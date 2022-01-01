Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

BCB Cafe Hillcrest

review star

No reviews yet

1010 University Ave

Ste C-102

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
pumpkin Loaf

Bagels

Asiago

Asiago

$2.20
Cinnamon Crumb

Cinnamon Crumb

$2.20
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75
Croissant

Croissant

$4.20
Everything

Everything

$1.75
Gluten Free Everything

Gluten Free Everything

$3.50
Gluten Free Plain

Gluten Free Plain

$3.50
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$1.75Out of stock
Jalapeno Cheddar

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.20
Onion

Onion

$1.75
Plain

Plain

$1.75
Poppy

Poppy

$1.75
Salt

Salt

$1.75
Sesame

Sesame

$1.75
Whole Grain

Whole Grain

$1.75
Whole Grain Everything

Whole Grain Everything

$1.75

Bagel Dozens

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$9.00

Half dozen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$16.95

Thirteen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.

BCB Bunch Deal

BCB Bunch Deal

$26.95

Bakers dozen with your choice of two 8oz tubs of cream cheese. Please specify which cream cheeses in the special instructions. Specialty bagels extra.

Cream Cheese Containers

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Plain Lite Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Flavored Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Lox Cream Cheese

$3.40+

Tofutti

$2.60+

Baked Goods & Pastries

Cookie

Cookie

$1.85
Croissant

Croissant

$4.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Cinnamon Sugar Muffin

Cinnamon Sugar Muffin

$3.25
Brownie

Brownie

$3.25
pumpkin Loaf

pumpkin Loaf

$4.25
Chocolate Banana Loaf

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$4.25
Gluten Free Chocolate Muffin

Gluten Free Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Breakfast Anytime

Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$4.95

Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Egg, Cheese, & Bacon

Egg, Cheese, & Bacon

$5.95

Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice

Egg, Cheese, & Sausage

Egg, Cheese, & Sausage

$5.95

Egg, cheese, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice

Egg, Cheese, & Ham

Egg, Cheese, & Ham

$5.95

Egg, cheese, and ham on a bagel/bread of your choice

Egg, Cheese, & Turkey Bacon

Egg, Cheese, & Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Egg, cheese, & turkey bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice

BCB Fit

BCB Fit

$6.60

Egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore

$7.95

Egg, double taylor ham (aka pork roll), & double cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Leo

Leo

$12.95

Egg, nova lox, scallion cream cheese, & red onion on a bagel/bread of your choice

Mexicali

Mexicali

$7.25

Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice

Meat lover

Meat lover

$7.25

Egg, cheese, bacon, ham, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice

Ultimate Veggie

Ultimate Veggie

$7.25

Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice

Ultimate Veggie w/ Sausage

Ultimate Veggie w/ Sausage

$8.45

Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado, & morning star veggie sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice

Little Frenchie

Little Frenchie

$7.95

Egg, ham & swiss on a butter croissant

Hot Sandwiches and Melts

The Loft (Tuna Melt)

The Loft (Tuna Melt)

$9.50

Tuna melt with tomato, red onion, & melted cheddar cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

The 5th Ave (BCB's Signature Sandwich)

The 5th Ave (BCB's Signature Sandwich)

$10.50

Turkey, garlic herb cream cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Hummus Melt

Hummus Melt

$9.25

Hummus spread, red onion, avocado, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Muenster and cheddar cheese on buttered sourdough bread

Cheese Melt

Cheese Melt

$6.50

tomato, red onion, melted cheddar and muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Chicken Pesto Melt

Chicken Pesto Melt

$9.50

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, pesto, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Vegan Veggie Melt

Vegan Veggie Melt

$9.50

sun-dried tomato tofutti, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, & melted daiya cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Stadium (Hot Pastrami)

Stadium (Hot Pastrami)

$9.50

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, coleslaw, & thousand island dressing

San Diego Grilled Cheese

San Diego Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar and muenster cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, & pesto on a sourdough bread

Cream Cheese Melt

Cream Cheese Melt

$7.95

Cream cheese, tomato, red onion, melted cheddar & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Cali Reuben

Cali Reuben

$9.50

Pastrami, red onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on whole grain bread

Highrise Sandwich

Skyscraper (Turkey & Ham)

Skyscraper (Turkey & Ham)

$8.50

Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice

The Co-Op (Lox)

The Co-Op (Lox)

$13.95

Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers on a bagel or bread of your choice.

