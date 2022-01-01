Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

The Asian Bistro 414 University Ave

review star

No reviews yet

414 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DRUNKEN NOODLES
PAD THAI
CHINESE FRIED RICE

APPETIZERS

GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.00

STEAMED SOYBEANS WITH HOUSE GARLIC SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

GARLIC GREEN BEAN

$7.00

FLASH FRIED GREEN BEANS WITH HOUSE GARLIC SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

EDAMAME

$5.00

STEAMED SOYBEANS V|VEG|GF

FRESH SPRING ROLLS

$7.00+

FRESH SPRING VEGGIE ROLLS WITH PEANUT DIP V|VEG|GF

GYOZA

GYOZA

$8.00

VEGETABLE, CHICKEN OR PORK POT STICKERS, CRISPY FRIED AND SERVED WITH SOY VINAIGRETTE (5 PCS)

BULGOGI GYOZA

$9.00Out of stock
CRISPY ROLLS

CRISPY ROLLS

$8.00

CRISPY FRIED VEGGIE EGG ROLLS WITH OUR HOUSE MADE PLUM SAUCE (4 PCS) V|VEG

SATAY

$8.00

CHOICE OF CHICKEN, VEGAN CHICKEN OR TOFU THAI MARINATED SKEWERS SERVED WITH PEANUT DIP CAN BE V|VEG

E-SARN SAUSAGE

$9.00

OUR YUMMY HOME MADE E-SARN STYLE SAUSAGE MADE WITH GROUND PORK IN A MIXTURE OF GINGER, GALANGAL, LEMON GRASS, CHILI AND HERB. SERVED WITH STICKY RICE, FRESH GINGER, FRESH LIME, FRESH SERRANO CHILI AND PEANUTS GF

CHEESY WONTON

CHEESY WONTON

$8.00

CRISPY FRIED WONTON STUFFED WITH WATER CHESTNUT AND CREAM CHEESE, SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE PLUM SAUCE (6 PCS) VEG

HOUSE FRIED CHICKEN

HOUSE FRIED CHICKEN

CHICKEN THIGHS MARINATED WITH GARLIC PEPPER THEN FRIED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH HOUSE SWEET CHILI SAUCE GF

CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS

CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS

$9.00

ALL NATURAL SHRIMP, STRAIGHTENED AND HAND ROLLED IN OUR LIGHTLY SEASONED RICE FLOUR WRAP SERVED WITH HOUSE SWEET CHILI SAUCE (5 PCS)

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

CRISPY FRIED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCES; MOTHER CHILI / SAIGON / THAI (5PCS)

MONEY BAG

$9.00

COMBINATION OF MINCED SHRIMP, WATER CHESTNUT, PEA, AND CARROT'S WRAPPED INSIDE WONTON SKIN. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE-MADE PLUM SAUCE (10 PCS)

FRESH GREENS

SOM TOM LAO

$10.00

FRESH GREEN PAPAYA SALAD, SHREDDED CARROTS AND CHERRY TOMATOES PREPARED IN A MIXTURE OF LIME JUICE, FRESH THAI CHILI, PALM SUGAR AND FERMENTED SEAFOOD PASTE.

SOM TOM THAI

$10.00

FRESH GREEN PAPAYA SALAD, SHREDDED CARROTS AND CHERRY TOMATOES PREPARED IN A MIXTURE OF LIME JUICE, FRESH THAI CHILI, PALM SUGAR, FISH SAUCE, AND CRUSHED PEANUT CAN BE V|VEG|GF

LARB

CHOICE OF PROTEIN WITH FRESH CUT MINT, GREEN ONIONS, CILANTRO, LIME JUICE, CHILI AND BROWN RICE POWDER SERVED WITH WARM STICKY RICE CAN BE V/VEG/GF

THAI PEANUT SALAD

$6.00

FRESH MIXED SALAD OF LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CARROTS WITH THAI STYLE PEANUT DRESSING. SERVED WITH CANDIED WALNUT, HARD BOILED EGG AND CRISPY NOODLES CAN BE V|VEG|GF

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

JAPANESE STYLE SEAWEED SALAD WITH TOASTED SESAME V|VEG|GF

HOT SOUPS

(SM) TOM KAH

$7.00

THAI COCONUT MILK AND LEMONGRASS SOUP WITH BEECH MUSHROOM, SPRING ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN CAN BE V|VEG|GF

