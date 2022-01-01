Mac and cheese in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Baker Street Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Baker Street Burgers
1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
|$14.99
house mac & cheese | crispy onion straws | bacon | american cheese | garlic aioli
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$7.99
More about Screw City Tavern
Screw City Tavern
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$5.00
More about Alchemy
Alchemy
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
French Fries or Apples