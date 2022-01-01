Little Italy restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Little Italy restaurants

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capellini alla Checca$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
Borsettini Di Vitello$22.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with mushrooms and veal finished in our pink sauce
Orecchiette Barese$19.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Bol image

 

Bol

734 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Cruz$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
clean yerba mate$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
Overnight Oats$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
More about Bol
Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Market$12.00
Veggie Broth, seasonal vegetables (feel free to add an egg or other toppings)
Short Rib Bao$7.00
Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions
Beef Gyoza$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Graze By Sam image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
Szechuan Dumplings$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Mashed Potato Flatbread$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
More about Graze By Sam
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
More about Nolita Hall
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
WAGYU SMASH$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Queenstown Public House
Bar One image

 

Bar One

1532 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Chicken Sando$12.00
Fries Basket$4.00
More about Bar One
Samburgers Little Italy image

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.85
crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo
TATER TOTS$6.00
Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER$9.85
American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles)
*pictured as a double
More about Samburgers Little Italy
Rakiraki Commons image

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stressed Out$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
Triple Tomato$19.00
Handcrafted triple-thick noodles and Konbu dash tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sautéed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, garlic chips and fermented cherry tomatoes.
Pure Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
More about Rakiraki Commons
43 Beach Hut Deli image

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Arugula parma$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Classico$22.00
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, light lobster citrus sauce
Cesar$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Gnocchi Siciliana$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
More about Civico 1845
Cloak and Petal image

 

Cloak and Petal

1953 India St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
Face it, You're Basic$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
More about Cloak and Petal
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
PANE$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
BURRATA$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Craft & Commerce image

HAMBURGERS

Craft & Commerce

675 W Beech St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
50/50 Mashed Potato$4.99
Chicken Gravy. Extra Butter & Cream.
Jack In The Crack Taco$4.99
Soyrizo. Pepper Jack Cheese. Special Taco Sauce.
C&C Burger$13.99
Onion Confit. White Cheddar. Secret Sauce. Kosher Dill. Brioche Bun.
More about Craft & Commerce
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack$10.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded⁠
Prawn Burgundy DDH Foggy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
That escalated quickly.... Riwaka, Vic Secret, and Mosaic Cryo jump up a notch in this double dry-hopped IPA collaboration with our homies up in Santa Cruz. The experience: passion fruit, peaches, pineapple, and hints of dank, fruity diesel. 6.8% ABV **Prawn Burgundy is not gluten-reduced**
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Morning Glory image

 

Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Khachapuri$16.00
Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.
The Very Frenchie French Toast$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
Thick Sliced Bacon$6.00
Smoky Bacon Steak.
More about Morning Glory
Ironside Fish & Oyster image

SEAFOOD

Ironside Fish & Oyster

1654 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
Brown Butter Mayo. Chives. Crispy Shallots. Fries.
Cup Clam Chowder$8.00
Pork, Potato. Clam. Cheddar Biscuit.
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about Ironside Fish & Oyster
The Crack Shack - San Diego image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - San Diego

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
housemade, with love
Baja Chop$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
Not Not Tacos image

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Salmon Taco$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
Smokey Pork + Mac Taco$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
More about Not Not Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Tazza D Oro

1603 India St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tazza D Oro

