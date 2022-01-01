- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Hillcrest
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- BCB Cafe - Hillcrest
BCB Cafe Hillcrest
No reviews yet
1010 University Ave
Ste C-102
San Diego, CA 92103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Bagel Dozens
Half Dozen
Half dozen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.
Baker's Dozen
Thirteen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.
BCB Bunch Deal
Bakers dozen with your choice of two 8oz tubs of cream cheese. Please specify which cream cheeses in the special instructions. Specialty bagels extra.
Cream Cheese Containers
Baked Goods & Pastries
Breakfast Anytime
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg, Cheese, & Sausage
Egg, cheese, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg, Cheese, & Ham
Egg, cheese, and ham on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg, Cheese, & Turkey Bacon
Egg, cheese, & turkey bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
BCB Fit
Egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice
Jersey Shore
Egg, double taylor ham (aka pork roll), & double cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Leo
Egg, nova lox, scallion cream cheese, & red onion on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Meat lover
Egg, cheese, bacon, ham, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
Ultimate Veggie
Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Ultimate Veggie w/ Sausage
Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado, & morning star veggie sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
Little Frenchie
Egg, ham & swiss on a butter croissant
Hot Sandwiches and Melts
The Loft (Tuna Melt)
Tuna melt with tomato, red onion, & melted cheddar cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
The 5th Ave (BCB's Signature Sandwich)
Turkey, garlic herb cream cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Hummus Melt
Hummus spread, red onion, avocado, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Grilled Cheese
Muenster and cheddar cheese on buttered sourdough bread
Cheese Melt
tomato, red onion, melted cheddar and muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Chicken Pesto Melt
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, pesto, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Vegan Veggie Melt
sun-dried tomato tofutti, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, & melted daiya cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Stadium (Hot Pastrami)
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, coleslaw, & thousand island dressing
San Diego Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and muenster cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, & pesto on a sourdough bread
Cream Cheese Melt
Cream cheese, tomato, red onion, melted cheddar & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Cali Reuben
Pastrami, red onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on whole grain bread
Highrise Sandwich
Skyscraper (Turkey & Ham)
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
The Co-Op (Lox)
Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers on a bagel or bread of your choice.
Central Park (Turkey)
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
Soho (Tuna)
Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Liberty (Chicken Salad)
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Queens (Turkey & Bacon)
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
Village (Veggie)
Hummus spread, tomato, lettuce, onion, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, sprouts, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
BALT
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
Acai & Yogurt Bowls
Acai Bowl
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, granola, & honey
Empire Bowl
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & honey
Protein Bowl
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, almond butter, almonds, granola, & honey
Goodfella Bowl
(Antioxidant) Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, hemp seeds, granola, coconut, & honey
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Seasonal fruit and berries, yogurt, bananas, sunflower seeds, & honey
Yogurt Parfait
Avocado Toast
Just The Seeds
Avocado mash topped with everything seeds on a bagel/bread of your choice
Tomato Basil
Avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta, drizzled with basil vinaigrette and on a bagel/bread of your choice
Hot BAE
Bacon, avocado mash, hard boiled egg, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice
Supernova
Avocado mash, salmon, red onion, & lemon slices on a bagel/bread of your choice
Soups + Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, & ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the day
Choose 2 Combo
Half sandwich, half salad or bowl of soup. Please specify sandwich and salad/soup in special instructions
Deli by Pound
Coffee
Hot Drip Coffee
Please select dark or medium roast by noting which you prefer in the comments section.
Iced Drip Coffee
Tasty & Refreshing!
Cold Brew
Highly caffeinated & incredibly smooth. A great productivity booster!
Hot Americano
Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.
Iced Americano
Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee mixed with steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso & milk foam
Cuban Shot
Espresso layered with cinnamon and brown sugar
Hot Hammerhead
Espresso mixed with brewed coffee
Iced Hammerhead
Espresso mixed with brewed coffee
Hot Latte
Espresso, milk, & milk foam
Iced Latte
Espresso & milk
Blended Latte
Espresso & milk
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
Blended Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
Hot Mexican Mocha
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
Iced Mexican Mocha
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
Blended Mexican Mocha
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
Hot Mocha
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
Iced Mocha
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
Blended Mocha
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
Hot White Chocolate Americano
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water
Iced White Chocolate Americano
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water
Hot White Chocolate Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
Blended White Chocolate Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
Hot Dulce de Leche
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
Iced Dulce de Leche
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
Blended Dulce de Leche
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
Espresso
Straight up espresso
Hot Java Chai
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
Iced Java Chai
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
Blended Java Chai
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
Hot Uptown
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
Iced Uptown
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
Blended Uptown
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
Hot Warrior
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
Iced Warrior
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
Blended Warrior
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
Reese's Treat
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, peanut butter, espresso, & milk. Total awesomeness!
8 oz Cortado / Flat White
Tea & More
Hot Spiced Chai
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
Iced Spiced Chai
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
Blended Spiced Chai
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
Hot Vanilla Chai
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
Iced Vanilla Chai
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
Blended Vanilla Chai
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk
Hot Matcha Green Tea
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
Iced Matcha Green Tea
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
Blended Matcha Green Tea
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
Apple Cider
Mulling spice tea steeped with apple juice
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate mixed with milk
Steamer
Steamed milk sweetened with vanilla
Hot Tea
Hand-rolled teas
Iced Tea
Hand-rolled teas
Iced Energy Infusion
Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup
Blended Energy Infusion
Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup
Sunrise Surprise
Iced herbal tea mixed with strawberry flavor and a splash of orange juice. Insanely refreshing!
Classic Smoothies
The Original
Strawberries, banana, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt
Berry Banana
Strawberries, banana, blueberries, apple juice, and non-fat yogurt
Tropical Madness
Mango, pineapple, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt
Chocolate Monkey
Banana, milk, chocolate, and non-fat yogurt
Java Mocha
Double espresso, chocolate, milk, and non-fat yogurt
Power Smoothies
Big City Best
Strawberries, mango, pineapple, apple, orange juice, spinach, and kale
Wellness
Mango, pineapple, spinach, orange juice, carrot, and turmeric
Acai Energy
Acai, strawberries, banana, orange juice, and vanilla protein
Breakfast on the run
Acai, banana, strawberry, orange juice, and vanilla protein
Liquid Lunch
Banana, blueberries, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein
PB & Chocolate
Banana, chocolate, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein
Avocado Power
Banana, chia seeds, avocado, almond butter, milk, and honey
Juice Bar
Bottled Drinks
Fountain Drink
Add Ons
Add Cream Cheese
Add Butter
Add Lox Spread
Add Almonds
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Bell Pepper
Add Capers
Add Carrots
Add Cheese
Add Cucumber
Add Daiya Cheese
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Ham
Add Honey
Add Hummus
Add Jalapenos
Add Jelly
Add Lettuce
Add Mushrooms
Add Onion
Add Peanut Butter
Add Pesto
Add Sausage
Add Scoop of Chicken Salad
Add Scoop of Tuna Salad
Add Spinach
Add Sprouts
Add Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Add Tofutti
Add Tomato
Add Chips
Add Gluten Free
Add Meal Deal
Big City Lunch Buffet
Meat & Cheese Platter
Deli Sandwich Platter
Crudite Platter
Condiment Tray
Hot Egg Sandwich Box
Bagel & Cream Cheese Platter
Lox & Cream Cheese Platter
Assorted Pastry & Muffin Platter
Fresh Fruit Tray
Yogurt Parfaits
Coffee
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1010 University Ave, Ste C-102, San Diego, CA 92103