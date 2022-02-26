Hillcrest restaurants you'll love

Hillcrest restaurants
Toast

Hillcrest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Hillcrest restaurants

BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER$14.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Barrel & Board image

TAPAS

Barrel & Board

1027 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese & Fruit Board (1-2 People)$26.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves, and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers, and Soft Sliced Baguette.
XMAS EVE *Cheese & Charcuterie Board* (1-2 People)$32.00
XMAS EVE PREORDER pickup 12/24 noon- 4pm only
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
Cheese & Charcuterie Board (1-2 People)$32.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
More about Barrel & Board
S A L A D to - go - go image

SALADS

S A L A D to - go - go

1023 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MODITERRANEAN$14.00
shredded romaine, baby kale, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, sliced cucumbers,
pickled red onions, vine ripe tomatoes, garlicky roasted chickpeas, green beans, shaved radish,
shaved fennel and sunflower sprouts. red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
CAESAR SUPREME$13.50
house made caesar dressing with anchovies, chopped romaine lettuce, torn garlicky baguette croutons, kalamata olives, mushrooms and shaved parmesan cheese
COBB CHAOS$16.50
chopped mixed greens, smoked turkey, bacon, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese,
grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, slivered purple onions, scallions, green beans,
red grapes, red wine vinaigrette
More about S A L A D to - go - go
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Marsala$15.25
Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.
Tavola Nostra's Dolce e Salato Pinsa$20.75
Wonderful combination of Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano and Sicilian honey
Pinsa Margherita$19.75
This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIG KAHUNA BURGER$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
FLAMING WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
RANCH WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
India Palace Banquet & Catering image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Bhaji$7.00
Onion slices dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
Vegetable Samosas$7.00
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Breakfast Bitch SD image

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
Slim Down$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
The Frenchy$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Cocina Calavera image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate$18.00
Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.
Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
More about Cocina Calavera
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
Pink$9.50
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
More about RB Sushi
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mi Casa Margarita$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
2 Item Combination Plate$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
Chips & Salsa$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
More about Baja Betty's
Trust Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hush Puppies$22.00
house made ham, house cultured honey butter
Ricotta Agnolotti$25.00
black garlic streusel, shaved truffle, panna, basil
Shrimp + Sausage$23.00
andouille, garbanzo beans, tomato, herb butter, wood grilled bread
More about Trust Restaurant
insideOUT image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

insideOUT

1642 University Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HIH Show Four Top Table (Fountain Side Seating)$100.00
HIH Show Two Top Table (Ramp Seating)$50.00
February WINE CLUB: Bella Grace (Feb 26th, 2022 @ 3pm-5pm)$35.00
More about insideOUT
Tajima Hillcrest image

 

Tajima Hillcrest

3739 6th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Karaage$6.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
Tajima Ramen$13.00
Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Creamy Chicken Ramen$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
More about Tajima Hillcrest
Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

1040 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Akuma$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen made with Homemade Hot Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Nishiki Ramen w/Egg$14.95
Classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Vegan Spicy Ramen$16.95
Creamy Soy Bean broth with Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce. Impossible Chicken Karaage (plant base), Corn, Green Onion, Bamboo Shoot, a slice of Tomato and No-Egg Noodles. No animal products.
More about Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest
Chocolat Hillcrest image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Chocolat Hillcrest

3896 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (4254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ART TST EGGS$6.95
BR- TRE MOZARELLE$11.95
CROIS PLAIN$3.50
More about Chocolat Hillcrest
Tandoori Hut image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tikka Masala
Butter
Lamb Samosa$5.00
More about Tandoori Hut
Hillcrest Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni & Mushroom$16.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
Pepperoni$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
Meat Packer$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
More about Hillcrest Brewing Company
Starry Lane Bakery image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Roll$2.50
Don't think you can eat a whole sandwich loaf by yourself? No problem! These 6oz rolls are the perfect size for one. Made from the same dough as our sandwich loaf, but in a much more manageable size, we're sure you're going to want to stock your freezer for later.
Dinner Rolls (9 per package) (Only Available Friday Dec. 24th)$10.50
Dinner Rolls
Starry Lane Bakery dinner rolls are a much anticipated part of everyone's holiday. If you haven't tried them yet...what are you waiting for?
What makes them so special? Well, to start we only make them 2 times a year. Our recipe is so time consuming, so intricate, that we really can't make them more often. But trust us, it's worth it!
Hot Cocoa (seasonal)$4.25
It may not be snowing outside, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a Hot Cocoa Cupcake from Starry Lane. Rich devil's food cake, sweet cinnamon frosting, a puff of fluffy marshmallow flavored frosting, and then the whole cupcake is drenched in dark chocolate ganache. You don't need to be wearing snow boots to warm up with these sweet treats.
More about Starry Lane Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hillcrest

Gyoza

Street Tacos

Garlic Naan

Cookies

Nachos

Tacos

Samosa

Naan

