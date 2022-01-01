Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genisa Wine Bar

22 Reviews

11 N Main Street

Janesville, WI 53545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MERCH Credit (Copy)

Hat

$10.00

Mask

$5.00

Chianti Bundle

$40.00

Wine Bag

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.

Website

Location

11 N Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545

Directions

Gallery
Genisa Wine Bar image
Genisa Wine Bar image
Genisa Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lark - 60 S. Main St.
orange star4.5 • 118
60 S. Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Rock County Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 165
10 N Parker Dr Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
The Looking Glass
orange starNo Reviews
18 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
drafthouse
orange star4.7 • 165
101 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
214 W Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53548
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Janesville

Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Bar and Grill - Janesville
orange star4.2 • 944
731 S Wuthering Hills Dr Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 813
1110 Kellogg Ave Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville
orange star4.5 • 464
2616 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Rock County Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 165
10 N Parker Dr Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
drafthouse
orange star4.7 • 165
101 E Milwaukee St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Janesville
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston