.95

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Izumidai Sashimi

$5.95

Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Signature Rolls

San Fan Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped with tempura crunch, mayonnaise and unagi sauce

Mexican Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno and cilantro topped with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Crazy Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, cucumber, lettuce and masago

Cubs Roll

$10.95

8 piece - Deep fried bell pepper, shrimp tempura, avocado and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$10.95

8 piece - California roll topped with assorted of raw fish

Lucky Star Roll

Lucky Star Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Spicy tuna and scallion wrapped with hamachi

Ocean Drive Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with tuna

Godzilla Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Alligator Roll

$15.95

8 piece - California roll topped with whole piece fresh water eel, tobiko and unagi sauce

Neverland Roll

Neverland Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, crab stick topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko

Heart Attack Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with Sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$11.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura and cream cheese wrapped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Redeye Roll

Redeye Roll

$15.95

8 piece - Soft shell crab, white tuna(escolar), salmon, tuna coated with red and black tobiko, mayo, Sriracha sauce and tempura crunch

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Boiled fresh water eel, cucumber, mayonnaise, tempura crunch wrapped with sliced avocado and unagi sauce

Christmas Roll

Christmas Roll

$14.95

8 piece - spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch topped with fresh tuna, avocado, unagi sauce, jalapeño, sriracha sauce, wasabi tobiko and red tobiko.

Halloween Roll

Halloween Roll

$14.95

8 piece - , Giant California roll topped with avocado, unagi sauce, masago and black tobiko

Start up Roll

$15.95Out of stock

8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, asparagus topped with spicy mayo, sesame seed and masago.

Valentino Roll

$13.95

8 piece Fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with grape tomato, sesame seed, and unagi sauce

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

Mixed Veggies Roll Dinner

$12.50

Cucumber roll, avocado roll and asparagus roll. Served with miso soup

Cooked Combo

$10.50

Shrimp, egg omelet, eel, imitation crab and smoke salmon. Served with miso soup

Sushi A

$13.50

Five pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Sushi B

Sushi B

$16.50

Seven pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Sashimi A

Sashimi A

$20.50

Nine pieces of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Sashimi B

$24.50

Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Donburi

Unagi Don

$15.50

Fresh water eel on a bed of sushi rice topped with unagi sauce. Served with miso soup

Tekka Don

$15.50

Fresh tuna on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Chirashi Don

$16.50

Assorted fish over sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Sake Don

$15.50

Side Order

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Japanese Rice

$2.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Crunch

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Green Tea Mochi

$3.95

Vanilla Mochi

$3.95

Mango Mochi

$3.95

Strawberry Mochi

$3.95

Chocolate Mochi

$3.95
Melon Stick

Melon Stick

$3.95

Drink

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00
Thai Ice tea

Thai Ice tea

$3.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.95

Lemon Ice Tea

$3.00

Special items

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.95

Cooked salmon topped with house sauce. comes with rice, salad and miso soup

Bigeye tuna sushi

$6.95Out of stock

Bigeye tuna

Bigeye tuna Donburi

$22.50Out of stock

Bigeye tuna on a bed of sushi rice served with miso soup

Drink

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00
Thai Ice tea

Thai Ice tea

$3.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.95

Lemon Ice Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MAKE EVERY DAY SUSHI DAY!!

Location

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

Gallery
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
orange star4.3 • 1,759
5056 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
3930 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Shallots Bistro
orange star3.5 • 104
7016 Carpenter Rd Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
orange star5.0 • 4
4652 n western Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
orange starNo Reviews
4022 N. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
orange star4.6 • 3,342
2032 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Colletti's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 934
5707 N Central Ave Chicago, IL 60646
View restaurantnext
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
orange star4.7 • 93
5485 N Northwest Hwy Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston