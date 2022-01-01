Waffles in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve waffles
More about Maple House Cafe
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Cinnamon Apple Waffle
|$10.49
Topped with fresh cinnamon apples.
|Maple House Waffle
|$11.49
Our house favorite, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas.
|Belgium Waffle
|$6.99
Served golden brown. Top with your choice of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon apples or bananas +1.99 each.
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Chocolate Chip Waffle
|$10.99
Chocolate chips in the batter
|Fruit topped Waffle
|$10.99
Topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries
|Pecan Waffle
|$10.99
Filled with pecans