Rockford restaurants you'll love

Rockford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rockford

Rockford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Rockford restaurants

Baker Street Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Baker Street Burgers

1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kansas City Burger$14.99
pulled pork | bbq sauce | bacon | white cheddar | crispy onion straws
Crab Rangoon$10.99
fried wonton filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions and garlic and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$13.99
house mac & cheese | crispy onion straws | bacon | american cheese | garlic aioli
More about Baker Street Burgers
Olivo Taco image

TACOS

Olivo Taco

330 College Ave, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Taco$2.50
Fiesta Corn-Meat Bowl$7.00
1 order Stake$5.00
More about Olivo Taco
Screw City Tavern image

 

Screw City Tavern

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STEVE'S STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
Hand cut aged USDA choice strip steak, grilled mushrooms and onions, garlic aioli, french hoagie roll
BURNT ENDS POUTINE$13.00
Crisp fries, bbq brisket burnt ends, cheese curds, white pepper gravy
SCREW CITY BURGER$13.00
Thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll
More about Screw City Tavern
Lucha Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE NEW CHEESESTEAK CHIMI$15.99
We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
RIO GRANDE BOWL$14.99
This bowl is an amazing blend of flavors that starts with freshly grilled chicken and then is complemented by poblano rice, chihuahua cheese, spinach, a little red
onion, corn, jalapeno, black beans and fresh avocado.
sub Flat Iron Steak for $3 more
LUCHA WINGS$15.99
After a long time away our Lucha Wings are back. We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce with Two Brothers Prairie Path so they are still Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. For a little more spice go with the Habanero Mango. Wings are served with a side of celery and carrots along with our house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)
More about Lucha Cantina
Urban Forest Craft Brewing image

 

Urban Forest Craft Brewing

6525 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whitney (5.4% Vanilla Cream Ale)* *Crowler*$11.00
A special occasion deserves a special beer! This Vanilla Cream Ale was originally brewed to celebrate the wedding of two amazing and beautiful friends. We hope you can find even a fraction of their joy still intertwined among the bubbles dancing in your glass.
Whitney is always brewed with genuine Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans, never extracts or artificial flavors.
*Crafted to Remove Gluten*
Sock Monkey (6.4% Chocolate Porter)* *Crowler*$11.00
A medium bodied Chocolate Porter with Big, Big Chocolate flavor. Not quite decadent enough to qualify as dessert, but not too far off either. Just rich enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, yet light enough that you can go back for seconds without being overwhelmed. Sock Monkey is our 2nd beer in our "Rockford Proud" series, highlighting landmarks and things unique to Rockford. *Crafted to remove Gluten*
Trouble Puffs (6.6% NEIPA) *Crowler*$11.00
Trouble Puffs is a Hazy & Fruity NEIPA Triple Dry Hopped exclusively with Citra Hops... lots and lots of Citra Hops! It has a touch of Dank and moderate Sweetness with a Puffy and Pillowy mouthfeel. So delicious, try not to get into Trouble!
More about Urban Forest Craft Brewing
NEW! Rockford Roasting Company image

 

NEW! Rockford Roasting Company

416 S. Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smooth Operator$5.75
A shot of single-origin espresso, floated over vanilla flavored oat milk, misted w/ lemon bitters.
SUGAR COOKIE$6.00
LATTE | espresso, vegan white chocolate, vanilla, almond syrup
Lavender Mocha$5.75
A traditional mocha with the sweet floral addition of lavender syrup.
More about NEW! Rockford Roasting Company
Lydia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lydia's Cafe

1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rockford$10.25
Sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, mushrooms and cheddar chesee
P & C Hash$11.00
Pulled pork and chorizo with sauteed onion and red bell pepper and chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 eggs, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortillas
State$11.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
More about Lydia's Cafe
Woodfire Rockford image

PIZZA

Woodfire Rockford

408 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Fries$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
BBQ Chicken$17.50
BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce
Sausage$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage
More about Woodfire Rockford
Midtown Gyro House image

 

Midtown Gyro House

226 7th St, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curly Fries$2.49
Crinkle Cut Fries$2.39
Italian Beef$6.59
More about Midtown Gyro House
The Great Wall Restaurant image

 

The Great Wall Restaurant

4228 E State St, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (1 Pc)$1.50
A rolled pastry skin stuffed to the brim with Chinese vegetables mixed with some shrimp, and ground beef.
Barbecued Spareribs Appetizer (5 Pc)$7.75
Pork Spareribs made with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Fried Pot Stickers (6 Pc)$7.25
Chinese dumplings stuffed with meat and vegetable filling wrapped in a thin pastry shell, lightly sautéed in oil and served with house soy sauce
More about The Great Wall Restaurant
Rockford Roasting Company image

 

Rockford Roasting Company

206 N Main St, Rockford

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lavender Mocha$5.75
A traditional mocha with the sweet floral addition of lavender syrup.
HOLLY JOLLY JUNIPER$6.00
espresso, rosemary-juniper syrup, vegan white mocha, cardamom, choice of milk
SUGAR COOKIE$6.00
LATTE | espresso, vegan white chocolate, vanilla, almond syrup
More about Rockford Roasting Company
Da catch Harrison image

 

Da catch Harrison

2627 sandhutton ave., Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink$8.59
Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain
Combo Dinner$12.99
Choice of Two Items
Super Chicken Meal$8.49
More about Da catch Harrison
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image

 

RBI's Restaurant and Bar

3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.39
Giant Pretzel$3.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
More about RBI's Restaurant and Bar
District Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

District Bar & Grill

205 W State, Rockford

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about District Bar & Grill
Franchesco's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Franchesco's

7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
More about Franchesco's
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$2.50
Topped with pico de gallo
Rice$2.79
Elote$3.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford
Restaurant banner

 

Fresco at the Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fresco at the Gardens
Lino's image

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ground Sirloin$13.95
1/2 lb. ground hamburger steak accompanied with choice of mushrooms, onions or both. Cooked to desired
temperature. Served with choice of side and homemade bread.
Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer$14.15
6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.
More about Lino's
Alchemy image

 

Alchemy

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Ranch
Cheeseburger$13.00
Angus Beef Patty | American Cheese | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Brioche Bun | Chips
Pasta Bosco$26.00
Filet | Wild Mushroom | Artichoke | Tomato | Truffle Madeira Sauce | Campanelle
More about Alchemy
Banner pic

 

Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant

5855 E State St, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Taco Rockford

117 South Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cantina Taco Rockford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockford

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Steak Tacos

Mushroom Burgers

Crab Rangoon

Chai Lattes

Boneless Wings

Burritos

