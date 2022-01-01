La Jolla restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in La Jolla, California
La Jolla is a lively metro area of California. Three sides of this city are surrounded by water making it one of the best places to enjoy the beach as well as the local art scene and extensive shopping. Whether you’re searching for a place to explore the rich culture of the town or stop for a bite to eat, there are plenty of both to explore. Enjoy local cuisines such as fresh seafood, American fare, and Californian-inspired restaurants.
Visit La Jolla Cove for beachside food and drinks or the Pacific Beach area for pizza, Mexican cuisine, and sandwiches. There are many local coffee houses, bakeries, and breakfast restaurants in La Jolla to choose from for morning cravings and evening meals like sushi, new American, and French fare. No matter what time of day, there is a delicious dish to curb your hunger.
Wind down for the weekend at a local bar and grill or settle down for a craft brew from a nearby taproom. You can even enjoy a glass or two of wine at trendy restaurants in La Jolla. Ask the staff about the best pairings for a plate of locally caught seafood, you won’t be disappointed. From quick-service restaurants, delivery, and upscale dining, La Jolla will meet your every need.
La Jolla's top cuisines
Must-try La Jolla restaurants
PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
|Popular items
|EBP
|$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
|Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet
|$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI e POLPETTE
|$21.00
Angus Beef Meat Balls, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese
|TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE
|$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
|COTOLETTA MILANESE
|$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
|Southern Wedge Salad
|$16.00
baby iceberg, fried chicken, bacon, baby bells, red onion, gorgonzola, tabasco ranch
|Keep It Clean
|$25.00
choice of salmon, shrimp, or chicken breast, wild rice pilaf, green beans, squash, mushrooms, arugula pesto, grilled lemon
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fish burrito
|$8.95
Battered fish, Mexican rice, white sauce, cabbage and pico de gallo
|5 Rolled Tacos
|$5.95
5 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese.
Beef, chicken or potato
*Guacamole is an additional charge
|Crunchy Taco
|$3.95
Choice of beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, cheddar and cotija cheese
Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.
7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Avocado Maki
|$5.00
6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - avocado, rice, seaweed
|Rainbow roll
|$17.00
Krab and cucumber layered with avocado, salmon, albacore, yellowtail and tuna
|Potstickers
|$10.00
(6) fried or steamed, choice of pork, veggie, chicken served with sweet chili and ponzu
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Head Lettuce
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Green Goddess
|$10.99
power greens blend, avocado, edamame, quinoa, cucumber, beets, red onion, spiced pepitas, vegan green goddess dressing
|Crispy Chicken Cobb
|$13.99
crunch lettuce blend, spiced buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
|Mex-Tex
|$10.99
crunch lettuce blend, shredded kale, cotija, black beans, roasted corn, fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, charred jalapeño, ranch dressing
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|14" Hallmark
|$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
|Palm Desert Salad
|$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
|Giant Cookie
|$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
FRENCH FRIES
Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA
|Popular items
|Lamb Kabob
|$11.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
|Chicken Kabob
|$10.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli
4130 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Dom Pastram
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, house russian dressing
|Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
|Crandie
roasted turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, balsamic glaze, mayo, cranberry mustard
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Egg Scramble
|$13.50
Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast
|Seasonal Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Pomegranate Jewels, Butternut Squash Celery, Avocado, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs
|$15.00
Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast
TACOS
Galaxy Cantina & Grill
2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fried Fish
|$7.00
chile lime crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pico de gallo
|Made To Order Guacamole
|$13.00
served with "el Nopalito" chips
|Chicken Enchilada
|$22.00
choice of red or green sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, cotija, red onion, radish, avocado, cilantro (not served with tortillas)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cove House
8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
|$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
|CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES
|$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
|CORNBREAD STUFFING
|$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
TACOS
Spitfire Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$4.50
pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla
|Firebird Burrito
|$13.00
3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla
|Spiced Soyrizo
|$11.00
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with vegetarian soyrizo, chipotle sour cream and guacamole
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Juice
|$4.50
Choice of apple, tomato, pineapple, cranberry, orange, grapefruit, POG (passion fruit, orange, guava)
|Coast Toast
|$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
|Breakfast Tacos
|$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Happiness Bowl
|$16.00
Your choice of protein with grilled brown rice, seasonal veggies, peanut sauce and Thai chili paste.
|Omar Special
|$16.50
Egg whites scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions topped with grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with brown rice, pesto and avocado sauce
|Soy Chorizo Scramble
|$16.00
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with seasoned black beans, jack cheese, flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Baja Bowl with Pollo
|$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$15.95
|1/2 Lb BYO Burger
|$12.95
|Basket of Fries
|$7.95
Zanzibar Cafe
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto
|$9.00
Herbed rub chicken breast, house made pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed green lettuce, focaccia bread
|Grass Fed Angus Beef Burger
|$9.00
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, special sauce, brioche bun
|Turkey Club
|$9.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sriracha aioli, sourdough bread
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|The Notorious P.I.G
|$17.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
The Cottage La Jolla
7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled De La Ranch Pasture Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken, Spanish "Riceland" organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
|Flat Iron Steak
|$20.00
Grass-fed Da Le Ranch Flat Iron Steak Pan Seared with a side of organic Chimichuri, roasted Satsuma-imo Japanese Sweet Potatoes and a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
|Stuffed Bell Peppers
|$19.00
Organic wild rice, Fresh Locally made Tempeh w/ Tomato sauce, JR Farm Spinach, Kawano Farm Mushrooms, parmesan topper (parmesan topper: finely blended Cashew, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, Himalayan salt)
NOODLES
Mandarin House
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.00
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
|Orange Chicken
|$16.00
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
|Wheat & Water Burger
|$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
|The Signature
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
6 different add ons or options. Chicken, Carne Asada, Bacon, CheeseBurger, Plant Based Cheese Burger, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Buffalo Chicken. Serve with tortilla's with melted cheese served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
|Gilroy Garlic Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Breaded garlic cheese curds served with a side of our in-house marinara sauce
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich
|$15.99
Slow Smoked Chopped Brisket, topped with VFM BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Provolone Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
|Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Shredded Pork, VFM 94 BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cole Slaw, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|Popular items
|rigatoni al ragú
|$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
|spaghetti pomodoro
|$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
Public House
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Bison Burger
|$25.00
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Ribeye Farmhouse Burger
|$22.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|CAT Duck Sugo
|$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
|CAT Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
|CAT Portofino Pasta
|$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Shore Rider
2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Chicken Nachos TO GO
|$14.99
Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Chile Verde Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, House Chips
|SoCal Salad TO GO
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Avocado, Panela Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Soft Drinks TO GO
Please select from the following options.
PASTRY
Dripz Coffee
613 Pearl Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
|Rose Latte
|$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
|Honey Cinnamon Latte
|$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
