American
Bars & Lounges

Common Stock - Hillcrest

1,127 Reviews

$$

3805 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

UMAMI FRIES
KALE SALAD
CRISPY CHIX SAND

COCKTAILS A-L

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

BAY BREEZE

$12.00

BELINI

$12.00

AVIATION

$13.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$12.00

BLOODY MARIA

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

BOULEVARDIER

$14.00

BROOKLYN

$14.00

CAMPARI SODA

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$13.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$12.00

CORPSE REVIVER #2

$13.00

COSMO

$14.00

DAQUIRI

$12.00

DARK & STORMY

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$12.00

GIMLET

$13.00

GIN FIZZ

$13.00

GODFATHER

$14.00

GREYHOUND

$12.00

HOT TODDY

$12.00

KAMIKAZE

$12.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$12.00

KIR ROYALE

$12.00

LAST WORD

$14.00

LEMON DROP

$13.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

BARREL MANHATTAN

$16.00

COCKTAILS M-Z

MAI TAI

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

MICHELADA

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MINT JULEP

$13.00

MOJITO

$13.00

MOSCOW MULE

$13.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

PALOMA

$13.00

PENECILLIN

$14.00

ROB ROY

$15.00

RUSTY NAIL

$13.00

SALTY DOG

$12.00

SANGRIA

$12.00+

SCREWDRIVER

$12.00

SEA BREEZE

$12.00

SHOT

$8.00

SIDECAR

$13.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.00

TEXAS TEA

$14.00

VANILLA MARTINI

$14.00

VEGAS BOMB

$11.00

VESPER MARTINI

$14.00

VIEUX CARRE

$14.00

VIRGIN COCKTAIL

$6.00

VODKA SOUR

$14.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$13.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$13.00

N / A

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

RED BULL

$6.00

CRAN JUICE

$5.00

STARTERS + SALADS

ARTICHOKES

ARTICHOKES

$14.00

BRUSSELS CAESAR

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

UMAMI FRIES

$5.00

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$9.00
WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00
KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$14.00
SHRIMP LOUIE

SHRIMP LOUIE

$16.00

SANDS + MAINS

CRISPY CHIX SAND

CRISPY CHIX SAND

$15.00

CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce

BURGER

BURGER

$15.00

PORK MELT

$14.00
CAPRESE SAND

CAPRESE SAND

$14.00
CUBANO

CUBANO

$14.00
HOT CHIX

HOT CHIX

$20.00

HOT CHIX & WAFFLES

$20.00
JIDORI CHIX

JIDORI CHIX

$24.00
FLAT IRON

FLAT IRON

$29.00
RIBEYE

RIBEYE

$39.00

SIDES

SD BROCCOLI

$6.00

SD SLAW

$6.00

SD LOADED MASH

$6.00

SD ROTI CHIX

$7.00

SD CRISPY CHIX

$5.00

SD STEAK

$8.00

SD TOTS

$5.00

DESSERT

COOKIES

$3.50+

FIGGIN PUDDING

$12.00Out of stock

ADULT DUNKAROOS

$8.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Common Stock is a casually sophisticated neighborhood establishment, where approachable, nostalgic plates are prepared from scratch with obsessively sourced ingredients. Using a focus on genuine hospitality and thoughtfully orchestrated table service, Common Stock will offer an uncommon dining experience where guests will enjoy the comfort of full-service dining with the option to order prior to seating. Common Stock is a new breed of restaurant, where speed and efficiency intersect with grace and hospitality. ***TO BEST SERVE OUR GUESTS, WE ASK ALL MODIFIED OR SPECIAL ORDERS TO BE PLACED IN PERSON WITH A MANAGER***

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Common Stock image
Common Stock image
Common Stock image