(LG) TOM KAH

$14.00

THAI COCONUT MILK AND LEMONGRASS SOUP WITH BEECH MUSHROOM, SPRING ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN CAN BE V|VEG|GF

(SM) TOM YUM

(SM) TOM YUM

$7.00

THAI HOT AND SOUR LEMONGRASS SOUP WITH BEECH MUSHROOM, SPRING ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

(LG) TOM YUM

(LG) TOM YUM

$14.00

THAI HOT AND SOUR LEMONGRASS SOUP WITH BEECH MUSHROOM, SPRING ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

GINGER RICE SOUP

GINGER RICE SOUP

MINCED GINGER, SPRING ONIONS, FRIED GARLIC, JASMINE RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN. INSIDE OUR HOUSE MADE CHICKEN BONE OR VEGETABLE BROTH CAN BE V/VEG

(SM) HOT & SOUR SOUP

(SM) HOT & SOUR SOUP

$6.00

CHINESE HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH EGG,BAMBOO SHOOTS, TOFU, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS VEG

(LG) HOT & SOUR SOUP

(LG) HOT & SOUR SOUP

$10.00

CHINESE HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH EGG,BAMBOO SHOOTS, TOFU, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS VEG

(SM) EGG DROP SOUP

(SM) EGG DROP SOUP

$6.00

CHINESE EGG SOUP WITH PEAS, CARROTS, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS VEG

(LG) EGG DROP SOUP

(LG) EGG DROP SOUP

$10.00

CHINESE EGG SOUP WITH PEAS, CARROTS, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS VEG

(SM) WONTON

$8.00

SHRIMP WONTONS, SPINACH, SPRING ONIONS, MINCED CELERY, FRIED GARLIC & BEAN SPROUTS IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH OR VEGGIE BROTH

(LG) WONTON

$16.00

SHRIMP WONTONS, SPINACH, SPRING ONIONS, MINCED CELERY, FRIED GARLIC & BEAN SPROUTS IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH OR VEGGIE BROTH

FROM THE WOK

ALL ITEMS SERVED WITH STEAMED JASMINE RICE OR HOUSE BLACK RICE. SUBSTITUTE TO EGG FRIED RICE $2 / STICKY RICE $1 / STEAMED VEGGIES $1

GINGER

Celery,Zucchini, carrot, mushroom,white onions green onions and bell peppers stir fried in our light soy ginger sauce

CASHEW

WITH BELL PEPPERS, CELERY, WHITE ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, WATER CHESTNUT AND STIR-FRIED IN OUR HOUSE CASHEW SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

GARLIC BROCCOLI

SAUTÉED BROCCOLI IN OUR SWEET GARLIC PEPPER SAUCE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN CAN BE V|VEG|GF

RAMA

SAUTÉED PROTEIN WITH SWEET PASTE. SERVED ON BED OF STEAMED SPINACH, BROCCOLI, CARROTS, ZUCCHINI, AND TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS PEANUT SAUCE. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

THAI BASIL

ZUCCHINI, CARROT, BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS AND BASIL STIR-FRIED WITH OUR HOUSE GARLIC SAUCE. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

CURRY

ALL ITEMS SERVED WITH STEAMED JASMINE RICE OR HOUSE BLACK RICE. SUBSTITUTE TO EGG FRIED RICE $2 / STICKY RICE $1 / STEAMED VEGGIES $1

PANANG CURRY

BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS AND OUR PANANG CURRY SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

RED CURRY

BELL PEPPERS, EGGPLANT, BAMBOO SHOOT, BASIL AND RED CURRY SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

YELLOW CURRY

POTATO, ONIONS, CARROTS AND YELLOW CURRY SAUCE. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

GREEN CURRY

BELL PEPPERS, EGGPLANT, BAMBOO SHOOTS, BASIL AND GREEN CURRY SAUCE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

FRIED RICE

THAI BASIL FRIED RICE

JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, AND FRESH BASIL. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

CHINESE FRIED RICE

JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, PEAS, AND CARROTS. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

CURRY FRIED RICE

JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, PINEAPPLES, RAISINS, ONIONS, PEAS, CARROTS, CASHEW NUTS AND CURRY POWDER. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

NO MEAT EGG FRIED RICE

$8.50

NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLES

DRUNKEN NOODLES

OUR MOST POPULAR WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED IN A MIXTURE OF GARLIC, ONION, EGG, BELL PEPPERS & BASIL. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

