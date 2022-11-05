Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pollyanana Brewing Company - Lemont

291 Reviews

$

431 Talcott Ave

Lemont, IL 60439

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4pk 16oz Cans Amber Pines
4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards
4pk 16oz Cans Humpenscrump

Fun Size-Infused Pumpkin Pies (pick-up 11-22 to 11-23) - Lemont

Pies will be available for pickup at the location of the Brewery that you placed the order. Pickup will run from Tuesday Nov 22nd to Wednesday Nov 23rd during normal business hours.
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie - Lemont pickup 11-22 to 11-23

Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie - Lemont pickup 11-22 to 11-23

$25.00

1899 Blonde Ale

4pk 16oz Cans 1899

$10.00

Amber Pines - Amber Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Amber Pines

$12.00

Blueberry Allure TO-GO

4pk 16oz Cans Blueberry Allure

$12.00

Cranberry Orange Allure - Cranberry Orange Berliner Weisse

4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure

4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure

$12.00Out of stock

2

32oz Cranberry Orange Allure Crowler

32oz Cranberry Orange Allure Crowler

$10.00
64oz Cranberry Orange Allure (New Glass) Growler

64oz Cranberry Orange Allure (New Glass) Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Dawgma - Kölsch

4pk 16oz Cans Dawgma

4pk 16oz Cans Dawgma

$11.00
32oz Dawgma Crowler

32oz Dawgma Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
64oz (New Glass) Dawgma Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dawgma Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Double Kiwi Lexical Gap - Double West Coast IPA w/Kiwi

2pk 16oz Cans Double Kiwi Lexical Gap

$10.00

Dr. Pangloss - Black IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Dr. Pangloss

4pk 16oz Cans Dr. Pangloss

$12.00
32oz Dr. Pangloss Crowler

32oz Dr. Pangloss Crowler

$13.00
64oz (New Glass) Dr. Pangloss Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dr. Pangloss Growler

$27.00

Dreamsicle Flurries - Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Vanilla

4pk 16oz Cans Dreamsicle Flurries

4pk 16oz Cans Dreamsicle Flurries

$12.00
32oz Dreamsicle Flurries Crowler

32oz Dreamsicle Flurries Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) Dreamsicle Flurries Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dreamsicle Flurries Growler

$23.00

Eighth Anniversary Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Eighth Anniversary Lager

$11.00

32oz Eighth Anniversary Lager

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Eighth Anniversary Lager Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Eleanor - Porter

4pk 16oz Cans Eleanor

4pk 16oz Cans Eleanor

$13.00
32oz Eleanor Crowler

32oz Eleanor Crowler

$10.00
64oz Eleanor Growler (New Glass)

64oz Eleanor Growler (New Glass)

$23.00

Electron Excitation

32oz Crowler Electron Excitation

$14.00

64oz (New Glass) Electron Excitation

$31.00

Foudre 2 (Solera 2022)

32oz Foudre 2 Crowler

$15.00

64oz (New Glass) Foudre 2 Growler

$33.00

Four Square Showdown - West Coast IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Four Square Showdown

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Four Square Showdown Crowler

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Four Square Showdown Growler

$27.00

Fruhauf - Oktoberfest Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Fruhauf

4pk 16oz Cans Fruhauf

$12.00Out of stock

Fun Size - Milk Stout w/ Peanut, Cocoa Nib, Vanilla Bean, & Sea Salt

4pk 16oz Cans Fun Size

4pk 16oz Cans Fun Size

$20.00
32oz Fun Size Crowler

32oz Fun Size Crowler

$14.00
64oz (New Glass) Fun Size Growler

64oz (New Glass) Fun Size Growler

$31.00

Head for the Chills - Winter IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Head for the Chills

$13.00

32oz Head for the Chills Crowler

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Head for the Chills Growler

$27.00

64oz Head for the Chills Growler Refill

$22.00

Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips - Winter IPA

32oz Crowler Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips Growler

$27.00

Humpenscrump - Hefeweizen

4pk 16oz Cans Humpenscrump

4pk 16oz Cans Humpenscrump

$11.00
32oz Humpenscrump Crowler

32oz Humpenscrump Crowler

$10.00
64oz Humpenscrump Growler (New Glass)

64oz Humpenscrump Growler (New Glass)

$23.00

In the Cards - Hazy American Pale Ale

4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards

4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards

$12.00
32oz In the Cards Crowler

32oz In the Cards Crowler

$12.00
64oz (New Glass) In the Cards Growler

64oz (New Glass) In the Cards Growler

$25.00

Lexical Gap - IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Lexical Gap

4pk 16oz Cans Lexical Gap

$13.00
32oz Lexical Gap Crowler

32oz Lexical Gap Crowler

$13.00
64oz Lexical Gap Growler (New Glass)

