Thai
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
The Asian Bistro 414 University Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Jimmy Wong's Golden Dragon Asian Bistro is a San Diego classic recently remodeled for the 21st century. Although we've kept our famous sign, the food and interior are entirely updated, offering a classic Thai , Asian fusion inspired menu along with draft beers, wine, and desserts. Perhaps most importantly, we're open until 3 a.m. seven days a week! If you're looking for something more interesting than the usual fare late at night, look no further.
Location
414 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant