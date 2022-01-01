San Diego restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in San Diego, California
San Diego is one of California's top tourist destinations. Brimming with attractions like whale watching, The San Diego Zoo, vibrant arts & culture, and a wide selection of cuisines, this beachside city has everything. Just past San Diego University, there are tons of things to do and restaurants to enjoy. No matter what kind of cuisine you’re looking for, you can bet San Diego delivers.
Enjoy food from across the world when you tour the city. Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Korean, and American are all on the menu. Visit Little Italy to taste the authentic flavors or Downtown San Diego for everything from burgers to steak. Visit a local coffee shop for your morning cup of joe and enjoy walking the bustling streets of the city. Enjoy a quick lunch off Broadway or visit a local ramen restaurant. There is so much to see and taste from breakfast to dinner.
Ready for a night out? San Diego is famous for its beer tours and has been labeled “America’s Craft Beer Capital.” If beer isn’t your favorite, there are lovely wineries with tastings and cideries too. No matter how you choose to spend your time, there’s something for everyone in San Diego.
San Diego's top cuisines
Must-try San Diego restaurants
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$5.15
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
|Battered Shrimp Taco
|$3.29
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$5.06
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Head-On Shrimp
|$18.85
(per lb)
|Seafood Bucket
|$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
|Steamed Rice
|$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnivore Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Basic 5
|$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego
|Popular items
|Torta with Fries
|$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
|Taco Pairs
|$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
|Side of Fries
|$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
|Spaghetti Zafferano
|$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
|Pane
|$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
FRENCH FRIES
Jyoti-Bihanga
3351 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Neatloaf
|$13.95
A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy.
|Hummus Dip
|$6.95
Our roasted beet hummus on a bed of lettuce served with cucumber slices and a grilled whole wheat tortilla.
|Vegan Neatloaf
|$13.25
Ask your server about making it gluten-free
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Truffle Pasta
|$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
|Spicy Salami Pizza
|$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
HAMBURGERS
Draft
3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego
|Popular items
|Beachin' Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
|E-S&P Green Beans
|$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Capellini alla Checca
|$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
|Borsettini Di Vitello
|$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
|Orecchiette Barese
|$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|#7 Jalapeno Patty Melt
|$12.50
|#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|#5 Turkey Club
|$13.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" Righteous Pig
|$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
|14" "New" New York
|$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
|14" Pepperoni
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Santa Cruz
|$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
|clean yerba mate
|$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
|Overnight Oats
|$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Vin De Syrah
901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mad Hatter Box
|$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
|August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm
|$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
|CAB & A SLAB
|$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
|Buffalo Tots
|$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada taco
|$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
|$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
|DxT Burrito
|$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei
1439 El Prado, San Diego
|Popular items
|avocado toast
|$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
|empanada - mushroom + goat cheese
|$5.00
|chai latte
|$5.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Scone
|$3.95
|Large Cafe Au Lait
|$5.50
|Iced Mexican Mocha
|$5.35
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Popular items
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|The SoCal
|$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Brussels n' Duck
|$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
|Acai power bowl
|$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|S N S
|$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
|Corn
|$7.65
(per lb)
|Snow Crab Clusters
|$38.78
(per lb)
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Superfood Salad
|$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
|Beyond Meat Italian Sausage
|$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
|Pepperoni
|$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
PIZZA
Poseidon Project
4126 Napier St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken
|$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
|meaty baller
|$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|deep dish "where’s the meat"
pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
|deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
|deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tom Kha Soup
|$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|CheeseBurger
|$12.00
|Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad
|$15.00
|Chipotle Chx
|$13.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
|Ravioli
|$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHIX SAND
|$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
|BURGER
|$14.00
|KALE SALAD
|$13.00