64oz Lexical Gap Growler (New Glass)

$27.00

Lite Thinking - American Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Lite Thinking

4pk 16oz Cans Lite Thinking

$10.00
32oz Lite Thinking Crowler

32oz Lite Thinking Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
64oz Lite Thinking Growler (New Glass)

64oz Lite Thinking Growler (New Glass)

$23.00Out of stock

Lunchbox Tactics - American Lager w/ Orange & Amaretto

4pk 16oz Cans Lunchbox Tactics

4pk 16oz Cans Lunchbox Tactics

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Lunchbox Tactics Crowler

32oz Lunchbox Tactics Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
64oz (New Glass) Lunchbox Tactics Growler

64oz (New Glass) Lunchbox Tactics Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mango Allure - Berliner Weisse with Mango

4pk 16oz Cans Mango Allure

$12.00

32oz Mango Allure Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Mango Allure Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mazzie - APA

4pk Mazzie 16oz Cans

4pk Mazzie 16oz Cans

$12.00

32oz Mazzie APA Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Mazzie APA Growler

$23.00Out of stock

On The Ropes

32oz Crowler On The Ropes

$10.00

64oz Growler On The Ropes (New Glass)

$23.00

64oz Growler (Refill) On The Ropes

$18.00

Orenda Split 2pk Cans - Volume 02 (Belgian Quad aged in Grape Brandy Barrels) & Volume 03 (Belgian Tripel aged in Apple Brandy Barrels)

2pk 16oz Cans Orenda Volumes

2pk 16oz Cans Orenda Volumes

$16.00

Pollyanna Pils - Pilsner Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Pollyanna Pils

4pk 16oz Cans Pollyanna Pils

$11.00
32oz Pollyanna Pils Crowler

32oz Pollyanna Pils Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) Pollyanna Pils Growler

64oz (New Glass) Pollyanna Pils Growler

$23.00

Road Trip Playlist - Cream Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Road Trip Playlist

$11.00

Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils

32oz Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Roselle Red Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Roselle Red Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Roselle Red Lager

$11.00

32oz Roselle Red Lager Crowler

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) Roselle Red Lager Growler

$23.00

Select Bourbon Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter

2pk Select Bourbon Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter

$18.00

Summerly - Raspberry Wheat Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Summerly

4pk 16oz Cans Summerly

$12.00

The Full Lemonty - Golden Ale

4pk 16oz Cans The Full Lemonty

4pk 16oz Cans The Full Lemonty

$11.00
32oz The Full Lemonty Crowler

32oz The Full Lemonty Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) The Full Lemonty Growler

64oz (New Glass) The Full Lemonty Growler

$23.00

Triple Berry Razzle - Fruit Beer

4pk 16oz cans Triple Berry Razzle

$12.00

32 oz Triple Berry Razzle Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Triple Berry Razzle Growler

$23.00Out of stock

West Coast Pils

4pk 16oz Cans West Coast Pils

$11.00

32oz West Coast Pils Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) West Coast Pils Growler

$23.00Out of stock

West Kolsch - West Coast Kolsch

32oz West Kolsch Crowler

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) West Kolsch Growler

$23.00

Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

375mL Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

$25.00

750mL Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

$45.00

Cadence Gin

375mL Cadence Gin

375mL Cadence Gin

$20.00
750mL Cadence Gin

750mL Cadence Gin

$35.00

Corvair Vodka

375mL Corvair Vodka

375mL Corvair Vodka

$15.00
750mL Corvair Vodka

750mL Corvair Vodka

$28.00

D.E.D

375mL D.E.D

$15.00

750mL D.E.D

$28.00

Inception 110 Bourbon

Inception 110 Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$55.00

Inception 90 Bourbon

Inception 90 Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$45.00

Keyway Rum

375mL Keyway Rum

375mL Keyway Rum

$20.00
750mL Keyway Rum

750mL Keyway Rum

$35.00

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

750mL Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

750mL Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

$60.00

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

$65.00

Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

750mL Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

750mL Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

$45.00

Woodshed Moonshine

375mL Woodshed Moonshine

375mL Woodshed Moonshine

$22.00
750mL Woodshed Moonshine

750mL Woodshed Moonshine

$38.00

Accessories

Black Bottle Opener Key Chain

Black Bottle Opener Key Chain

$4.00
Bottle Top

Bottle Top

$1.50
Candles

Candles

$11.00+

Deck of Cards

$8.00
Disc Golf Driver

Disc Golf Driver

$20.00
Disc Golf Putter

Disc Golf Putter

$13.00

Logo Bar Service Well Mats

$28.00

Logo Thin Bar Rail Mats

$22.00

Metal Pin (any style)

