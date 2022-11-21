Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Mandarin House - La Jolla

1,114 Reviews

$$

6765 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Orange Chicken
Fried Dumplings

APPETIZERS

Appetizers served with side sauce already. Add extra's for additional charge
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.

Vegetarian Egg Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Minced vegetables rolled inside a light and crispy shell.

Fried Won Ton

$6.00

Hand folded Pork Won Tons, fried crispy.

Crab Rangoon

$8.00Out of stock

Our special recipe of Cream cheese, pineapple and diced crab folded into Won Tons and fried crispy.

Salt & Pepper Wings

Salt & Pepper Wings

$12.00Out of stock

An order of our delicious chicken wings sauteed with fresh onions and minced garlic.

Sesame Shrimp

Sesame Shrimp

$7.00

Deliciously crisp! Minced Shrimp spread over toast and sprinkled with Sesame seeds then fried.

Minced Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Minced Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Minced vegetables sauteed in a blend of herbs and sauce and served with Lettuce cups (4) and Hoisin Sauce.

Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps

Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps

$13.00
Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$10.00

From the Skins to the fillings! Our legendary Dumplings are 100% handmade in house. Filled with Pork and cabbage. Plump, Juicy and delicious.

Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil

$8.00

BBQ Spare Ribs

$9.00

Ribs....Chinese Style! Oven roasted to perfection.

SOUPS

Wor Wonton Soup

Wor Wonton Soup

$12.00

House made Pork Won Tons simmered with baby Bok Choi, Mushrooms, Eggs, Shrimp, Chicken and BBQ Pork.

Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Beaten eggs stirred into housemade chicken broth.

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.00

Our take on the classic spicy and sour soup.

Wonton Soup

$8.00

House made Pork Won Tons simmered in our house broth with baby Bok Choi.

Chicken Gold Corn Soup

$11.00

Sweet corn stewed with tender chicken and eggs into a delicious Chinese “chowder”.

Mandarin Soup

$11.00

Decadent imperial Soup made with minced Chicken, Shrimp, Peas, Carrots and Eggs.

Sizzling Rice Soup

$12.00

Wor Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.00

Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.

Mandarin Noodle Soup

$14.00

Served with chicken, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.

CHICKEN

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Diced Chicken cooked in our famous red sauce, with toasted Cashew nuts.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.

Pungent Chicken

$17.00

Chunks of crispy chicken breast cooked in our special sweet, tangy, and spicy Pungent Sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Sweet and salty crispy Chicken breast pieces topped with Sesame seeds.

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast drizzled with our home made lemon sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and quickly fried and sauteed with Spicy Chili, Onions, Garlic and roasted Seasoned Salt.

Crispy Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Mu Shu Chicken

$17.00

A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$17.00

Sliced Chicken breast, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms and Bamboo Shoots cooked in a white Garlic sauce. Light, Clean, and deliciously healthy.

Chicken Chop Suey

$17.00

Sautéed bean sprouts, onions, and celery, Broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in a light garlic sauce. Garnished with crispy noodles.

Vegetable Chicken

$17.00

Ten different assorted vegetables sautéed in a light brown sauce.

Asparagus Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Asparagus rolled with Chicken Breast in a sweet and salty brown sauce.

Sizzling Chicken

$17.00

Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.

Broccoli Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed in a thick and rich brown sauce with bamboo shoots.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$17.00

Stir fried onions bring out the mouth watering flavor of this sweet and spicy yellow curry.

Chef's Chicken

$17.00

BEEF

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$19.00

Thinly sliced lightly breaded Beef and quickly fried with Celery & Carrots, then cooked with a sweet and tangy spicy sauce.

Orange Beef

$19.00

Sliced beef lightly breaded and fried. Cooked in our house made Orange Peel and Chili Pepper infused sauce.

Kung Pao Beef

$18.00

Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.

Sze Chuan Beef

Sze Chuan Beef

$18.00

Our famous red Chili sauce sautéed with sliced carrots, celery and Green peppers.

Yu Hsiang Beef

$18.00

Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.

Tomato Egg and Beef

Tomato Egg and Beef

$18.00Out of stock
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Sliced Beef, sautéed in a bed of Green Scallions.

Broccoli Beef

$18.00

Sautéed in a thick and rich brown sauce with bamboo shoots.

Beef w/ Black Mushroom

$18.00Out of stock

Snow peas, Bamboo Shoots and succulent black mushrooms stir fried with cuts of tender beef.

Sizzling Beef

$18.00

Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.

Mu Shu Beef

$18.00

FISH/ KUNG PAO 3 / CHOW SAN SHIEN

Kung Pao 3 Ingredients

Kung Pao 3 Ingredients

$19.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a sweet and spicy chili sauce. (no nuts)

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets

$18.00Out of stock

Chow San Shien

$19.00

A Combination of Shrimp, beef, Chicken broccoli, snow peas bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a rich brown sauce. Also available in our delicious garlic white sauce upon request.

Double Happiness

$18.00

A Combination of Jumbo Shrimp and Scallops with snow peas, bell peppers and carrots in our light garlic sauce.

Sauteed Fish Fillet

Sauteed Fish Fillet

$18.00Out of stock

Slices of fish stir fried with an array of fresh vegetables in our light and delicious garlic sauce.

Sizzling Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.

Sweet and Sour Fish

$18.00Out of stock

SHRIMP

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$22.00

Lightly battered Shrimp with a rich and creamy sauce. Served on a bed of broccoli and topped with Honey candied walnuts.