LO MEIN

LO MEIN

CHINESE STYLE WOK FRIED SOFT EGG NOODLES WITH BEAN SPROUT, GARLIC, ONION, CABBAGE, CELERY, PEAS AND CARROTS CAN BE VEG|GF

PAD SEE EU

WIDE RICE NOODLES WOK FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, BROCCOLI, CARROT AND CABBAGE CAN BE V|VEG|GF

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

SKINNY RICE NOODLES WITH EGG, TOFU, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS AND CRUSHED PEANUTS WOK FRIED WITH OUR SWEET & TANGY TAMARIND SAUCE. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

DRAGON SPECIALS

ALL ITEMS SERVED WITH STEAMED JASMINE RICE OR HOUSE BLACK RICE. SUBSTITUTE TO EGG FRIED RICE $2 / STICKY RICE $1 / STEAMED VEGGIES $1

GRILLED SALMON

$17.00

ON A BED OF STEAM BROCCOLI AND CARROTS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCES. CAN BE GF

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

MARINATED IN A COMBINATION OF SPICESTHEN GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE SPICY TAMARIND SAUCE AND WARM STICKY RICE

JOY LUCK CLUB

JOY LUCK CLUB

$20.00

CRISPY ROASTED HALF DUCK TOSSED WITH OUR HOUSE GARLIC SAUCE AND SERVED ON A BED OF SPINACH.

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$17.00

LIGHTLY CRISPY SHRIMP TOSSED IN CREAM HONEY SAUCE TOPPED WITH CANDIED WALNUT.

THAI 1/2 CHICKEN

$16.00

THAI MARINATED BONE IN, HALF CHICKEN. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE TANGY LEMONGRASS SAUCE

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST ON A BED OF STEAM BROCCOLI AND CARROTS THEN TOPPED WITH OUR HOUSE TERIYAKI SAUCE.

KRAH PROW

$15.00

CHOICE OF HAND CHOPPED CHICKEN, PORK OR MOCK DUCK IN A MIXTURE OF FRESH GARLIC, WHITE ONION, GREEN ONION,BELL PEPPERS AND BASIL. TOPPED WITH A FRIED EGG. CAN BE GF

TANGERINE CHICKEN

$16.00

GLAZED CRISPY FRIED PROTEIN WITH STEAMED BROCCOLI AND CARROTS CAN BE V|VEG

FILLET FISH

$17.00

FRIED BATTERED SOLE FISH SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCES CAN BE GF

SALT & PEPPER

$17.00

CHOICE OF BATTERED PROTEIN WITH SALT, PEPPER, ROASTED GARLIC AND SCALLIONS. CAN BE V|VEG|GF

PANANG SALMON

$17.00

BRAISED SALMON WITH BELL PEPPERS, BROCCOLI AND CARROTS IN OUR DELICIOUS PANANG CURRY SAUCE. GF

CRAB FRIED RICE

$17.00

JASMINE RICE WITH EGG, GARLIC, SCALLIONS AND PICKED CRAB WOK FRIED TO PERFECTION GF

NOODLE SOUP

MAKE YOUR OWN SOUP

YOUR CHOICE OF SKINNY RICE NOODLES, WIDE FLAT NOODLES, ANGEL HAIR NOODLES OR EGG NOODLES SERVED WITH BEAN SPROUTS & SPINACH INSIDE YOUR CHOICE EITHER VEGETABLE, CHICKEN, PHO BROTH, DUCK BROTH AND PROTEIN CAN BE V|VEG|GF

LEK YUM

LEK YUM

$14.00

THAI STYLE SKINNY RICE NOODLE SOUP WITH HAND CHOPPED CHICKEN, BEAN SPROUT, LIME JUICE, CRUSHED PEANUT AND CHILI FLAKES CAN BE V|VEG|GF

ROASTED DUCK NOODLE

$15.00

ANGEL HAIR NOODLE SOUP WITH ROASTED DUCK, SPINACH AND BEAN SPROUTS IN OUR DUCK BROTH.

EGG NOODLES SHRIMP WONTON

$14.00

EGG NOODLE SOUP WITH SHRIMP WONTONS, FRIED GARLIC, BEAN SPROUTS, SPINACH IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH.

PHO NOODLES

DESSERTS

FRESH MANGO W/ STICKY SWEET RICE (SEASONAL)

$9.00Out of stock

THE STICKY RICE IS STEAMED, MIXED WITH THICK COCONUT CREAM, PAIRED WITH FRESH CUT MANGOS TOPPED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED.

