San Diego restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in San Diego, California

San Diego is one of California's top tourist destinations. Brimming with attractions like whale watching, The San Diego Zoo, vibrant arts & culture, and a wide selection of cuisines, this beachside city has everything. Just past San Diego University, there are tons of things to do and restaurants to enjoy. No matter what kind of cuisine you’re looking for, you can bet San Diego delivers.



Enjoy food from across the world when you tour the city. Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Korean, and American are all on the menu. Visit Little Italy to taste the authentic flavors or Downtown San Diego for everything from burgers to steak. Visit a local coffee shop for your morning cup of joe and enjoy walking the bustling streets of the city. Enjoy a quick lunch off Broadway or visit a local ramen restaurant. There is so much to see and taste from breakfast to dinner.



Ready for a night out? San Diego is famous for its beer tours and has been labeled “America’s Craft Beer Capital.” If beer isn’t your favorite, there are lovely wineries with tastings and cideries too. No matter how you choose to spend your time, there’s something for everyone in San Diego.