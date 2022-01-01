Lemont restaurants you'll love

Lemont restaurants
Toast
  • Lemont

Lemont's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Must-try Lemont restaurants

Corner Stone Tavern image

GRILL

Corner Stone Tavern

103 Stephen Street, Lemont

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken tenders served with fries and a dipping sauce.
Prime Burger$14.00
8 oz Prime burger cooked to desired temperature on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce tomatoes & onion ans served with a side of fries
CST Burger or (Beyond/Turkey/Chicken)$12.00
Two 4 oz Angus Patties Grilled on a Flat Top to Medium Temperature on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
More about Corner Stone Tavern
Rosebud Lemont image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Lemont

12350 Derby Road, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari$18.95
Rosebud Burger$17.95
Rigatoni alla Vodka$19.95
More about Rosebud Lemont
Next-Mex image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Next-Mex

319 Front St, Lemont

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
No Signature Required
A la Carte Street Tacos
More about Next-Mex
Pollyanna Brewing Company image

 

Pollyanna Brewing Company

431 Talcott Ave, Lemont

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set$49.00
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set Includes:
375ml Bottle Vodka
375ml Bottle Gin
375ml Bottle Rum
2 15.5oz Collins Cocktail glasses
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure$12.00
2
More about Pollyanna Brewing Company
DIGS on CANAL image

 

DIGS on CANAL

316 Canal Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Jackwagon Wrap$8.95
BLT Sandwich$6.95
More about DIGS on CANAL
Turnabout Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Turnabout Pizza

1000 Main St, Lemont

Avg 4.6 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Medium Cheese Pizza$14.95
12" Medium Cauliflower Cheese Pizza$15.35
18" Party Cheese Pizza$22.95
More about Turnabout Pizza
Wooden Paddle image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St., Lemont

Avg 4.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Toasts$12.00
Whipped burrata, toasted baguette / tomato, basil + balsamic reduction / basil pesto, arugula + lemon zest / proscuitto + fig jam
Fried Meatballs$12.00
Chuck beef, marinara, freshly grated parm, fresh basil
Gettin' Figgy Wit It$19.50
Mascarpone, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fig jam
More about Wooden Paddle
Main pic

 

Quarry Pub & Grill

1015 State Street, Lemont

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Quarry Pub & Grill
