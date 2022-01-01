Loves Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Loves Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Loves Park

Loves Park's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Loves Park restaurants

Fozzy's Bar & Grill image

 

Fozzy's Bar & Grill

6246 East Riverside BLVD, Loves Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Michele's buffalo chicken dip wrapped and fried as an eggroll
Meaty Mac N Cheese$12.00
3 cheese blend mac & cheese + fried chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce + breadcrumb topping
Pound of Jumbo Wings$12.00
Pound Bone-in or Boneless with choice of sauce and dressing
More about Fozzy's Bar & Grill
Trop Club image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Trop Club

6282 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAVAIANO GARLIC FRIES$5.00
Topped with Garlic & Shaved Parmesan.
CURDS$8.00
Served with Chipotle Ranch
COCONUT SHRIMP$10.00
Served with Pina Colada Sauce
More about Trop Club
Cantina Taco Loves Park image

 

Cantina Taco Loves Park

6342 East Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnita$3.25
Sous Vide Cooked Shredded Pork
Ground Beef$3.75
Our own blend of Spices with Ground Beef
Chicken$3.00
Slow Cooked with carrots, celery, onions, salt and pepper
More about Cantina Taco Loves Park

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loves Park

French Fries

Map

More near Loves Park to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston