Evanston restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Evanston

Evanston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Evanston restaurants

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
ADD
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
BLACKENED SALAD$15.95
blackened salmon OR gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, pico de gallo, toasted corn & cilantro-ranch
Kansaku image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Kansaku

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fiesta$16.00
Salmon, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado roll with orange tobiko, spicy sauce and wasabi mayo
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried vegetable dumpling with ponzu sauce
Edamame$6.00
Steamed and salted soy bean in the pod
Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz. BBQ Baked Beans$5.00
BBQ Sauce, Onion. 8oz
Cornbread Muffins$6.00
2 Muffins
16 oz Mac & Cheese$14.00
Chef Carter's Signature Three Cheese Blend.
Union Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage & Sweet Pepper$19.00
tomato sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella & Sicilian oregano
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil
Pepperoni & Sausage$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano
Tag's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Tag's Cafe

2012 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (76 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup$5.00
Always homemade, served fresh and hot!
Tags Grilled Cheese$8.99
Creamy brie, blue cheese honey sriracha spread, bacon, crisp apple and arugula on sourdough bread
Basic Panini$6.75
Egg, bacon and cheddar on white bread
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pad See Eiw$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with chicken, egg broccoli and sweet soy sauce
Pad Kee Mao$11.95
Stir fried wild noodle with bell pepper, chilli paste , basil, carrots, broccoli and jalapeno pepper
Chicken Satay$7.95
Grilled strip of chicken tender, coconut milk, curry powder, sugar, salt, peanut sauce served with cucumber salad.
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
ASADA HASH$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
COFFEE$3.50
Union Squared image

 

Union Squared

1307 Chicago AVe, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$27.00
mozzarella & brick cheese.
The Clincher- add Mike’s hot honey & pickled jalapeno + $1
Sausage & Pepperoni Supreme$28.00
mozzarella, mushroom, sweet green pepper, onion & brick cheese
Brussels$10.00
kale, apples, hazelnuts, asiago & dijon vinaigrette
Trattoria D.O.C image

 

Trattoria D.O.C

706 Main Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Melanzane alla Parmigiana$17.00
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
Pere e Gorgonzola$11.00
Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese
balsamic vinaigrette
Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini$19.25
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sauteed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Grilled Chicken$5.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli
Taco Skirt Steak$5.00
Diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa crudo
Taco Short Rib$5.50
Caramelized onions, pickled carrots, jalapeños and a horseradish aioli
Reza's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Reza's Restaurant

1557 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 3 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Boiled Tomatoes$2.95
Eggplant Steak$6.95
Roasted Feta Cheese$7.95
Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Slaw
Cabbage, Apples, carrots & Cranberries Tossed in a Creamy Dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten Free.
24oz bowl is approx 6x, half cup servings
Gallon is approx 32x, half cup servings
Smoked St Louis Style Ribs$32.00
Smoked St Louis Style Ribs served with Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce on the side
Each Full Slab has 12 bones
Gluten Free
Smoked Pork Shoulder
Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder with Soul & Smoke Original BBQ Sauce.
1 pound of meat is approx 3-4 servings.
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese with layers of cheese
Combination Dinner$24.00
Any 2 meats (exclude seafood and oxtail)
Barbeque Jerk chicken dinner (GF)
Bone-in chicken, dry rubbed with jerk seasoning then charcoal grilled then marinated in a honey BBQ sauce. Serveed with 3 sides.
Viet Nom Nom image

SANDWICHES • PHO

Viet Nom Nom

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$3.50
Fresh & crunchy meets sweet & tangy. Young, unripened green papaya and carrots topped with chopped peanuts, cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots. Tossed in our housemade sweet and tangy dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free
Banh Mi$11.00
It all starts with our bread. We use bread rolls, featuring ORGANIC flour, baked LOCALLY by our friends from Hewn (Evanston, IL) just a half mile away! We toast up our rolls, then fill them with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos (no MSG!) & our housemade sriracha mayo. Not feeling bread or want to skip the gluten? Make it a Banh Mi BOWL with spring mix lettuce as your base (gluten friendly)! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$13.00
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free
Soul & Smoke image

 

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun BBQ Beans$5.00
BBQ Sauce, Green Pepper, Onion, Celery
*Gluten Free (Not Vegetarian)
Collard Greens$5.00
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus
*Gluten Free
Signature Mac & Cheese
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
*Vegetarian
Ridgeville Tavern image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE BURGER$13.00
double smashed patty, cheddar, lettuce, relish of diced tomato, onion pickle, garlic mustard aioli, potato bun
GROVE ST. CHICKEN$14.00
blackened chicken breast, provolone, bacon, giardinera aioli, grilled onion, potato bun
KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD$11.50
kale, romaine, broccoli, cabbage, shaved brussels, almonds, spicy vinaigrette dressing
Banner pic

 

Double Clutch Brewing Company

2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Third Gear Chopped Salad$14.95
Mixed green and kale tossed in blue cheese dressing, heart of palms, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana pepper, boiled egg, bacon, pretzel bread croutons, and blue cheese crumbles
Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese$13.95
In between country sour dough, gooey smoked provolone, dill pickles with a dill parmesan crust served with a dill pickle soup.
The Pulled Pork Sammy$14.95
Smoked pulled pork, slaw, pickles, and top with crispy onion strings on a Kaiser roll. Alt Barbecue sauce on the side.
Tag's Bakery image

CUPCAKES • DONUTS

Tag's Bakery

2010 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Helmut Cookie$3.99
Football Cookie$2.29
Cubs Cookie$2.69
Farmhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
Fish Fry$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
Dave's Italian Kitchen image

 

Dave's Italian Kitchen

815 Noyes Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
8 oz breaded boneless breast, baked with Mozzarella & served over Rotini w/ Marinara
Minestrone$3.50
made with Vegetable Stock
14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Next of Kin Restaurant image

 

Next of Kin Restaurant

625 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Brussels & Cotija$11.25
served with lemon aioli
Honey Butter Fries$11.25
honey butter glaze, crispy waffle fries
Spicy Curry Bowl$24.25
purple cauliflower, pearl onions, garbanzo, sweet potatoes, baked tofu, fresno chilies, coconut yellow curry, ginger rice
Space image

 

Space

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BCO$13.00
Pot Roast, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish ranch
1/2 Build a burger$13.00
Add any topping for $1.00
Central Cobb$13.00
Romaine, White Cheddar, Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, and Honey Mustard Dressing
Restaurant banner

 

Bake Homemade Pizza - Evanston

2122 CENTRAL ST., Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Caesar$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
Large Pear & Blue Cheese$9.95
Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip
DeSalvo's Pizza image

 

DeSalvo's Pizza

1945 Central St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Med
Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese
Seasonal Salad
Spring Mix, Radishes, Red Onions, Scallions, Sweet & Spicy Cashews, Locally Grown Radish Sprouts, House made Ranch
Sweet and Spicy
Sausage, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Not Active! Food for Thought - Garrett image

 

Not Active! Food for Thought - Garrett

2121 N. Sheridan Road, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
elephant + vine image

 

elephant + vine

719 Church Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Blended Health & Smoothie Bar - Evanston

2002 Central Ave, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