BANANA CARAMEL CHEESECAKE EGGROLL

$9.00

RICH, CREAMY CHEESE CAKE LAYERED WITH CHUNKS OF BANANA AND REAL BUTTER CARAMEL WITH A SLIGHT TANGY FINISH, ROLLED IN MELT-IN-YOUR-MONTH, FLAKY PASTRY TORTILLA.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$7.00

THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! OUR FAMOUS CREAMY CHEESECAKE WITH A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST AND STRAWBERRY SYRUP TOPPING

COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE

$8.00

COOKIES AND CREAM OREO CHEESECAKE

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$7.00

OUR MOIST DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE ENROBED WITH DARK CHOCOLATE FILLED WITH DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE LAVA.

SMALL FRIED BANANA DRIZZLED W/ HONEY

$4.00

4(PCS)

LARGE FRIED BANANA DRIZZLED W/ HONEY

$7.00

8(PCS)

HOME MADE COCONUT ICE-CREAM

$6.00

CONTAINS MILK, COCONUT & PINEAPPLE PIECES.

JAPANESE GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$6.00

Green tea ice cream (抹茶アイスクリ ム, Matcha aisu kurīmu) or matcha ice (抹茶アイス Matcha aisu) is a Japanese ice cream flavor.

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

SIDE SWEET STICKY RICE

$5.00

SWEET STICKY W ICE CREAM

$5.00

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

$6.00Out of stock

UTENSILS

No Utensils

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Utensils

Chopsticks

Napkins

Siracha

Pickled Jalapenos

Thai Chili in Fish Sauce

SHIRT ASIAN BISTRO

$20.00

Everythings

ONLINE SIDES

SIDE STEAMED RICE

$1.50

SIDE BROWN RICE

$1.50

SIDE STICKY RICE

$2.00

SIDE SWEET STICKY RICE

$2.00

SIDE CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE BROTH

$3.00

SIDE OF PROTEIN

SIDE PEANUT SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE PLUM SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE GYOZA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE TERIYAKI SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE ROASTED DUCK

$5.00

SIDE STEAM VEGGIES (S)

$4.00

SIDE STEAM VEGGIES (L)

$6.00

SIDE WONTON STRIPs

$1.00

STEAMED NOODLES

$2.00

ICED COLD TEAS

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00
EMERALD ICED TEA

EMERALD ICED TEA

$5.00

TARO ICED TEA

$5.00

MILKY MATCHA GREEN ICED TEA

$5.00
MILKY BLACK ICED TEA

MILKY BLACK ICED TEA

$5.00
SWEETENED GINGER ICED TEA

SWEETENED GINGER ICED TEA

$5.00

HONEY CHRYSANTHENUM ICED TEA

$5.00

BLACK ICED TEA

$3.00

FLAVORED BLACK ICED TEA

$3.50

THAI ICED COFFEE

$5.00

SODAS & REFRESHERS

CANNED SODAS

$3.00

PERRIER BOTTLE

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

$4.50

SPARKLING MOJITO

$5.00
FRESH-SQUEEZED LEMONADE

FRESH-SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$5.00

LYCHEE PALMER

$6.00

STEAMING HOT BEVERAGES

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA (SWEETEND)

$4.00+

MILKY BLACK TEA

$4.00+
MILKY GREEN TEA

MILKY GREEN TEA

$4.00+

SPICY GINGER HONEY TEA

$4.00+

TARO HOT TEA

$4.00+

THAI HOT COFFEE

$4.00+

THAI HOT TEA

$4.00+

HERBAL HOT TEA COLLECTION

JASMINE

$3.00+

SENCHA GREEN

$3.00+

CHAMOMILE

$3.00+

PEPPERMINT

$3.00+

RASBERRY

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Jimmy Wong's Golden Dragon Asian Bistro is a San Diego classic recently remodeled for the 21st century. Although we've kept our famous sign, the food and interior are entirely updated, offering a classic Thai , Asian fusion inspired menu along with draft beers, wine, and desserts. Perhaps most importantly, we're open until 3 a.m. seven days a week! If you're looking for something more interesting than the usual fare late at night, look no further.

Location

414 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
The Asian Bistro image
The Asian Bistro image
The Asian Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Rusticucina - San Diego
orange star4.5 • 696
3797 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Baja Betty's
orange star4.5 • 171
1421 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,573
902 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston