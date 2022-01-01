Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve chips and salsa

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC BOX$50.00
THIS IS A GREAT PARTY STARTER. FOUR LARGE PORTIONS (20oz each) OF OUR SIGNATURE SALSAS AND A LARGE GUACAMOLE (20oz).
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.99
Nothing wrong with keeping it simple. pick a couple salsas and we’ll get this out to you right away.
More about Lucha Cantina
Cantina Taco Rockford

117 South Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$2.99
More about Cantina Taco Rockford
El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa de Chips$0.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

