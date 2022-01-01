Janesville restaurants you'll love
Janesville's top cuisines
Must-try Janesville restaurants
More about Lark
Lark
60 S. Main St, Janesville
|Popular items
|1st Course: Prosciutto Salad
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
|Kimchi Mac & Cheese
|$23.00
Cavatappi, cheddar sauce, kimchi, fried chicken, gochujang sauce
|3rd Course: Cannoli
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
More about Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
1804 Center Ave, Janesville
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$7.99
|House Fries
|$4.50
|Firecracker Burger
|$8.99
More about Whiskey Ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Whiskey Ranch
24 N Main St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Hangover Burger
|$13.99
|Chicken Tenders
|Honky Tonk Burger
|$13.99
More about Milwaukee Street Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Milwaukee Street Pizza
2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$5.99
Nothing says Wisconsin like hand breaded cheese curds. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Lg BYO
|$11.40
Build your own pizza masterpiece!
|Sm BYO
|$6.99
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
More about Rock County Brewing Company
Rock County Brewing Company
10 N Parker Dr, Janesville
|Popular items
|Old Fuzzy’s Galaxy IPA Crowler
|$12.00
|Sweet Stout 4pks
|$13.00
|Corono Crowler
|$9.00
More about drafthouse
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
drafthouse
101 E Milwaukee St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Drafthouse Craft Burger
|$14.00
|Angry Orchard
|$5.50
|Whiskey BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
More about O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub
O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub
214 W Milwaukee St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
|Kerry Rolls
|$9.99
More about The Hive
The Hive
100 W Milwaukee St, Janesville
More about Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville
More about Sandwich Bar
Sandwich Bar
54 S. Main St., Janesville
|Popular items
|Balboa
|$13.00
Italian pork roast, fontina, pepperoncini relish, spinach, au jus
|Giuseppe
|$13.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, sub slaw, butter, fontina cheese, herbs
|Red Blooded American
|$15.00
Red roast beef, cream cheese, hash brown, caramelized onion sauce
More about Kevin’s Coffee
Kevin’s Coffee
313 W Wall Street, Janesville