Central Park (Turkey)

Central Park (Turkey)

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice

Soho (Tuna)

Soho (Tuna)

$8.50

Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Liberty (Chicken Salad)

Liberty (Chicken Salad)

$8.50

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice

Queens (Turkey & Bacon)

Queens (Turkey & Bacon)

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice

Village (Veggie)

Village (Veggie)

$8.50

Hummus spread, tomato, lettuce, onion, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, sprouts, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice

BALT

BALT

$9.25

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice

BLT

BLT

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice

Acai & Yogurt Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai topped with strawberries, banana, granola, & honey

Empire Bowl

Empire Bowl

$10.95

Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & honey

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$11.95

Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, almond butter, almonds, granola, & honey

Goodfella Bowl

Goodfella Bowl

$11.95

(Antioxidant) Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, hemp seeds, granola, coconut, & honey

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.95

Seasonal fruit and berries, yogurt, bananas, sunflower seeds, & honey

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Avocado Toast

Just The Seeds

Just The Seeds

$5.95

Avocado mash topped with everything seeds on a bagel/bread of your choice

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$8.50

Avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta, drizzled with basil vinaigrette and on a bagel/bread of your choice

Hot BAE

Hot BAE

$8.50

Bacon, avocado mash, hard boiled egg, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice

Supernova

Supernova

$12.75

Avocado mash, salmon, red onion, & lemon slices on a bagel/bread of your choice

Soups + Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, & ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Soup of the day

Choose 2 Combo

$10.95

Half sandwich, half salad or bowl of soup. Please specify sandwich and salad/soup in special instructions

Deli by Pound

Order deli meats and cheeses in bulk!

Turkey/Ham

$5.25+

Smoked Salmon (lox)

$7.95+

Salad by Pound

$4.25+

Cheese by Pound

$1.50+

Pastrami

$6.75+

Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Please select dark or medium roast by noting which you prefer in the comments section.

Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Tasty & Refreshing!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.95+

Highly caffeinated & incredibly smooth. A great productivity booster!

Hot Americano

$3.35+

Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.35+

Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Drip coffee mixed with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso & milk foam

Cuban Shot

$3.25+

Espresso layered with cinnamon and brown sugar

Hot Hammerhead

$4.95+

Espresso mixed with brewed coffee

Iced Hammerhead

Iced Hammerhead

$5.95+

Espresso mixed with brewed coffee

Hot Latte

$3.95+

Espresso, milk, & milk foam

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso & milk

Blended Latte

$5.15+

Espresso & milk

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!

Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte

Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!

Blended Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.85+

Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!

Hot Mexican Mocha

$4.95+

Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.

Iced Mexican Mocha

Iced Mexican Mocha

$5.25+

Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.

Blended Mexican Mocha

$5.85+

Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.

Hot Mocha

$4.95+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk

Blended Mocha

$5.85+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk

Hot White Chocolate Americano

$5.50+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water

Iced White Chocolate Americano

$5.50+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk

Blended White Chocolate Mocha

$5.85+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk

Hot Dulce de Leche

$4.95+

Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk

Iced Dulce de Leche

Iced Dulce de Leche

$5.25+

Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk

Blended Dulce de Leche

$5.85+

Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk

Espresso

$2.25+

Straight up espresso

Hot Java Chai

$4.85+

Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!

Iced Java Chai

$5.85+

Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!

Blended Java Chai

$5.85+

Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!

Hot Uptown

$5.05+

Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!

Iced Uptown

$5.35+

Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!

Blended Uptown

$5.85+

Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!

Hot Warrior

$5.05+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.

Iced Warrior

Iced Warrior

$5.35+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.

Blended Warrior

$5.85+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.

Reese's Treat

$5.85+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, peanut butter, espresso, & milk. Total awesomeness!

8 oz Cortado / Flat White

$3.50

Tea & More

Hot Spiced Chai

$4.50+

Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk

Iced Spiced Chai

$4.95+

Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk

Blended Spiced Chai

$5.15+

Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk

Hot Vanilla Chai

$4.50+

Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.

Iced Vanilla Chai

$4.95+

Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.

Blended Vanilla Chai

$5.15+

Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk

Hot Matcha Green Tea

$4.50+

Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$4.95+

Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk

Blended Matcha Green Tea

$5.15+

Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk

Apple Cider

$3.55+

Mulling spice tea steeped with apple juice

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Ghirardelli chocolate mixed with milk

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed milk sweetened with vanilla

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hand-rolled teas

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Hand-rolled teas

Iced Energy Infusion

$4.95

Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup

Blended Energy Infusion

$5.50

Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup

Sunrise Surprise

$3.95+

Iced herbal tea mixed with strawberry flavor and a splash of orange juice. Insanely refreshing!

Classic Smoothies

The Original

The Original

$7.15+

Strawberries, banana, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt

Berry Banana

Berry Banana

$7.15+

Strawberries, banana, blueberries, apple juice, and non-fat yogurt

Tropical Madness

Tropical Madness

$7.15+

Mango, pineapple, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt

Chocolate Monkey

Chocolate Monkey

$7.15+

Banana, milk, chocolate, and non-fat yogurt

Java Mocha

Java Mocha

$7.15+

Double espresso, chocolate, milk, and non-fat yogurt

Power Smoothies

Big City Best

Big City Best

$7.50+

Strawberries, mango, pineapple, apple, orange juice, spinach, and kale

Wellness

Wellness

$7.50+

Mango, pineapple, spinach, orange juice, carrot, and turmeric

Acai Energy

Acai Energy

$7.50+

Acai, strawberries, banana, orange juice, and vanilla protein

Breakfast on the run

Breakfast on the run

$7.50+

Acai, banana, strawberry, orange juice, and vanilla protein

Liquid Lunch

Liquid Lunch

$7.50+

Banana, blueberries, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein

PB & Chocolate

PB & Chocolate

$7.50+

Banana, chocolate, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein

Avocado Power

Avocado Power

$7.50+

Banana, chia seeds, avocado, almond butter, milk, and honey

Juice Bar

Green Machine

$6.25+

Broccoli, kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, & apple

Super 7

$6.25+

Carrots, spinach, beets, ginger, broccoli, celery, & apple

Bottled Drinks

Kombucha

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

12 oz milk

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

Add Ons

Add Cream Cheese

$2.25

Add Butter

$1.25

Add Lox Spread

$3.40

Add Almonds

$0.75

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.95

Add Bell Pepper

$0.75

Add Capers

$0.85

Add Carrots

$0.75

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Cucumber

$0.85

Add Daiya Cheese

$2.25

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Add Ham

$1.95

Add Honey

$0.75

Add Hummus

$2.25

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Jelly

$1.25

Add Lettuce

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.85

Add Onion

$0.60

Add Peanut Butter

$2.25

Add Pesto

$0.85

Add Sausage

$1.95

Add Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.25

Add Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.25

Add Spinach

$0.85

Add Sprouts

$0.85

Add Sun-Dried Tomatoes

$0.85

Add Tofutti

$2.60

Add Tomato

$0.85

Add Chips

$2.50

Add Gluten Free

$2.25

Add Meal Deal

$3.50

Big City Lunch Buffet

Big City Lunch Buffet

$13.25

Meat & Cheese Platter

Meat & Cheese for 12

$95.00

Meat & Cheese for 30

$205.00

Deli Sandwich Platter

Deli Platter for 12

$125.00

Deli Platter for 30

$300.00

Cheese Tray

Cheese Tray for 12

$70.00

Cheese Tray for 30

$150.00

Crudite Platter

Crudite Platter for 12

$60.00

Crudite Platter for 30

$130.00

Condiment Tray

Condiment Tray for 12

$40.00

Condiment Tray for 30

$90.00

Potato Salad

Potato Salad for 12

$30.00

Potato Salad for 30

$75.00

Salad

Salad for 12

$70.00

Salad for 30

$150.00

Hot Egg Sandwich Box

Egg Sandwich for 12

$90.00

Egg Sandwich for 30

$205.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese Platter

Bagels & Cream Cheese for 12

$35.00

Bagels & Cream Cheese for 30

$85.00

Lox & Cream Cheese Platter

Lox & Cream Cheese for 12

$170.00

Lox & Cream Cheese for 30

$390.00

Assorted Pastry & Muffin Platter

Pastry Platter for 12

$55.00

Pastry Platter for 30

$135.00

Fresh Fruit Tray

Fruit Tray for 12

$65.00

Fruit Tray for 30

$150.00

Yogurt Parfaits

Yogurt Parfait for 12

$65.00

Yogurt Parfait for 30

$150.00

Dessert Tray

Dessert Tray for 12

$50.00

Dessert Tray for 30

$120.00

Coffee

Joe To Go

$30.00

Hot Tea

Tea To Go

$35.00

Orange Juice

OJ Gallon

$20.00

Retail

Hat

$15.00

Visor

$15.00

Tank Top

$15.00

T Shirt

$15.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Cups & Mugs

$15.00

Apron

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1010 University Ave, Ste C-102, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
BCB Cafe image
BCB Cafe image
BCB Cafe image