Pungent Shrimp

Pungent Shrimp

$21.00

Lightly battered and fried, cooked in a sweet and tangy pungent sauce.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$19.00

Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.

Ginger Shrimp

$21.00

Battered Shrimp, quick fried with shredded Ginger and onions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.

Imperial Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp with minced vegetables, sauteed with onions and Ginger, then gently simmered in a sweet and tangy Imperial Sauce.

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$21.00

Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp lightly battered and fried. Then sautéed in Garlic, Onions, chili and our house roasted seasoned salt.

Chef's Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp with broccoli and snow peas in our special white garlic sauce.

Shrimp Kew

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp with snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts in our special white garlic sauce.

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$19.00

Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots and Water Chestnuts sautéed in a rich and decadent lobster sauce.

Shrimp Chop Suey

$19.00

Sautéed bean sprouts, onions, and celery, Broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in a light garlic sauce. Garnished with crispy noodles.

Sizzling Shrimp

$19.00

Sauutéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.

Mu shu shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp Chow Mein

$19.00

PORK

Sweet and Sour Pork

$16.00

Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.

Pork Chung King

$16.00

Sliced pork, cabbage black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bell peppers in a Szechuan sauce.

Yu Hsiang Pork

$16.00

Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.

Mu Shu Pork

$16.00Out of stock

A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Mongolian Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced pork, sautéed in a bed of Green Scallions.

BBQ Pork w/ Snow Peas

$16.00Out of stock

Snow peas, Bamboo Shoots and succulent black mushrooms stir fried with cuts of tender beef.

DUCK

PEKING DUCK

PEKING DUCK

$60.00Out of stock

Slow roasted to perfection in the traditional Peking manner. It’s crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. This whole duck is hand carved at your table. Served with flour pancakes, Hoisin sauce, and sliced Green onions and Cucumbers. (Takes about 25 minutes)

Crispy Duck (H)

$27.00

1/2 Marinated Long Island duckling. Steamed first then fried crispy. Seasoned with house roasted seasoned salt.

Crispy Duck (W)

$50.00

VEGETABLES

Sze Chuan String Beans

Sze Chuan String Beans

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed in our special red chili sauce.

Yu Hsiang Eggplant

$14.00

Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.

Stewed Tomato & Eggs

$14.00Out of stock

Buddha's Delight

$14.00

A healthy mixture of ten different vegetables lightly sautéed in a light brown sauce. Also available in garlic white sauce or just steamed upon request.

Sauteed Bok Choi

$14.00

Lightly sautéed bok choi.

Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce

$14.00

Sautéed with some mushrooms and bamboo shoots.

Mu Shu Vegetables

$14.00

A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.

TOFU

Kung Pao Tofu

$15.00

Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.

Cashew Tofu

$15.00

Cubed Tofu, lightly friend and cooked in our special red sauce with toasted cashew nuts.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$15.00

Deliciously crispy tofu sautéed in a mix of onions, garlic, chili, pepper and roasted seasoned salt.

Vegetable Tofu

$15.00

Ten different assorted vegetables sautéed in a light brown sauce.

Ma Po Tofu

$15.00

Mushroom Tofu

$15.00

Firm Tofu with Black mushrooms and mixed vegetables in a delicious brown sauce.

NOODLES

Plain Lo Mein

$9.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried.

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

Beef Lo Mein

$14.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$14.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

Mandarin Lo Mein

$15.00

Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with chicken, beef, shrimp, bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.

Singapore Noodles

$17.00

Thin rice noodles with sliced shrimp and pork sautéed with onions and curry.

Upside Down Noodles

$23.00

Plain Lo Mein noodles cooked crispy on both sides and topped with a full order of our Chow San Shien (combination of Shrimp, Beef, Chicken and Vegetables in a Brown Sauce).

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

Mandarin Fried Rice

$15.00

Sautéed with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.

Yang Zhou Fried Rice

$16.00

A combination of diced chicken, shrimp and BBQ pork sautéed in the classic Yang Zhou style.

RICE/ SAUCE

Utensil

Plate Setting

Chopsticks

Crispy Noodles +SSS

$2.00

Steamed Rice (S)

$2.00

Fried Rice (S)

$3.00

Brown Rice (S)

$3.00

Extra SSS

$0.35

Extra House Mustard

$0.35

Extra Hoisin

$0.35

Extra Chili Oil

$0.35

$Extra Lettuce

$0.65

$Extra Pancake

$0.50

Steamed Rice (L)

$4.00

Fried Rice (L)

$5.00

Brown Rice (L)

$5.00

$ Large Chili Oil

$9.25

$ SSS (8oz)

$3.50

$ HM (8oz)

$3.50

No Sauce Packets

Soda

Sprite TOGO

$2.00

Coke TOGO

$2.00

D. Coke TOGO

$2.00

$25 Quart of Mai Tai

$25.00

Our Legendary Mai Tai served in a 32oz container. ~(3x Mai Tais) - Must be 21+

Volcano To-Go!

$25.00

Our Delicious Blended Volcano - 2 type of Rum, Cherry Brandy and a splash of 151 in a 32oz Togo container. (Must be 21+)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

La Jolla's favorite Chinese restaurant since 1977. Specializing in unique house recipes derived from old school Chinese techniques and flavors.

Website

Location

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Mandarin House image
Mandarin House image
Mandarin House image

