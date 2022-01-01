Rockford restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Baker Street Burgers
1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
Popular items
|Kansas City Burger
|$14.99
pulled pork | bbq sauce | bacon | white cheddar | crispy onion straws
|Crab Rangoon
|$10.99
fried wonton filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions and garlic and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
|$13.99
house mac & cheese | crispy onion straws | bacon | american cheese | garlic aioli
TACOS
Olivo Taco
330 College Ave, Rockford
Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$2.50
|Fiesta Corn-Meat Bowl
|$7.00
|1 order Stake
|$5.00
Screw City Tavern
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford
Popular items
|STEVE'S STEAK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Hand cut aged USDA choice strip steak, grilled mushrooms and onions, garlic aioli, french hoagie roll
|BURNT ENDS POUTINE
|$13.00
Crisp fries, bbq brisket burnt ends, cheese curds, white pepper gravy
|SCREW CITY BURGER
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
Popular items
|THE NEW CHEESESTEAK CHIMI
|$15.99
We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
|RIO GRANDE BOWL
|$14.99
This bowl is an amazing blend of flavors that starts with freshly grilled chicken and then is complemented by poblano rice, chihuahua cheese, spinach, a little red
onion, corn, jalapeno, black beans and fresh avocado.
sub Flat Iron Steak for $3 more
|LUCHA WINGS
|$15.99
After a long time away our Lucha Wings are back. We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce with Two Brothers Prairie Path so they are still Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. For a little more spice go with the Habanero Mango. Wings are served with a side of celery and carrots along with our house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)
Urban Forest Craft Brewing
6525 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford
Popular items
|Whitney (5.4% Vanilla Cream Ale)* *Crowler*
|$11.00
A special occasion deserves a special beer! This Vanilla Cream Ale was originally brewed to celebrate the wedding of two amazing and beautiful friends. We hope you can find even a fraction of their joy still intertwined among the bubbles dancing in your glass.
Whitney is always brewed with genuine Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans, never extracts or artificial flavors.
*Crafted to Remove Gluten*
|Sock Monkey (6.4% Chocolate Porter)* *Crowler*
|$11.00
A medium bodied Chocolate Porter with Big, Big Chocolate flavor. Not quite decadent enough to qualify as dessert, but not too far off either. Just rich enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, yet light enough that you can go back for seconds without being overwhelmed. Sock Monkey is our 2nd beer in our "Rockford Proud" series, highlighting landmarks and things unique to Rockford. *Crafted to remove Gluten*
|Trouble Puffs (6.6% NEIPA) *Crowler*
|$11.00
Trouble Puffs is a Hazy & Fruity NEIPA Triple Dry Hopped exclusively with Citra Hops... lots and lots of Citra Hops! It has a touch of Dank and moderate Sweetness with a Puffy and Pillowy mouthfeel. So delicious, try not to get into Trouble!
NEW! Rockford Roasting Company
416 S. Main Street, Rockford
Popular items
|Smooth Operator
|$5.75
A shot of single-origin espresso, floated over vanilla flavored oat milk, misted w/ lemon bitters.
|SUGAR COOKIE
|$6.00
LATTE | espresso, vegan white chocolate, vanilla, almond syrup
|Lavender Mocha
|$5.75
A traditional mocha with the sweet floral addition of lavender syrup.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lydia's Cafe
1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford
Popular items
|Rockford
|$10.25
Sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, mushrooms and cheddar chesee
|P & C Hash
|$11.00
Pulled pork and chorizo with sauteed onion and red bell pepper and chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 eggs, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortillas
|State
|$11.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
PIZZA
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
Popular items
|Tuscan Fries
|$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
|BBQ Chicken
|$17.50
BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce
|Sausage
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage
Midtown Gyro House
226 7th St, Rockford
Popular items
|Curly Fries
|$2.49
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|$2.39
|Italian Beef
|$6.59
The Great Wall Restaurant
4228 E State St, Rockford
Popular items
|Egg Roll (1 Pc)
|$1.50
A rolled pastry skin stuffed to the brim with Chinese vegetables mixed with some shrimp, and ground beef.
|Barbecued Spareribs Appetizer (5 Pc)
|$7.75
Pork Spareribs made with our homemade BBQ sauce.
|Fried Pot Stickers (6 Pc)
|$7.25
Chinese dumplings stuffed with meat and vegetable filling wrapped in a thin pastry shell, lightly sautéed in oil and served with house soy sauce
Rockford Roasting Company
206 N Main St, Rockford
Popular items
|Lavender Mocha
|$5.75
A traditional mocha with the sweet floral addition of lavender syrup.
|HOLLY JOLLY JUNIPER
|$6.00
espresso, rosemary-juniper syrup, vegan white mocha, cardamom, choice of milk
|SUGAR COOKIE
|$6.00
LATTE | espresso, vegan white chocolate, vanilla, almond syrup
Da catch Harrison
2627 sandhutton ave., Rockford
Popular items
|7 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink
|$8.59
Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain
|Combo Dinner
|$12.99
Choice of Two Items
|Super Chicken Meal
|$8.49
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford
Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.39
|Giant Pretzel
|$3.99
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.99
El Burrito Loco - Rockford
2430 Auburn Street, Rockford
Popular items
|Taco Carnitas
|$2.50
Topped with pico de gallo
|Rice
|$2.79
|Elote
|$3.99
PIZZA
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
Popular items
|Ground Sirloin
|$13.95
1/2 lb. ground hamburger steak accompanied with choice of mushrooms, onions or both. Cooked to desired
temperature. Served with choice of side and homemade bread.
|Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
|Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer
|$14.15
6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.
Alchemy
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford
Popular items
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$15.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Ranch
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Angus Beef Patty | American Cheese | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Brioche Bun | Chips
|Pasta Bosco
|$26.00
Filet | Wild Mushroom | Artichoke | Tomato | Truffle Madeira Sauce | Campanelle
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant
5855 E State St, Rockford
Cantina Taco Rockford
117 South Main Street, Rockford