Popular Items

Classic Chicken Pot Pie
$10.00

Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.

Green Hog & Cheese
$10.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.

Kale Slaw (V)
Kale & red cabbage, tahini-lemon dressing, pepita seeds and quinoa. Vegan.