Evanston restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|Popular items
|SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
|STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)
|$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
ADD
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
|BLACKENED SALAD
|$15.95
blackened salmon OR gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, pico de gallo, toasted corn & cilantro-ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Kansaku
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston
|Popular items
|Fiesta
|$16.00
Salmon, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado roll with orange tobiko, spicy sauce and wasabi mayo
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pan fried vegetable dumpling with ponzu sauce
|Edamame
|$6.00
Steamed and salted soy bean in the pod
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soul & Smoke
1601 Payne St, Evanston
|Popular items
|8 oz. BBQ Baked Beans
|$5.00
BBQ Sauce, Onion. 8oz
|Cornbread Muffins
|$6.00
2 Muffins
|16 oz Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Chef Carter's Signature Three Cheese Blend.
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Sweet Pepper
|$19.00
tomato sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella & Sicilian oregano
|Margherita
|$18.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil
|Pepperoni & Sausage
|$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Tag's Cafe
2012 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Soup
|$5.00
Always homemade, served fresh and hot!
|Tags Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Creamy brie, blue cheese honey sriracha spread, bacon, crisp apple and arugula on sourdough bread
|Basic Panini
|$6.75
Egg, bacon and cheddar on white bread
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Pad See Eiw
|$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with chicken, egg broccoli and sweet soy sauce
|Pad Kee Mao
|$11.95
Stir fried wild noodle with bell pepper, chilli paste , basil, carrots, broccoli and jalapeno pepper
|Chicken Satay
|$7.95
Grilled strip of chicken tender, coconut milk, curry powder, sugar, salt, peanut sauce served with cucumber salad.
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
618 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
|ASADA HASH
|$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
|COFFEE
|$3.50
Union Squared
1307 Chicago AVe, Evanston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$27.00
mozzarella & brick cheese.
The Clincher- add Mike’s hot honey & pickled jalapeno + $1
|Sausage & Pepperoni Supreme
|$28.00
mozzarella, mushroom, sweet green pepper, onion & brick cheese
|Brussels
|$10.00
kale, apples, hazelnuts, asiago & dijon vinaigrette
Trattoria D.O.C
706 Main Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Melanzane alla Parmigiana
|$17.00
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
|Pere e Gorgonzola
|$11.00
Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese
balsamic vinaigrette
|Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini
|$19.25
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sauteed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce.
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli
|Taco Skirt Steak
|$5.00
Diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa crudo
|Taco Short Rib
|$5.50
Caramelized onions, pickled carrots, jalapeños and a horseradish aioli
SEAFOOD
Reza's Restaurant
1557 Sherman Ave, Evanston
|Popular items
|Charred Boiled Tomatoes
|$2.95
|Eggplant Steak
|$6.95
|Roasted Feta Cheese
|$7.95
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese with layers of cheese
|Combination Dinner
|$24.00
Any 2 meats (exclude seafood and oxtail)
|Barbeque Jerk chicken dinner (GF)
Bone-in chicken, dry rubbed with jerk seasoning then charcoal grilled then marinated in a honey BBQ sauce. Serveed with 3 sides.
SANDWICHES • PHO
Viet Nom Nom
618 1/2 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Green Papaya Salad
|$3.50
Fresh & crunchy meets sweet & tangy. Young, unripened green papaya and carrots topped with chopped peanuts, cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots. Tossed in our housemade sweet and tangy dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free
|Banh Mi
|$11.00
It all starts with our bread. We use bread rolls, featuring ORGANIC flour, baked LOCALLY by our friends from Hewn (Evanston, IL) just a half mile away! We toast up our rolls, then fill them with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos (no MSG!) & our housemade sriracha mayo. Not feeling bread or want to skip the gluten? Make it a Banh Mi BOWL with spring mix lettuce as your base (gluten friendly)! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$13.00
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|Popular items
|HOUSE BURGER
|$13.00
double smashed patty, cheddar, lettuce, relish of diced tomato, onion pickle, garlic mustard aioli, potato bun
|GROVE ST. CHICKEN
|$14.00
blackened chicken breast, provolone, bacon, giardinera aioli, grilled onion, potato bun
|KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD
|$11.50
kale, romaine, broccoli, cabbage, shaved brussels, almonds, spicy vinaigrette dressing
Double Clutch Brewing Company
2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston
|Popular items
|Third Gear Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Mixed green and kale tossed in blue cheese dressing, heart of palms, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana pepper, boiled egg, bacon, pretzel bread croutons, and blue cheese crumbles
|Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
In between country sour dough, gooey smoked provolone, dill pickles with a dill parmesan crust served with a dill pickle soup.
|The Pulled Pork Sammy
|$14.95
Smoked pulled pork, slaw, pickles, and top with crispy onion strings on a Kaiser roll. Alt Barbecue sauce on the side.
CUPCAKES • DONUTS
Tag's Bakery
2010 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Helmut Cookie
|$3.99
|Football Cookie
|$2.29
|Cubs Cookie
|$2.69
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
|Farm Greens Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
|Fish Fry
|$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
Dave's Italian Kitchen
815 Noyes Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
8 oz breaded boneless breast, baked with Mozzarella & served over Rotini w/ Marinara
|Minestrone
|$3.50
made with Vegetable Stock
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$14.00
Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Next of Kin Restaurant
625 Davis Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels & Cotija
|$11.25
served with lemon aioli
|Honey Butter Fries
|$11.25
honey butter glaze, crispy waffle fries
|Spicy Curry Bowl
|$24.25
purple cauliflower, pearl onions, garbanzo, sweet potatoes, baked tofu, fresno chilies, coconut yellow curry, ginger rice
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluestone
1932 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|BCO
|$13.00
Pot Roast, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish ranch
|1/2 Build a burger
|$13.00
Add any topping for $1.00
|Central Cobb
|$13.00
Romaine, White Cheddar, Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, and Honey Mustard Dressing
Bake Homemade Pizza - Evanston
2122 CENTRAL ST., Evanston
|Popular items
|Large Caesar
|$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
|Large Pear & Blue Cheese
|$9.95
Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
|Bake-At-Home Cookie
|$6.95
Chocolate Chip
DeSalvo's Pizza
1945 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|The Med
Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese
|Seasonal Salad
Spring Mix, Radishes, Red Onions, Scallions, Sweet & Spicy Cashews, Locally Grown Radish Sprouts, House made Ranch
|Sweet and Spicy
Sausage, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Not Active! Food for Thought - Garrett
2121 N. Sheridan Road, Evanston
elephant + vine
719 Church Street, Evanston
Blended Health & Smoothie Bar - Evanston
2002 Central Ave, Evanston
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
