Little Italy restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
|Spaghetti Zafferano
|$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
|Pane
|$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Capellini alla Checca
|$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
|Borsettini Di Vitello
|$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
|Orecchiette Barese
|$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Santa Cruz
|$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
|clean yerba mate
|$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
|Overnight Oats
|$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Farmers Market
|$12.00
Veggie Broth, seasonal vegetables (feel free to add an egg or other toppings)
|Short Rib Bao
|$7.00
Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions
|Beef Gyoza
|$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
|Mashed Potato Flatbread
|$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
|Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
|PARKER ROLLS
|$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
|LIL BASIC
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|SOUP & SAMMIE
|$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
|WAGYU SMASH
|$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
|QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER
|$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
Bar One
1532 India St, San Diego
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|Chicken Sando
|$12.00
|Fries Basket
|$4.00
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.85
crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo
|TATER TOTS
|$6.00
Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
|NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER
|$9.85
American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles)
*pictured as a double
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Stressed Out
|$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
|Triple Tomato
|$19.00
Handcrafted triple-thick noodles and Konbu dash tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sautéed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, garlic chips and fermented cherry tomatoes.
|Pure Miso Soup
|$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
|Gnocchi alla sorrentina
|$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
|Arugula parma
|$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Ravioli Classico
|$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
|Cesar
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Gnocchi Siciliana
|$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
|Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
|$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
|Face it, You're Basic
|$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
|Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)
|$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
|PANE
|$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
|BURRATA
|$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
HAMBURGERS
Craft & Commerce
675 W Beech St, San Diego
|50/50 Mashed Potato
|$4.99
Chicken Gravy. Extra Butter & Cream.
|Jack In The Crack Taco
|$4.99
Soyrizo. Pepper Jack Cheese. Special Taco Sauce.
|C&C Burger
|$13.99
Onion Confit. White Cheddar. Secret Sauce. Kosher Dill. Brioche Bun.
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
|$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack
|$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded
|Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack
|$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
|Khachapuri
|$16.00
Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.
|The Very Frenchie French Toast
|$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
|Thick Sliced Bacon
|$6.00
Smoky Bacon Steak.
SEAFOOD
Ironside Fish & Oyster
1654 India Street, San Diego
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Brown Butter Mayo. Chives. Crispy Shallots. Fries.
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Pork, Potato. Clam. Cheddar Biscuit.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Asian Salmon Taco
|$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
|Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
|$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
|Smokey Pork + Mac Taco
|$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion