Corner Stone Tavern Lemont

360 Reviews

$$$

103 Stephen Street

Lemont, IL 60439

Order Again

Popular Items

CST Hot Chicken Sandwich
Prime Burger
Chicken Tender Dinner

Starters

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Multigrain bread toasted topped with a smashed avocado, goat cheese, arugula, red pepper flakes, Sriracha Mayo and Avocado Sour Cream

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

CST Ribs

$14.00

Beer Braised ribs dry rubbed with an Ancho Chili spice and served with the chefs secret CST sauce. NOT BBQ!!

CST Wings

CST Wings

$14.00

Naked or House battered wings with served with blue cheese or ranch and celery Wet sauce: buffalo, bbq, sriracha honey Dry rub: buffalo, bbq, caribbean jerk

Deviled Eggs & Bacon

Deviled Eggs & Bacon

$10.00

Deviled Eggs with a Sriracha Honey sauce garnished with diced jalapeno and bacon

Fried Cauliflower Bites

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Cauliflower and jalapenos lightly battered and deep fried tossed in a honey Sriracha sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.

Fried pickles

Fried pickles

$10.00
Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

$9.00

6 Jalapeno & Cheddar Hush Puppies served with a House Made Cajun Remoulade & Cajun Seasonings.

Loaded Cracklins

Loaded Cracklins

$11.00

Par Boiled, Smashed & Flash Fried Yukon Gold Potato served with beer cheese , bacon, sour cream and green onions.

Pretzel Stick

Pretzel Stick

$12.00

Pretzel sticks served with mustard, beer cheese and spicy queso.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

5 Butterflied and Breaded Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Blue cheese crumbles topping. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Irish Cracklins

$12.00Out of stock

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Parm cheese tossed in a Classic Caesar dressing with House made croutons and a giant Parm crisp.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Bleu Cheese, Strawberries, Red Grapes, Candied Pecans, Avocado with mixed greens. Chef recommends Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed green lettuce with tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded mixed cheese and croutons.

Side Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Egg and Tomato.

Soup

Chef makes a fresh new soup each day.

Bowl Of Cream Of Chicken Veggie

$6.00

Cup Of Cream Of Chicken N Veggie

$4.00

Tavern Classic Hand Helds

Ellie Strong Green Tomato Sandwich

Ellie Strong Green Tomato Sandwich

$13.00

Panko Crusted Fried Green Tomatoes on a Toasted Ciabatta Bun with Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Lettuce. Served with French Fries

Prime Burger

Prime Burger

$14.00

8 oz Prime burger cooked to desired temperature on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce tomatoes & onion ans served with a side of fries

CST Burger or (Beyond/Turkey/Chicken)

CST Burger or (Beyond/Turkey/Chicken)

$13.00

Two 4 oz Angus Patties Grilled on a Flat Top to Medium Temperature on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

CST Hot Chicken Sandwich

CST Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

House Battered Chicken Breast with Jalapeno Slaw and Pickles on a Brioche Bun served with Fries

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Bologna, American Cheese, Sunny Side Up Egg, Spicy Mayo & Crispy Onions on a Ciabatta Bun served with Fries on the side.

CST Steak Sandwich

CST Steak Sandwich

$17.00

NY Strip Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Sunny Side Up Egg, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers and Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Ciabatta Bun Served with Fries.

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.00

House Made, Slow Cooked, Pot Roast with Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onions and House Made Gravy on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with Fries.

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced Prime Rib served on a Ciabatta Bun with Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions and Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Aujus and Horse Radish and French Fries.

Chicken Fried Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fried Pork Cutlet on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato Pickled Red Onions and Cajun Remoulade. Served with Fries

Chef Specialties

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Beer battered, blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with jalapeno slaw and house made pico de gallo. Served with a side of chips and salsa

CST Ribs Dinner

CST Ribs Dinner

$17.00

Beer Braised Ribs Dry Rubbed with and Ancho Chili Seasoning and the Chef's Secret CST Sauce. Served with Fries and Jalapeno Slaw

Hot Chicken Dinner

Hot Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Chef's signature Hot Chicken Sauce Tossed onto a Hand Battered Chicken Breast (or grilled) served with Home Made Mac & Cheese and Green Beans.

Mac & Cheese Dinner

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$14.00

Home Made Mac & Cheese with a multi cheese blend, a light dusting of breadcrumbs and green onions.

Pot Roast Dinner

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.00

Slow Cooked Pot roast served with potatoes and carrots. Topped with Crispy Onions.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.00

House Made meatloaf served open faced on top of a toasted baguette and mashed potatoes, covered in a red wine and mushroom demi-glace. Served with bgreen beans & bacon

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

9oz of Hand cut and breaded Chicken Tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauces

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Green Beans & Bacon

$4.00

Hot Chicken Sauce

$0.75

Loaded Cracklins Side Order

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Side Order

$6.00

Potato Cracklins

$4.00

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Of Au Ju

$0.75

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Beer Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Side Of Caesar

$0.75

Side of Cajun Remoulade

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Horse Radish

$0.75

Side Of Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Of Mayo

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Spicy Queso

$0.75

Side Of Sriacha Honey

$0.75

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Waffle

$2.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Moist banana cake swirled with rich chocolate cake, frosted with brownie butter icing. Made with rainforest alliance bananas and fair-trade chocolate

Raspberry Donut Cheese Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake served with Raspberry Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenders served with fries and a dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic grilled Cheese on White Bread with American Cheese served with a side of fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

A kids size portion of our Home Made Mac & Cheese served with no toppings added

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Two mini Angus Hamburgers served with a side of Fries.

CST Chili

House made CST chili with served with onions and cheese.

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl Of Chili

$8.00

Boozy Milkshakes

Bananas Foster Shake

Bananas Foster Shake

$13.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Banana Puree, Captain Morgan Rum and Cinnamon, hand spun and garnished with Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce and Topped with Whipped Cream.

Maple Bourbon Shake

Maple Bourbon Shake

$13.00

Maple Syrup, Bulleit Bourbon & Vanilla Bean Ice cream spun and served with whipped cream and Ghirardelli Sea Salted Caramel.

Irish Delight Shake

$14.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Bailey's Irish Cream, Jameson and Stout Draft Beer spun and served with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$14.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Spun with Creamy Peanut Butter, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Creme De Cocoa, and Chocolate Powder. Garnished with Chocolate Sauce, Topped with Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce

Pumpkin Spice

$13.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Vanilla Vodka, Pumpkin Puree, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Pumpkin Spice

Red

Ferrari Carano Cabernet Bottle

$52.00

Conundrum Red Blend Bottle

$36.00

Meiomi Pinot Nior Bottle

$44.00

Capriccio White Sangria 12.7oz Bottle

$5.00

Capriccio Red Sangria 12.7oz Bottle

$5.00

White

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Bottle

$44.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$56.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Whispering Angel Rose Bottle

$37.00

Ruffino Prosecco Bottle

$8.00

Bottles

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.00

Lagunitas Hop Water N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Founders Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Grolsch 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Beer Cans & White Claw

3 Floyds Gumball 12oz Can

$5.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 19oz Can

$8.00

Anti-hero 12oz Can

$5.00

Around The Bend Vera

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted 12oz Can

$5.00

Bells No Yeah 12oz Can

$5.00

Cigar City Jai Alai Can

$5.00

Daisy Cutter 16oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

Daisy Cutter 19oz Can

$8.00

Dog Fish Head 60 Min. IPA

$5.00

Dovetail Vienna Lager 16oz Can

$6.00

Eris Van Van Mojo 12oz Can

$6.00

Firestone Mind Haze 12oz Can

$5.00

Glutenberg Blonde (Gluten Free)

$7.00

Glutenburg Pale Ale(gluten Free)

$7.00

Gruvi Golden Ale

$5.00

Gruvi IPA

$5.00

Gruvi Juicy Ale

$5.00

Gruvi Pale Ale N/A Can

$5.00

Gruvi Stout N/A Can

$5.00

Guinness Pint Can

$5.00

High Noon Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00
Lagunitas Daytime IPA 12oz Can
$5.00

Lagunitas Daytime IPA 12oz Can

$5.00
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin 12oz Can
$5.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin 12oz Can

$5.00

New Ground Dutch Latte

$5.00

New Planet Blonde Ale (Gluten Free)

$6.00

Old Style Tall Boy

$3.00

PBR Tall Boy

$3.00

Penrose Goofy Boots 16oz Can

$7.00

Penrose Lil Boots 16oz Can

$7.00

Pollyanna Lexical Gap 16oz Can

$6.00
Stone Arrogant Bastard 19.2oz Can
$7.00

Stone Arrogant Bastard 19.2oz Can

$7.00

Stone IPA 19oz Can

$8.00

War Pigs Salmon Pants 16oz Can

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

Diet 7 Up

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Red bull

$3.00

IBC Root Beer BTL

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Kitchen & Cocktails! Our menu was designed to be high quality for both dine in and take out.

Website

Location

103 Stephen Street, Lemont, IL 60439

Directions

Gallery
Corner Stone Tavern image
Corner Stone Tavern image
Corner Stone Tavern image

