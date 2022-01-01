Joliet restaurants you'll love

Joliet restaurants
Toast
  • Joliet

Joliet's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Thai
Bagels
Must-try Joliet restaurants

The Dock At Inwood image

 

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Parmesan Garlic Bites$6.00
Served with marinara
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Six breaded chicken tenders served with home cut fries. Toss them in buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy Asian, mango habanero, or garlic parmesan for $1.00 more!
Kickin' Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with one side
More about The Dock At Inwood
Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill

1609 Jefferson, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$2.75
Sunday .60 Wings
Jumbo Wings$8.95
More about Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill
SOM ZA THAI CUISINE image

SALADS • NOODLES

SOM ZA THAI CUISINE

2781 Black Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.7 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean sprouts, Shrimp paste Tamarind sauce, Chive, and Ground peanut
Basil Fried Rice ! [V]$11.95
Rice with Chili paste, Egg, basil, Onion, Jalapeno, bell pepper, Scallion
Kee Mao ! [V]$11.95
Flat rice noodle, Basil, Tomato, Baby corn, Green bean, Bamboo shoot, Bell pepper, Onion, Jalapeno
More about SOM ZA THAI CUISINE
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Avg 4.4 (4649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$6 Burritos$6.00
Pastor Taco$2.99
Steak Taco$2.99
More about El Burrito Loco
Heroes West Sports Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Baked Pretzels$8.59
Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.
Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings$18.99
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
Home Cut Donuts image

 

Home Cut Donuts

815 West Jefferson, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Donuts$12.28
Sundae$1.84
Chocolate Sweet Roll$2.68
More about Home Cut Donuts
Louis' Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louis' Family Restaurant

1001 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (3058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$9.95
3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle
Louie's Breakfast$5.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Steak and Eggs$18.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Louis' Family Restaurant
Milano Bakery image

 

Milano Bakery

433 S Chicago St, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potica, 1# Loaf$13.85
Traditional honey and walnut roll. The perfect coffee compliment.
Cream Horn$2.50
Flaky puff pastry cone filled with our homemade whipcream and topped with powdered sugar
Cannoli$2.75
Shell is lined with chocolate and filled with our homemade cannoli filling. Ends are traditionally dipped in pistachio (we also offer chocolate chip).
More about Milano Bakery
Home Cut Donuts image

 

Home Cut Donuts

1317 E Washington St., Joliet

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Donuts$12.28
Custom Birthday Donut$20.00
Dozen Donuts$12.28
More about Home Cut Donuts
Metro Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Metro Grill

2019 Essington Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cream Soup$4.99
Monday- Broccoli Cheddar
Tuesday- Cream of Chicken Wild Rice
Wednesday- Cream of Chicken Pot Pie
Thursday- Cream of Spinach with Bacon
Friday- Creamy Loaded Potato
Saturday- Creamy Rueben
Sunday- Cream of Chicken with Rice
Drunken Western$13.99
Cheeseburger$11.99
More about Metro Grill
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food image

 

Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food

1422 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#3 2 Hotdogs$9.99
Served Chicago style- Mustard, Onions, Pickle, Relish, Tomato, Celery Salt, Sport Peppers
Hot Dog$3.69
Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt
#1 Gyros$10.59
Our delicious Gyros Sandwich comes with tomatoes, onions, and our homemade gyros sauce.
More about Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Amigeaux’s

2307 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Crinkle Fries$2.79
Cajun Crinkle Fries
9. CAJUN SHRIMP$4.49
blackened shrimp, fresh avacado, chipotle slaw, fresh cilantro
14. TIJUANA CHEESESTEAK$8.28
Barbacoa, grilled onions and peppers, mozzarella, garlic aioli
More about Amigeaux’s
Pitstop Corner Café image

 

Pitstop Corner Café

2050 South Chicago Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pitstop Corner Café
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet image

 

Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$16.00
Two bbq chicken breast, honey baked beans, three cheese mac
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Waffle topped with candied bacon, two crispy tenders, maple butter, bourbon maple
Sizzling Ribeye$25.00
12oz grilled ribeye, onion strings, chimichuri, garlic herb mash, bacon bourbon brussels
More about Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
Louie's Waffle House image

 

Louie's Waffle House

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$11.25
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Poorboy Steak Sandwich$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
Gypsy Skillet$10.75
Choice of 13 different meat options.
A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style).
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Louie's Waffle House
Ta Canijo - Joliet image

 

Ta Canijo - Joliet

328 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
RICE$3.00
More about Ta Canijo - Joliet
Pop's Beef image

 

Pop's Beef

1866 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pop's Beef
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet image

 

Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet

500 E CASS ST, JOLIET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet
Pop's Beef image

 

Pop's Beef

1866 West Jefferson St, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pop's Beef
City Tavern image

 

City Tavern

1329 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about City Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Forno

2941 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forno

