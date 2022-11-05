Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Roka Akor | Old Orchard

review star

No reviews yet

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43

Skokie, IL 60077

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Big Eye Tuna, Crispy Rice, Avocado
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt
Hamachi Serrano

Cold / Hot Plates

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green Salad, Avocado, Ginger Wasabi Dressing

Escolar Tataki, White Asparagus

$15.00

Escolar Tataki, White Asparagus, Yuzu Shallot Dressing

Yellowtail Sashimi, Serrano Chili

$22.00

Yellowtail Sashimi, Serrano Chili, Shallot, Ponzu

Roasted Beet Salad, Smoked Almonds

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad, Smoked Almonds, Chili Miso

Prime Beef Tataki

$20.00

Prime Beef Tataki, Lemongrass Dressing, Sunchoke Chips

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

$6.00

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

White Miso, Wakame Wild Mushrooms, Tofu

$6.00

White Miso, Wakame Wild Mushrooms, Tofu

Japanese Shishito Peppers, Ponzu

$10.00

Japanese Shishito Peppers, Ponzu, Bonito Flakes

Crispy Squid, Serrano Chili

$13.00

Crispy Squid, Serrano Chili, Lime, Sweet Chili Aioli

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

$15.00

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings, Soy Vinaigrette

Robata Grilled Pork Belly, Pickled Radish

$18.00Out of stock

Robata Grilled Pork Belly, Pickled Radish, Black Garlic Miso

Robata Grilled Diver Sea Scallops

$22.00

Robata Grilled Diver Sea Scallops, Yuzu Aioli, Wasabi Pea Dust

Karaage Chicken, Lime, Sweet Chili Aioli

$13.00

Karaage Chicken, Lime, Sweet Chili Aioli

Spicy Big Eye Tuna, Crispy Rice, Avocado

$18.00

Spicy Big Eye Tuna, Crispy Rice, Avocado, Sweet Soy

Premium Sashimi & Nigiri

Sashimi Chef Selection (3)

$28.00

Sashimi Chef Selection (3)

Sashimi Chef Selection (5)

$38.00

Sashimi Chef Selection* (5)

Modern Nigiri Selection (5 Kind)

$26.00

Modern Nigiri Selection (5 Kind)

Maki

Dynamite Scallop

$20.00

Marinated snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with flame seared scallop, lime juice, chive, chili aioli.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Prawn Unagi

$19.00

Crispy Prawn Unagi

Poached Lobster

$22.00

Spicy lobster mix, prawn tempura, avocado, wasabi tobiko.

Tuna 4 Ways

$19.00

Assorted tuna sliced on top, spicy tuna mix center, mango puree.

Hamachi Serrano

$15.00

Snow Crab Avocado

$15.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, orange tobiko, white sesame seed.

Tempura Vegetable Maki

$13.00

Tempura Vegetable

Salmon Avocado

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, yuzu aioli.

Prawn Chirashi

$20.00

tempura fried prawn, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, topped with assorted sashimi

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Fried soft shell crab, kimchi, cucumber, chive, side of chili aioli.

Sake Maguro

$22.00

Yellowtail, snapper, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, tuna, yuzu aioli, and chives.

Avocado & Cucumber

$12.00

Robata Grill Selections

Prime Rib Eye (12 oz.), Wafu Dressing

$44.00

Prime Rib Eye (12 oz.), Wafu Dressing

Prime Skirt Steak (8 oz.), Sweet Garlic Soy

$32.00

Prime Skirt Steak (8 oz.), Sweet Garlic Soy

Prime New York Strip (10 oz.), Truffle Aioli

$43.00

Prime New York Strip (10 oz.), Truffle Aioli

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin

$41.00

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin (6 oz.), Bone Marrow, Truffle Aioli

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Filet

$52.00

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Filet (8 oz.), Chili Ginger

Seafood

Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber

$32.00

Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod

$39.00

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod, Pickled Red Onion

Roasted King Crab

$78.00

Roasted King Crab, Chili Lime Butter, Cucumber

Classics

Korean Spiced Lamb Cutlets

$38.00

Korean Spiced Lamb Cutlets, Smoked Eggplant and Cucumber

Glazed Pork Ribs

$24.00

Glazed Pork Ribs, Cashews, Spring Onion

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$22.00

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Shiitake Mushrooms

Vegetables / Sides

Sweet Potato, Ginger Teriyaki

$9.00

Sweet Potato, Ginger Teriyaki

Broccolini, Ginger Shallot Dressing

$9.00

Broccolini, Ginger Shallot Dressing

Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter

$9.00

Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Wafu, Mustard, Bonito Flakes

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot

$20.00

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot w/Truffle

$30.00

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot w/ Shaved Black Truffle

Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Side of Truffle Aioli

Sweet Garlic Soy

$2.00

Side of Sweet Garlic Soy

Ginger Teriyaki

$2.00

Side of Ginger Teriyaki

Chili Ginger

$2.00

Side of Chili Ginger

White Rice

$3.00

Side of White Rice

Tempura

Seasonal Vegetable Tempura (7 PCS)

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetables (7pcs)

Rock Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Wasabi Pea Dust, Sweet Chili Aioli

Tiger Prawn

$15.00

Tiger Prawn, Pink Peppercorn Tentsuyu

Spicy Fried Tofu

$13.00

Spicy Fried Tofu, Avocado Relish, Fresno Chili

Roka Ramen

Prime Beef Tonkatsu Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Prime Beef Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bamboo Shoot, Bean Sprouts

Kinoko Mushroom Vegetable Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

Kinoko Mushroom, Miso Ramen, Fried Tofu, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts

Pork Belly Tonkatsu Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts

Roka "Baowich"

Pork Belly Baowich (1 per order)

$9.00

Pork Belly, Cucumber, Green Onion, Spicy Unagi Sauce (1 per order)

Soft Shell Crab Baowich (1 per order)

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab, Mixed Green, Avocado, Chili Aioli, Wasabi Aioli (1 per order)

Bento Boxes

Box A

$38.00

Hamachi Serrano Maki Big Eye Tuna Sashimi (2pcs) Salmon Sashimi (2pcs) Chirashi : Diced Sashimi Over Rice

Box B

$38.00

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (6pcs) Hamachi Nigiri (2pcs) Salmon Nigiri (2pcs) Chirashi : Diced Sashimi Over Rice

Family Pack

Roasted Beet Salad with Smoked Almonds & Chili Miso, Crispy Spicy Tuna Maki, Prime NY Strip with Truffle Aioli, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Japanese Mustard Vinaigrette & Bonito Flakes

Family Pack : Steak

$45.00+

Roasted Beet Salad with Smoked Almonds & Chili Miso, Crispy Spicy Tuna Maki, Prime NY Strip with Truffle Aioli, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Japanese Mustard Vinaigrette & Bonito Flakes

Family Pack : Seafood

$45.00+

Roasted Beet Salad, Smoked Almonds, Chili Miso Hamachi Serrano Chili Maki Robata Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumbers Sweet Corn, Soy Butter

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in Skokie, IL (a North Shore suburb of Chicago), on the east side of Westfield Old Orchard mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie, IL 60077

