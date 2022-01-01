Ottawa restaurants you'll love
Ottawa's top cuisines
Must-try Ottawa restaurants
More about Court Street Pub
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
|Popular items
|The Bad Ronald
|$13.00
shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickle, American cheese, house-made 'Mac' sauce, three-tiered bun
|Clucker Classic
|$11.00
buttermilk fried or chargrilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ranch (try it BUFFALO)
|Dill Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Lightly Breaded Pickle Slices served w / House-Made Avocado Ranch
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
|Popular items
|Nuggets
Our fresh, fluffy dough topped with special seasonings & cut into bite-size nuggest for easy dipping in our pizza sauce.
|#2 Mini Roll
|$9.49
Mini roll, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink
|Wings
Boneless or traditional wings, served with your choice of sauce
More about Black Eyed Susan Ottawa
Black Eyed Susan Ottawa
110 W Etna, Ottawa
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$7.90
|Phily Cheese Steak
|$8.99
More about Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails
1625 E Norris Drive, Ottawa