Janesville restaurants you'll love

Go
Janesville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Janesville

Janesville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Janesville restaurants

Lark image

 

Lark

60 S. Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1st Course: Prosciutto Salad
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
Kimchi Mac & Cheese$23.00
Cavatappi, cheddar sauce, kimchi, fried chicken, gochujang sauce
3rd Course: Cannoli
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
More about Lark
Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill

1804 Center Ave, Janesville

Avg 4.4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Salad$7.99
House Fries$4.50
Firecracker Burger$8.99
More about Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
Whiskey Ranch image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Whiskey Ranch

24 N Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.1 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hangover Burger$13.99
Chicken Tenders
Honky Tonk Burger$13.99
More about Whiskey Ranch
Milwaukee Street Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Street Pizza

2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$5.99
Nothing says Wisconsin like hand breaded cheese curds. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
Lg BYO$11.40
Build your own pizza masterpiece!
Sm BYO$6.99
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
More about Milwaukee Street Pizza
Rock County Brewing Company image

 

Rock County Brewing Company

10 N Parker Dr, Janesville

Avg 4.9 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fuzzy’s Galaxy IPA Crowler$12.00
Sweet Stout 4pks$13.00
Corono Crowler$9.00
More about Rock County Brewing Company
drafthouse image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

drafthouse

101 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drafthouse Craft Burger$14.00
Angry Orchard$5.50
Whiskey BBQ Chicken$12.00
More about drafthouse
Genisa Wine Bar image

 

Genisa Wine Bar

11 N Main Street, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
More about Genisa Wine Bar
O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub image

 

O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub

214 W Milwaukee St, Janesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Fish Fry$13.99
Kerry Rolls$9.99
More about O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub
The Hive image

 

The Hive

100 W Milwaukee St, Janesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Hive
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille

1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Sandwich Bar

54 S. Main St., Janesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Balboa$13.00
Italian pork roast, fontina, pepperoncini relish, spinach, au jus
Giuseppe$13.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, sub slaw, butter, fontina cheese, herbs
Red Blooded American$15.00
Red roast beef, cream cheese, hash brown, caramelized onion sauce
More about Sandwich Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Kevin’s Coffee

313 W Wall Street, Janesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kevin’s Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Janesville

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Janesville to explore

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Edgerton

No reviews yet

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston