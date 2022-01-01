Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Burrito Loco - Rockford 2430 Auburn Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2430 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR - 217 S STATE ST BELVEDERE ILL
3.0 • 2
217 S State St Belvidere, IL 61008
View restaurant