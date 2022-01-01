La Jolla restaurants you'll love

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Jolla

Top restaurants in La Jolla, California

La Jolla is a lively metro area of California. Three sides of this city are surrounded by water making it one of the best places to enjoy the beach as well as the local art scene and extensive shopping. Whether you’re searching for a place to explore the rich culture of the town or stop for a bite to eat, there are plenty of both to explore. Enjoy local cuisines such as fresh seafood, American fare, and Californian-inspired restaurants.

Visit La Jolla Cove for beachside food and drinks or the Pacific Beach area for pizza, Mexican cuisine, and sandwiches. There are many local coffee houses, bakeries, and breakfast restaurants in La Jolla to choose from for morning cravings and evening meals like sushi, new American, and French fare. No matter what time of day, there is a delicious dish to curb your hunger.

Wind down for the weekend at a local bar and grill or settle down for a craft brew from a nearby taproom. You can even enjoy a glass or two of wine at trendy restaurants in La Jolla. Ask the staff about the best pairings for a plate of locally caught seafood, you won’t be disappointed. From quick-service restaurants, delivery, and upscale dining, La Jolla will meet your every need.

La Jolla's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try La Jolla restaurants

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods image

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EBP$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
Brioche French Toast$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
More about Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
Piazza 1909 image

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPAGHETTI e POLPETTE$21.00
Angus Beef Meat Balls, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese
TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
COTOLETTA MILANESE$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
More about Piazza 1909
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Southern Wedge Salad$16.00
baby iceberg, fried chicken, bacon, baby bells, red onion, gorgonzola, tabasco ranch
Keep It Clean$25.00
choice of salmon, shrimp, or chicken breast, wild rice pilaf, green beans, squash, mushrooms, arugula pesto, grilled lemon
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Taco Villa UCSD image

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish burrito$8.95
Battered fish, Mexican rice, white sauce, cabbage and pico de gallo
5 Rolled Tacos$5.95
5 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese.
Beef, chicken or potato
*Guacamole is an additional charge
Crunchy Taco$3.95
Choice of beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, cheddar and cotija cheese
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Sushi on the Rock La Jolla. image

 

Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.

7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Maki$5.00
6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - avocado, rice, seaweed
Rainbow roll$17.00
Krab and cucumber layered with avocado, salmon, albacore, yellowtail and tuna
Potstickers$10.00
(6) fried or steamed, choice of pork, veggie, chicken served with sweet chili and ponzu
More about Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.
Head Lettuce image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Head Lettuce

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (705 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Goddess$10.99
power greens blend, avocado, edamame, quinoa, cucumber, beets, red onion, spiced pepitas, vegan green goddess dressing
Crispy Chicken Cobb$13.99
crunch lettuce blend, spiced buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
Mex-Tex$10.99
crunch lettuce blend, shredded kale, cotija, black beans, roasted corn, fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, charred jalapeño, ranch dressing
More about Head Lettuce
American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Hallmark$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
Palm Desert Salad$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
Giant Cookie$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Kabob$11.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Chicken Kabob$10.95
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
More about Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
Rubicon Deli image

SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli

4130 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla

Avg 4.9 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dom Pastram
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, house russian dressing
Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
Crandie
roasted turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, balsamic glaze, mayo, cranberry mustard
More about Rubicon Deli
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Egg Scramble$13.50
Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast
Seasonal Chopped Salad$13.00
Pomegranate Jewels, Butternut Squash Celery, Avocado, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs$15.00
Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Galaxy Cantina & Grill image

TACOS

Galaxy Cantina & Grill

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

Avg 3.6 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Fish$7.00
chile lime crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pico de gallo
Made To Order Guacamole$13.00
served with "el Nopalito" chips
Chicken Enchilada$22.00
choice of red or green sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, cotija, red onion, radish, avocado, cilantro (not served with tortillas)
More about Galaxy Cantina & Grill
Cove House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cove House

8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
CORNBREAD STUFFING$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
More about Cove House
Spitfire Tacos image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Asado Taco$4.50
pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla
Firebird Burrito$13.00
3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla
Spiced Soyrizo$11.00
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with vegetarian soyrizo, chipotle sour cream and guacamole
More about Spitfire Tacos
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Juice$4.50
Choice of apple, tomato, pineapple, cranberry, orange, grapefruit, POG (passion fruit, orange, guava)
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Breakfast Tacos$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Happiness Bowl$16.00
Your choice of protein with grilled brown rice, seasonal veggies, peanut sauce and Thai chili paste.
Omar Special$16.50
Egg whites scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions topped with grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with brown rice, pesto and avocado sauce
Soy Chorizo Scramble$16.00
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with seasoned black beans, jack cheese, flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Bowl with Pollo$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
Fish Taco Plate$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
More about Jose's Courtroom
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$15.95
1/2 Lb BYO Burger$12.95
Basket of Fries$7.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$9.00
Herbed rub chicken breast, house made pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed green lettuce, focaccia bread
Grass Fed Angus Beef Burger$9.00
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, special sauce, brioche bun
Turkey Club$9.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sriracha aioli, sourdough bread
More about Zanzibar Cafe
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Notorious P.I.G$17.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Salmon Tacos$14.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
The Cottage La Jolla image

 

The Cottage La Jolla

7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled De La Ranch Pasture Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken, Spanish "Riceland" organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
Flat Iron Steak$20.00
Grass-fed Da Le Ranch Flat Iron Steak Pan Seared with a side of organic Chimichuri, roasted Satsuma-imo Japanese Sweet Potatoes and a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
Stuffed Bell Peppers$19.00
Organic wild rice, Fresh Locally made Tempeh w/ Tomato sauce, JR Farm Spinach, Kawano Farm Mushrooms, parmesan topper (parmesan topper: finely blended Cashew, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, Himalayan salt)
More about The Cottage La Jolla
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Orange Chicken$16.00
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
More about Mandarin House
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
More about Wheat & Water
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
6 different add ons or options. Chicken, Carne Asada, Bacon, CheeseBurger, Plant Based Cheese Burger, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Buffalo Chicken. Serve with tortilla's with melted cheese served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
Gilroy Garlic Cheese Curds$12.00
Breaded garlic cheese curds served with a side of our in-house marinara sauce
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Valley Farm Market La Jolla image

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich$15.99
Slow Smoked Chopped Brisket, topped with VFM BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Provolone Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Shredded Pork, VFM 94 BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cole Slaw, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
More about Valley Farm Market La Jolla
Isola Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Isola Pizza Bar

7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
rigatoni al ragú$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
spaghetti pomodoro$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
More about Isola Pizza Bar
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bison Burger$25.00
Patty Melt$18.00
Ribeye Farmhouse Burger$22.00
More about Public House
Catania image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Catania

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.8 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAT Duck Sugo$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
CAT Roasted Cauliflower$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
CAT Portofino Pasta$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
More about Catania
Shore Rider image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Shore Rider

2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Nachos TO GO$14.99
Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Chile Verde Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, House Chips
SoCal Salad TO GO$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Avocado, Panela Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Soft Drinks TO GO
Please select from the following options.
More about Shore Rider
Dripz Coffee image

PASTRY

Dripz Coffee

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
Rose Latte$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
More about Dripz Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Jolla

Burritos

Tacos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada Burritos

Carne Asada Tacos

Salmon

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston