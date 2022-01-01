Loves Park restaurants you'll love
Loves Park's top cuisines
Must-try Loves Park restaurants
More about Fozzy's Bar & Grill
Fozzy's Bar & Grill
6246 East Riverside BLVD, Loves Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Michele's buffalo chicken dip wrapped and fried as an eggroll
|Meaty Mac N Cheese
|$12.00
3 cheese blend mac & cheese + fried chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce + breadcrumb topping
|Pound of Jumbo Wings
|$12.00
Pound Bone-in or Boneless with choice of sauce and dressing
More about Trop Club
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Trop Club
6282 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
|Popular items
|SAVAIANO GARLIC FRIES
|$5.00
Topped with Garlic & Shaved Parmesan.
|CURDS
|$8.00
Served with Chipotle Ranch
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$10.00
Served with Pina Colada Sauce
More about Cantina Taco Loves Park
Cantina Taco Loves Park
6342 East Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park
|Popular items
|Carnita
|$3.25
Sous Vide Cooked Shredded Pork
|Ground Beef
|$3.75
Our own blend of Spices with Ground Beef
|Chicken
|$3.00
Slow Cooked with carrots, celery, onions, salt and pepper