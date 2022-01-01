Joliet restaurants you'll love
Joliet's top cuisines
Must-try Joliet restaurants
More about The Dock At Inwood
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Popular items
|Parmesan Garlic Bites
|$6.00
Served with marinara
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Six breaded chicken tenders served with home cut fries. Toss them in buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy Asian, mango habanero, or garlic parmesan for $1.00 more!
|Kickin' Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with one side
More about Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill
Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill
1609 Jefferson, Joliet
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.75
|Sunday .60 Wings
|Jumbo Wings
|$8.95
More about SOM ZA THAI CUISINE
SALADS • NOODLES
SOM ZA THAI CUISINE
2781 Black Rd, Joliet
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean sprouts, Shrimp paste Tamarind sauce, Chive, and Ground peanut
|Basil Fried Rice ! [V]
|$11.95
Rice with Chili paste, Egg, basil, Onion, Jalapeno, bell pepper, Scallion
|Kee Mao ! [V]
|$11.95
Flat rice noodle, Basil, Tomato, Baby corn, Green bean, Bamboo shoot, Bell pepper, Onion, Jalapeno
More about El Burrito Loco
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet
|Popular items
|$6 Burritos
|$6.00
|Pastor Taco
|$2.99
|Steak Taco
|$2.99
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Popular items
|Fresh Baked Pretzels
|$8.59
Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.
|Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings
|$18.99
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Home Cut Donuts
Home Cut Donuts
815 West Jefferson, Joliet
|Popular items
|Dozen Donuts
|$12.28
|Sundae
|$1.84
|Chocolate Sweet Roll
|$2.68
More about Louis' Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louis' Family Restaurant
1001 West Jefferson Street, Joliet
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$9.95
3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle
|Louie's Breakfast
|$5.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
|Steak and Eggs
|$18.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Milano Bakery
Milano Bakery
433 S Chicago St, Joliet
|Popular items
|Potica, 1# Loaf
|$13.85
Traditional honey and walnut roll. The perfect coffee compliment.
|Cream Horn
|$2.50
Flaky puff pastry cone filled with our homemade whipcream and topped with powdered sugar
|Cannoli
|$2.75
Shell is lined with chocolate and filled with our homemade cannoli filling. Ends are traditionally dipped in pistachio (we also offer chocolate chip).
More about Home Cut Donuts
Home Cut Donuts
1317 E Washington St., Joliet
|Popular items
|Dozen Donuts
|$12.28
|Custom Birthday Donut
|$20.00
|Dozen Donuts
|$12.28
More about Metro Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Metro Grill
2019 Essington Rd, Joliet
|Popular items
|Cream Soup
|$4.99
Monday- Broccoli Cheddar
Tuesday- Cream of Chicken Wild Rice
Wednesday- Cream of Chicken Pot Pie
Thursday- Cream of Spinach with Bacon
Friday- Creamy Loaded Potato
Saturday- Creamy Rueben
Sunday- Cream of Chicken with Rice
|Drunken Western
|$13.99
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
More about Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food
1422 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet
|Popular items
|#3 2 Hotdogs
|$9.99
Served Chicago style- Mustard, Onions, Pickle, Relish, Tomato, Celery Salt, Sport Peppers
|Hot Dog
|$3.69
Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt
|#1 Gyros
|$10.59
Our delicious Gyros Sandwich comes with tomatoes, onions, and our homemade gyros sauce.
More about Amigeaux’s
Amigeaux’s
2307 West Jefferson Street, Joliet
|Popular items
|Cajun Crinkle Fries
|$2.79
Cajun Crinkle Fries
|9. CAJUN SHRIMP
|$4.49
blackened shrimp, fresh avacado, chipotle slaw, fresh cilantro
|14. TIJUANA CHEESESTEAK
|$8.28
Barbacoa, grilled onions and peppers, mozzarella, garlic aioli
More about Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken
|$16.00
Two bbq chicken breast, honey baked beans, three cheese mac
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Waffle topped with candied bacon, two crispy tenders, maple butter, bourbon maple
|Sizzling Ribeye
|$25.00
12oz grilled ribeye, onion strings, chimichuri, garlic herb mash, bacon bourbon brussels
More about Louie's Waffle House
Louie's Waffle House
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak and Eggs
|$11.25
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
|Poorboy Steak Sandwich
|$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
|Gypsy Skillet
|$10.75
Choice of 13 different meat options.
A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style).
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Ta Canijo - Joliet
Ta Canijo - Joliet
328 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT
|QUESADILLA
|$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
|RICE
|$3.00
More about Pop's Beef
Pop's Beef
1866 West Jefferson Street, Joliet
More about Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet
500 E CASS ST, JOLIET
More about Pop's Beef
Pop's Beef
1866 West Jefferson St, Joliet
More about City Tavern
City Tavern
1329 West Jefferson Street, Joliet
More about Forno
Forno
2941 West Jefferson Street, Joliet