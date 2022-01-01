Ottawa restaurants you'll love

Ottawa restaurants
Toast
  • Ottawa

Ottawa's top cuisines

Must-try Ottawa restaurants

Court Street Pub image

 

Court Street Pub

620 Court St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bad Ronald$13.00
shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickle, American cheese, house-made 'Mac' sauce, three-tiered bun
Clucker Classic$11.00
buttermilk fried or chargrilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ranch (try it BUFFALO)
Dill Pickle Chips$8.00
Lightly Breaded Pickle Slices served w / House-Made Avocado Ranch
More about Court Street Pub
Pizzas By Marchelloni image

 

Pizzas By Marchelloni

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nuggets
Our fresh, fluffy dough topped with special seasonings & cut into bite-size nuggest for easy dipping in our pizza sauce.
#2 Mini Roll$9.49
Mini roll, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink
Wings
Boneless or traditional wings, served with your choice of sauce
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
Restaurant banner

 

Black Eyed Susan Ottawa

110 W Etna, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef Sandwich$7.90
Phily Cheese Steak$8.99
More about Black Eyed Susan Ottawa
Banner pic

 

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Red Dog Grill
Main pic

 

Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails

1625 E Norris Drive, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails
