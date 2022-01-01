Mokena restaurants you'll love
Mokena's top cuisines
Must-try Mokena restaurants
More about Maple House Cafe
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Popular items
|Short Stack (3)
|$6.99
3 pancakes. Add your choice of fruit for 1.99 each.
|2+2+2 Breakfast
|$10.99
You get two eggs any style, plus two pieces of toast, pancakes or french toast, plus two pieces of meat and hash browns.
|Meatman Skillet
|$13.99
Made with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onion and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
|Bowl of Soup
|$4.49
Made fresh daily, available after 9am
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$10.49
Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.
More about Simply Slices
PIZZA
Simply Slices
19226 S Lagrange Road, Mokena
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$23.00
|Cheese Slice
|$3.25
|Personal Pizza
|$8.50
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
19709 Mokena Street, Mokena
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$10.49
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
|2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat
|$9.99
Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
More about Zap Taco House
Zap Taco House
19711 Mokena St, Mokena
|Popular items
|Patron Silver
|$6.50
More about The 19th Hole
The 19th Hole
9418 West 191st Street, Mokena