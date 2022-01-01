Mokena restaurants you'll love

Maple House Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Short Stack (3)$6.99
3 pancakes. Add your choice of fruit for 1.99 each.
2+2+2 Breakfast$10.99
You get two eggs any style, plus two pieces of toast, pancakes or french toast, plus two pieces of meat and hash browns.
Meatman Skillet$13.99
Made with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onion and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Omelette$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
Bowl of Soup$4.49
Made fresh daily, available after 9am
Create Your Own Skillet$10.49
Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.
Simply Slices image

PIZZA

Simply Slices

19226 S Lagrange Road, Mokena

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Cheese Slice$3.25
Personal Pizza$8.50
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$10.49
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat$9.99
Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
Create Your Own Omelette$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
Zap Taco House image

 

Zap Taco House

19711 Mokena St, Mokena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patron Silver$6.50
Restaurant banner

 

The 19th Hole

9418 West 191st Street, Mokena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
