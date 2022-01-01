Genisa Wine Bar
22 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.
11 N Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545
