Hillcrest restaurants you'll love

BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHIX SAND
|$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
|BURGER
|$14.00
|KALE SALAD
|$13.00
TAPAS
Barrel & Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese & Fruit Board (1-2 People)
|$26.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves, and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers, and Soft Sliced Baguette.
|XMAS EVE *Cheese & Charcuterie Board* (1-2 People)
|$32.00
XMAS EVE PREORDER pickup 12/24 noon- 4pm only
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
|Cheese & Charcuterie Board (1-2 People)
|$32.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
SALADS
S A L A D to - go - go
1023 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|MODITERRANEAN
|$14.00
shredded romaine, baby kale, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, sliced cucumbers,
pickled red onions, vine ripe tomatoes, garlicky roasted chickpeas, green beans, shaved radish,
shaved fennel and sunflower sprouts. red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
|CAESAR SUPREME
|$13.50
house made caesar dressing with anchovies, chopped romaine lettuce, torn garlicky baguette croutons, kalamata olives, mushrooms and shaved parmesan cheese
|COBB CHAOS
|$16.50
chopped mixed greens, smoked turkey, bacon, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese,
grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, slivered purple onions, scallions, green beans,
red grapes, red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego
|Popular items
|Pasta Marsala
|$15.25
Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.
|Tavola Nostra's Dolce e Salato Pinsa
|$20.75
Wonderful combination of Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano and Sicilian honey
|Pinsa Margherita
|$19.75
This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BIG KAHUNA BURGER
|$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
|FLAMING WRAP
|$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
|RANCH WRAP
|$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Onion Bhaji
|$7.00
Onion slices dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
|Vegetable Samosas
|$7.00
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|All American
|$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
|Slim Down
|$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
|The Frenchy
|$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
|Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate
|$18.00
Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.
|Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
|Pink
|$9.50
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.
|Lemon
|$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mi Casa Margarita
|$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$22.00
house made ham, house cultured honey butter
|Ricotta Agnolotti
|$25.00
black garlic streusel, shaved truffle, panna, basil
|Shrimp + Sausage
|$23.00
andouille, garbanzo beans, tomato, herb butter, wood grilled bread
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
insideOUT
1642 University Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|HIH Show Four Top Table (Fountain Side Seating)
|$100.00
|HIH Show Two Top Table (Ramp Seating)
|$50.00
|February WINE CLUB: Bella Grace (Feb 26th, 2022 @ 3pm-5pm)
|$35.00
Tajima Hillcrest
3739 6th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$6.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
|Tajima Ramen
|$13.00
Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Creamy Chicken Ramen
|$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest
1040 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Akuma
|$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen made with Homemade Hot Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
|Nishiki Ramen w/Egg
|$14.95
Classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
|Vegan Spicy Ramen
|$16.95
Creamy Soy Bean broth with Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce. Impossible Chicken Karaage (plant base), Corn, Green Onion, Bamboo Shoot, a slice of Tomato and No-Egg Noodles. No animal products.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Chocolat Hillcrest
3896 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|ART TST EGGS
|$6.95
|BR- TRE MOZARELLE
|$11.95
|CROIS PLAIN
|$3.50
Tandoori Hut
3890 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|Butter
|Lamb Samosa
|$5.00
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Mushroom
|$16.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
|Pepperoni
|$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
|Meat Packer
|$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Sandwich Roll
|$2.50
Don't think you can eat a whole sandwich loaf by yourself? No problem! These 6oz rolls are the perfect size for one. Made from the same dough as our sandwich loaf, but in a much more manageable size, we're sure you're going to want to stock your freezer for later.
|Dinner Rolls (9 per package) (Only Available Friday Dec. 24th)
|$10.50
Dinner Rolls
Starry Lane Bakery dinner rolls are a much anticipated part of everyone's holiday. If you haven't tried them yet...what are you waiting for?
What makes them so special? Well, to start we only make them 2 times a year. Our recipe is so time consuming, so intricate, that we really can't make them more often. But trust us, it's worth it!
|Hot Cocoa (seasonal)
|$4.25
It may not be snowing outside, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a Hot Cocoa Cupcake from Starry Lane. Rich devil's food cake, sweet cinnamon frosting, a puff of fluffy marshmallow flavored frosting, and then the whole cupcake is drenched in dark chocolate ganache. You don't need to be wearing snow boots to warm up with these sweet treats.