$10.00
Pollyanna Christmas Ornament

Pollyanna Christmas Ornament

$10.00

Pollyanna Flag

$45.00
Pollyanna Socks

Pollyanna Socks

$14.00
Porcelain Sign

Porcelain Sign

$25.00
Red Bottle Opener Key Chain

Red Bottle Opener Key Chain

$4.00
Stadium Cup Blue (Plastic)

Stadium Cup Blue (Plastic)

$1.00

Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Blue

$3.50

Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Green

$3.50
Stadium Cup Green (Plastic)

Stadium Cup Green (Plastic)

$1.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$45.00

Red Cooler Bag

$18.00
LunchBox Tactics LunchBox

LunchBox Tactics LunchBox

$25.00

Dawgma Merch

Dawgma 3 Item Bundle (Glass, Tshirt & Tin Sign

Dawgma 3 Item Bundle (Glass, Tshirt & Tin Sign

$49.00Out of stock
Dawgma Glass

Dawgma Glass

$8.00
Dawgma Tin Sign

Dawgma Tin Sign

$28.00

Black Dawgma T-Shirt

$18.00
Red Dawgma T-Shirt

Red Dawgma T-Shirt

$18.00

Dog Items

Black Dog Bowl

Black Dog Bowl

$15.00
Logo Dog Collar

Logo Dog Collar

$10.00
Logo Dog Leash

Logo Dog Leash

$13.00
Logo Dog Waste bag holder

Logo Dog Waste bag holder

$8.00
Maroon Logo Dog Bandana

Maroon Logo Dog Bandana

$5.00
Pollyanna Dog Lovers Bundle (all 5 items)

Pollyanna Dog Lovers Bundle (all 5 items)

$44.00

Candles

Summerly

Summerly

$8.00+
In the Cards

In the Cards

$8.00+
Keep it Easy

Keep it Easy

$8.00+
Amber Pines

Amber Pines

$8.00+

Lunchbox Tactics

$8.00+

Glassware

.5 Liter Logo Stein

$8.00

10.5 Rocks Glass

$8.00
10oz Tulip

10oz Tulip

$6.00
13oz Rastal Wine

13oz Rastal Wine

$8.00
13oz Tulip

13oz Tulip

$6.00

15oz Collins Glass

$8.00
16oz IPA Glass

16oz IPA Glass

$6.00
16oz Snifter

16oz Snifter

$6.00
17oz Pilsner Glass

17oz Pilsner Glass

$8.00
5oz Taster Glass

5oz Taster Glass

$4.00

6.25oz Glencairn Glass

$10.00
Binny's 16 oz Glass

Binny's 16 oz Glass

$7.00

Bundle of 4 Spirits Glasses

$28.00

Das 1st 16oz Pint Glass

$5.00
Movembeer 10oz Snifter

Movembeer 10oz Snifter

$6.00

Shot glass

$6.00

Vienna Pokal

$8.00
Willi Becher Glass

Willi Becher Glass

$6.00

Winter Skeleton Glass 16oz

$10.00

Soft Goods

1/4 Zip Sport-Tek Pullover

1/4 Zip Sport-Tek Pullover

$35.00
3/4 Sleeve Baseball TShirt

3/4 Sleeve Baseball TShirt

$22.00
Amber Pines Tshirt

Amber Pines Tshirt

$18.00
Black Drink Local Tee

Black Drink Local Tee

$18.00
Black FlexFit Hop Logo Hat

Black FlexFit Hop Logo Hat

$22.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$22.00

Black Winter Embroidered Hat

$20.00
Black Work Shirt

Black Work Shirt

$35.00

Brewing & Distilling Tshirt

$14.00
Grey Lightweight ZipUp Hoodie

Grey Lightweight ZipUp Hoodie

$28.00
Grey Vintage TShirt

Grey Vintage TShirt

$14.00
Leather Patch Black Trucker Hat

Leather Patch Black Trucker Hat

$22.00
Logo Visor

Logo Visor

$14.00
Maroon Vintage TShirt

Maroon Vintage TShirt

$14.00
Maroon Work Shirt

Maroon Work Shirt

$35.00
Retro Ringer Tee - Light Blue

Retro Ringer Tee - Light Blue

$20.00