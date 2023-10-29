- Home
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4,985 Reviews
$$
4404 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
Savory Pies
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under. This pie features lean minced beef, tomato and onion sautéed with Worcestershire, a touch of vegemite (for authenticity), all in our signature all-butter crust. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Our vegan savory pie offering features roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk, vegan butter crust
A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy, all in our signature all-butter crust.
Portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust. Vegetarian.
Breakfast
Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar cheese, farm eggs, crème fraiche, everything seasoning sprinkled on our signature all-butter crust. One slice.
Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sun-dried tomatoes, farm eggs, crème fraiche, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic wrapped in our signature all-butter laminated pastry, and garnished with white sesame seeds. NOTE: After being fully cooked, the sausage may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.
Applewood smoked bacon, two firm-baked farm eggs, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, all in our signature all-butter crust. Served with a side of maple sauce. Highly recommended with ketchup and hot sauce!
Sides
1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.
Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper.
Kale & red cabbage, tahini-lemon dressing, pepita seeds and quinoa. Vegan.
Skin-on red potatoes, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy.
A 2 oz. portion for our house-made chicken gravy.
Sweet Pies
A Cuban classic, this pastry has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all-butter crust.
A grab & go sweet pastry with lemon curd & a mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, in our signature all-butter crust finished with a vanilla citrus glaze.
Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, ginger, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice. Vegan. One slice
Toasted pecans, brown sugar, molasses, bourbon, sea salt, orange zest, signature all-butter crust. One slice
A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, signature all-butter crust, topped with a cloud of whipped cream and key lime zest. One slice.
Pumpkin custard, crema, brown sugar, sea salt, house fall spices, signature all-butter crust, house-made granola topping featuring pepitas and dried cranberries and a touch of orange zest. One slice
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old-fashioned oat crumble, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
Maple custard, Madagascar vanilla, cornmeal, Maldon sea salt, signature all-butter crust. One slice
Cookies
PiesCreams
A warm slice of salted caramel apple crumble squeezed between two scoops of Stella Jean’s Madagascar Vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, a house-made caramel drizzle, and an old-fashioned oat crumble. Serves 1 to 2.
A slice of pumpkin pie squeezed between two scoops of Stella Jean's brown butter pecan ice cream, topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of house-made salted caramel, finished with an old-fashioned oat crumble-- served in a 16 oz. cup. Serves 1 to 2.
Frozen Savory Pies
Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H
Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.
*FROZEN* Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under. This pie features lean minced beef, tomato and onion sautéed with Worcestershire, a touch of vegemite (for authenticity), all in our signature all-butter crust. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
*FROZEN* Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
*FROZEN* Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
*FROZEN* Our vegan savory pie offering features roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk, vegan butter crust
*FROZEN* A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy, all in our signature all-butter crust.
*FROZEN* Portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust. Vegetarian.
DRINKS
COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS
Double shot of espresso over a 2 oz. scoop of Stella Jean’s Madagascar vanilla ice cream.
Hot or Iced: Double espresso over hot / cold water
Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk.
Hot or Iced: Chocolate sauce (Nibble Chocolate) + your choice of milk
Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters cold steeped in house for 16 hours. Served over ice.
Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk
A medium roast of Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters. Served until 1pm.
Double espresso (feat. Stereo Blend from Heart Roasters).
Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk
Hot or Iced: Double espresso (feat. Heart Roasters) + 10 oz. of your choice of milk.
Hot or Iced: Double espresso + single origin mocha sauce (Nibble Chocolate) + your choice of milk
Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, your choice milk over ice
HOT TEA
A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own.
Buttery body and apple-like aroma. A soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
A blend of black tea from Yunnan and essential oil of the bergamot orange.
Fragrant jasmine green tea from Hubei, China combined with ginger and dried peach. Sweet and spicy with the sweet aroma of jasmine blossoms.
Green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic tea seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
TEA LATTES & DRINKS
Hot or Iced: Mizuba single origin matcha + your choice of milk
Hot or Iced: Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.) + dash of cinnamon + your choice of milk
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house-made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house-made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
Hot or Iced: Mizuba Hojicha tea + your choice of milk
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)
REFRESHMENTS
House-made rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Nibble chocolate. Vegan.
Fresh house-made lemonade
1/2 black iced tea, 1/2 house-made lemonade
Black iced tea.
Organic apple juice box
16.9 oz. bottle.
12 oz. can.
12 oz. can.
12 oz. can.
12 oz. can.
12 oz. bottle.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your go-to fast-casual restaurant for all things encased in pie crust!
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116