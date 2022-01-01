Woodridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Woodridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodridge

Woodridge's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Woodridge restaurants

Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shanahan's Burger$14.00
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions; Served with freshcut fries
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Bite sized soft pretzels, lightly salted and served with cheese sauce for dipping
Shanahans Club Sandwich$13.00
A double-decker club sandwich on White toast with sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato; Served with your choice of side
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

7520 janes ave, woodridge

Avg 3 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Burrito$7.59
Churros$1.99
Taco - Pastor$3.19
More about El Burrito Loco
Banner pic

 

Ike & Oak Brewing Company

6315 Main St, Woodridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ike & Oak Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Lima Fresca

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lima Fresca
Map

More near Woodridge to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston