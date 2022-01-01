Lemont restaurants you'll love
Lemont's top cuisines
Must-try Lemont restaurants
More about Corner Stone Tavern
GRILL
Corner Stone Tavern
103 Stephen Street, Lemont
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Chicken tenders served with fries and a dipping sauce.
|Prime Burger
|$14.00
8 oz Prime burger cooked to desired temperature on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce tomatoes & onion ans served with a side of fries
|CST Burger or (Beyond/Turkey/Chicken)
|$12.00
Two 4 oz Angus Patties Grilled on a Flat Top to Medium Temperature on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
More about Rosebud Lemont
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Lemont
12350 Derby Road, Lemont
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$18.95
|Rosebud Burger
|$17.95
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$19.95
More about Next-Mex
BURRITOS • TACOS
Next-Mex
319 Front St, Lemont
|Popular items
|KIDS Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|No Signature Required
|A la Carte Street Tacos
More about Pollyanna Brewing Company
Pollyanna Brewing Company
431 Talcott Ave, Lemont
|Popular items
|2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set
|$49.00
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set Includes:
375ml Bottle Vodka
375ml Bottle Gin
375ml Bottle Rum
2 15.5oz Collins Cocktail glasses
|2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack
|$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
|4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure
|$12.00
2
More about DIGS on CANAL
DIGS on CANAL
316 Canal Street, Lemont
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.95
|Jackwagon Wrap
|$8.95
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.95
More about Turnabout Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Turnabout Pizza
1000 Main St, Lemont
|Popular items
|12" Medium Cheese Pizza
|$14.95
|12" Medium Cauliflower Cheese Pizza
|$15.35
|18" Party Cheese Pizza
|$22.95
More about Wooden Paddle
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wooden Paddle
212 Stephen St., Lemont
|Popular items
|Burrata Toasts
|$12.00
Whipped burrata, toasted baguette / tomato, basil + balsamic reduction / basil pesto, arugula + lemon zest / proscuitto + fig jam
|Fried Meatballs
|$12.00
Chuck beef, marinara, freshly grated parm, fresh basil
|Gettin' Figgy Wit It
|$19.50
Mascarpone, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fig jam
More about Quarry Pub & Grill
Quarry Pub & Grill
1015 State Street, Lemont