La Jolla restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in La Jolla, California

La Jolla is a lively metro area of California. Three sides of this city are surrounded by water making it one of the best places to enjoy the beach as well as the local art scene and extensive shopping. Whether you’re searching for a place to explore the rich culture of the town or stop for a bite to eat, there are plenty of both to explore. Enjoy local cuisines such as fresh seafood, American fare, and Californian-inspired restaurants.



Visit La Jolla Cove for beachside food and drinks or the Pacific Beach area for pizza, Mexican cuisine, and sandwiches. There are many local coffee houses, bakeries, and breakfast restaurants in La Jolla to choose from for morning cravings and evening meals like sushi, new American, and French fare. No matter what time of day, there is a delicious dish to curb your hunger.



Wind down for the weekend at a local bar and grill or settle down for a craft brew from a nearby taproom. You can even enjoy a glass or two of wine at trendy restaurants in La Jolla. Ask the staff about the best pairings for a plate of locally caught seafood, you won’t be disappointed. From quick-service restaurants, delivery, and upscale dining, La Jolla will meet your every need.