San Diego restaurants you'll love

San Diego is one of California's top tourist destinations. Brimming with attractions like whale watching, The San Diego Zoo, vibrant arts & culture, and a wide selection of cuisines, this beachside city has everything. Just past San Diego University, there are tons of things to do and restaurants to enjoy. No matter what kind of cuisine you’re looking for, you can bet San Diego delivers.

Enjoy food from across the world when you tour the city. Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Korean, and American are all on the menu. Visit Little Italy to taste the authentic flavors or Downtown San Diego for everything from burgers to steak. Visit a local coffee shop for your morning cup of joe and enjoy walking the bustling streets of the city. Enjoy a quick lunch off Broadway or visit a local ramen restaurant. There is so much to see and taste from breakfast to dinner.

Ready for a night out? San Diego is famous for its beer tours and has been labeled “America’s Craft Beer Capital.” If beer isn’t your favorite, there are lovely wineries with tastings and cideries too. No matter how you choose to spend your time, there’s something for everyone in San Diego.

Must-try San Diego restaurants

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Fish Taco$5.15
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Battered Shrimp Taco$3.29
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.06
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Crab Hut Convoy image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Head-On Shrimp$18.85
(per lb)
Seafood Bucket$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
Steamed Rice$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan image

 

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Torta with Fries$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
Taco Pairs$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
Side of Fries$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Neatloaf$13.95
A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy.
Hummus Dip$6.95
Our roasted beet hummus on a bed of lettuce served with cucumber slices and a grilled whole wheat tortilla.
Vegan Neatloaf$13.25
Ask your server about making it gluten-free
Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Pasta$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Spicy Salami Pizza$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
Draft image

HAMBURGERS

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beachin' Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
E-S&P Green Beans$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capellini alla Checca$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
Borsettini Di Vitello$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
Orecchiette Barese$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#7 Jalapeno Patty Melt$12.50
#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.00
#5 Turkey Club$13.50
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
Bol image

 

Bol

734 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Cruz$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
clean yerba mate$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
Overnight Oats$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
Banner pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
House Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Vin De Syrah image

 

Vin De Syrah

901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Buffalo Tots$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
Blue Corn Quesadilla$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
DxT Burrito$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei image

 

Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei

1439 El Prado, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
avocado toast$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
empanada - mushroom + goat cheese$5.00
chai latte$5.50
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$3.95
Large Cafe Au Lait$5.50
Iced Mexican Mocha$5.35
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Brussels n' Duck$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
Crab Hut Downtown image

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S N S$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
Corn$7.65
(per lb)
Snow Crab Clusters$38.78
(per lb)
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Superfood Salad$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
Beyond Meat Italian Sausage$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
Pepperoni$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
Poseidon Project image

PIZZA

Poseidon Project

4126 Napier St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
BBQ Chicken$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
meaty baller$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
Soi- RB Thai Street Food image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Kha Soup$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CheeseBurger$12.00
Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad$15.00
Chipotle Chx$13.00
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Linguine$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
Ravioli$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER$14.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
