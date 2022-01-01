A map showing the location of El Burrito Loco - Rockford 2430 Auburn StreetView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Burrito Loco - Rockford 2430 Auburn Street

review star

No reviews yet

2430 Auburn Street

Rockford, IL 61103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Burrito Beef
Taco Beef

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$7.99

Chimichanga

$9.99

Coctel de Camarón

$14.99

Flautas

$2.99

(5) Flautas

$10.99

Gordita

$4.59

Regular Nachos

$4.99

Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce

Nachos Locos

$8.99

Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$4.59

Quesadilla with Meat

$5.59

Large Quesadilla

$11.99

Single Enchilada

$2.99

Single enchilada with your choice of filling and sauce, topped with melted cheese

Sope

$4.99

Tamale

$3.59

Homemade Tamale with your choice of filling.

Tostada

$4.59

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$13.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$9.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Tradition Mexican breakfast dish, three scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes served with rice and beans. Side of tortillas

Huevos Con Bistec

$12.99

Mexican steak and eggs.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Chorizo and eggs breakfast dish.

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.99

Eggs and ham breakfast dish.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Chilaquiles Dinner

$9.99

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Beef

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chicharrón

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo & Egg

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Shredded Beef

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Steak

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Lengua

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Mexican Potato

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Milanesa (Steak)

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Pastor

$11.99

Burrito Bowl CAM

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Steak

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Crunchy)

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Soft)

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Veggie

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito Barbacoa

$10.99

Burrito Beans

$5.99

Burrito Beef

$8.99

Burrito Carnitas

$9.99

Burrito Chicharron

$9.99

Burrito Chicken

$8.99

Burrito Chile Relleno

$8.99

Burrito Chorizo

$9.99

Burrito Chorizo & Egg

$9.99

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$10.99

Burrito Jamon & Egg

$8.99

Burrito Lengua

$10.99

Burrito Milanesa (Res)

$10.99

Burrito Pastor

$9.99

Burrito Shredded Beef

$10.99

Burrito Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Steak

$9.99

Burrito Steak & Potato

$9.99

Burrito Tripas (Crunchy)

$10.99

Burrito Tripas (Soft)

$10.99

Burrito Veggie

$8.99

Combos

Enchilada Combo

$10.99

Taco Combo

$10.99

Tamal Combo

$10.99

3 Flauta Combo

$10.99

Torta Combo

$11.99

Desserts

Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake Burrito

$3.99

Churro

$2.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Side Order

Rice/Beans

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Fries

$3.59

Cheese Fries

$5.59

Mexican Potatoes

$5.99

Poppers (7)

$5.59

Elote

$4.59

Salsa de Chips

$0.99

Carrots/Peppers

$0.99

Guacamole (side)

$2.59

Sour Cream

$0.99

Avocado Slices

$2.59

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Queso Blanco (Shredded Cheese)

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Med Guac

$9.99

Guacamole LG

$10.99

Chips

$1.69

Chips/Salsa

$2.99

Tortillas

$2.00+

Bollillo

$1.50

EXTRA SALSA

$0.25

Chile Asados (1)

$0.25

Salsas (BULK)

$4.99+

Lechuga

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Cebolla

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Cebollitas (3)

$1.99

Med Pico

$4.99

Lg Pico

$5.99

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.75

Soups

Caldo de Camarones

$13.99

Caldo de Pollo

$10.99

Caldo de Res

$10.99

Pozole

$10.99

Menudo SAT\SUN ONLY

$10.99

Menudo Large SAT/SUN ONLY

$26.99

Specialty Dinners

2 Meat Burrito Dinner

$15.99

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$13.99

Burrito Dinner

$12.99

Camarones Dinner

$14.99

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$15.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$13.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Enchilada Plancha

$12.99

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Fajita Mix Dinner

$15.99

Fajita Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Fajita Steak Dinner

$13.99

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Tampiquena Dinner

$13.99

Flauta Dinner

$13.99

Mojarra Dinner

$14.99

Tacos

Taco Barbacoa

$3.99

Taco Beef

$3.29

Taco Carnitas

$3.29

Topped with pico de gallo

Taco Chicharron

$3.29

Taco Chicken

$3.29

Taco Chile Relleno

$3.29

Taco Chorizo

$3.29

Taco Chorizo & Egg

$3.29

Taco Shredded Beef

$3.99

Taco Fajita Shrimp

$3.99

Taco Lengua

$3.99

Taco Milanesa (Res)

$3.99

Taco Pastor

$3.29

Taco Pescado

$3.99

Taco Shrimp

$3.99

Taco Steak

$3.29

Taco Tripas Duro

$3.99

Taco Tripas Taco Suave

$3.99

Taco Veggie

$3.29

Tortas

Torta 2 Meat

$9.59

Torta Avocado

$6.49

Torta Barbacoa

$8.99

Torta Beef

$7.59

Torta Carnitas

$7.59

Torta Chicharron

$7.59

Torta Chicken

$7.59

Torta Chile Relleno

$7.59

Torta Chorizo

$7.59

Torta Chorizo & Egg

$7.59

Torta Shredded Beef

$8.99

Torta Jamon

$7.59

Torta Lengua

$9.49

Torta Milanesa (Res)

$8.99

Torta Pastor

$7.59

Torta Steak

$7.59

Torta Tripas (Dorada)

$8.99

Torta Tripas (Soft)

$8.99

Torta Veggie

$7.59

2 Meat Items

Burrito

$11.99

Nacho Loco 2 meat

$11.99

2 Meat Burrit Bowl

$13.99

2 Meat Chimichanga

$12.99

2 Meat Chimichanga Dinner

$14.99

Bottled Drinks

J- Fruit Punch

$2.39

J- Limon

$2.39

J- Mandarina

$2.39

J- Piña

$2.39

J- Toronja

$2.39

J- Fresa

$2.39

J - Tamarindo

$2.39

Sangría

$2.39

Sidral Mundet

$2.39

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$2.39

1\2 Liter Coke

$2.79

Bottle Water

$1.29

J- Mango

$2.39Out of stock

Cans

Pepsi(Can)

$1.25

Cherry Pepsi (Can)

$1.25

Diet Pepsi (Can)

$1.25

Sierra Mist (Can)

$1.25

Orange Crush (Can)

$1.25

Mtn Dew (Can)

$1.25

Manzanita Sol (Can)

$1.25

Diet Mtn Dew (Can)

$1.25

Cup Of Ice Or Water

Large Water Cup

$1.00

Large Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Regular Water Cup

$0.50

Reg Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Aguas Frescas

Large Horchata

$3.59

Small Horchata

$2.99

Large Jamaica

$3.59

Small Jamaica

$2.99

Large Lemonade

$3.59

Small Lemonade

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
