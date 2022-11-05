Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Roka Akor | Old Orchard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Skokie, IL (a North Shore suburb of Chicago), on the east side of Westfield Old Orchard mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.
Location
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie, IL 60077
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
4.1 • 252
4945 N Milwaukee Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurant