Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd
La Jolla, CA 92037
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Egg Rolls
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
Vegetarian Egg Roll
Minced vegetables rolled inside a light and crispy shell.
Fried Won Ton
Hand folded Pork Won Tons, fried crispy.
Crab Rangoon
Our special recipe of Cream cheese, pineapple and diced crab folded into Won Tons and fried crispy.
Salt & Pepper Wings
An order of our delicious chicken wings sauteed with fresh onions and minced garlic.
Sesame Shrimp
Deliciously crisp! Minced Shrimp spread over toast and sprinkled with Sesame seeds then fried.
Minced Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced vegetables sauteed in a blend of herbs and sauce and served with Lettuce cups (4) and Hoisin Sauce.
Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps
Fried Dumplings
From the Skins to the fillings! Our legendary Dumplings are 100% handmade in house. Filled with Pork and cabbage. Plump, Juicy and delicious.
Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil
BBQ Spare Ribs
Ribs....Chinese Style! Oven roasted to perfection.
SOUPS
Wor Wonton Soup
House made Pork Won Tons simmered with baby Bok Choi, Mushrooms, Eggs, Shrimp, Chicken and BBQ Pork.
Egg Drop Soup
Beaten eggs stirred into housemade chicken broth.
Hot & Sour Soup
Our take on the classic spicy and sour soup.
Wonton Soup
House made Pork Won Tons simmered in our house broth with baby Bok Choi.
Chicken Gold Corn Soup
Sweet corn stewed with tender chicken and eggs into a delicious Chinese “chowder”.
Mandarin Soup
Decadent imperial Soup made with minced Chicken, Shrimp, Peas, Carrots and Eggs.
Sizzling Rice Soup
Wor Wonton Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
Shrimp Noodle Soup
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
Mandarin Noodle Soup
Served with chicken, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
CHICKEN
Kung Pao Chicken
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Cashew Chicken
Diced Chicken cooked in our famous red sauce, with toasted Cashew nuts.
Orange Chicken
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
Pungent Chicken
Chunks of crispy chicken breast cooked in our special sweet, tangy, and spicy Pungent Sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Sweet and salty crispy Chicken breast pieces topped with Sesame seeds.
Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast drizzled with our home made lemon sauce.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.
Salt & Pepper Chicken
Sliced Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and quickly fried and sauteed with Spicy Chili, Onions, Garlic and roasted Seasoned Salt.
Crispy Chicken
Mu Shu Chicken
A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced Chicken breast, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms and Bamboo Shoots cooked in a white Garlic sauce. Light, Clean, and deliciously healthy.
Chicken Chop Suey
Sautéed bean sprouts, onions, and celery, Broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in a light garlic sauce. Garnished with crispy noodles.
Vegetable Chicken
Ten different assorted vegetables sautéed in a light brown sauce.
Asparagus Chicken
Fresh Asparagus rolled with Chicken Breast in a sweet and salty brown sauce.
Sizzling Chicken
Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.
Broccoli Chicken
Sautéed in a thick and rich brown sauce with bamboo shoots.
Curry Chicken
Stir fried onions bring out the mouth watering flavor of this sweet and spicy yellow curry.
Chef's Chicken
BEEF
Crispy Beef
Thinly sliced lightly breaded Beef and quickly fried with Celery & Carrots, then cooked with a sweet and tangy spicy sauce.
Orange Beef
Sliced beef lightly breaded and fried. Cooked in our house made Orange Peel and Chili Pepper infused sauce.
Kung Pao Beef
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Sze Chuan Beef
Our famous red Chili sauce sautéed with sliced carrots, celery and Green peppers.
Yu Hsiang Beef
Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.
Tomato Egg and Beef
Mongolian Beef
Sliced Beef, sautéed in a bed of Green Scallions.
Broccoli Beef
Sautéed in a thick and rich brown sauce with bamboo shoots.
Beef w/ Black Mushroom
Snow peas, Bamboo Shoots and succulent black mushrooms stir fried with cuts of tender beef.
Sizzling Beef
Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.
Mu Shu Beef
FISH/ KUNG PAO 3 / CHOW SAN SHIEN
Kung Pao 3 Ingredients
Chicken, beef, shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a sweet and spicy chili sauce. (no nuts)
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets
Chow San Shien
A Combination of Shrimp, beef, Chicken broccoli, snow peas bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a rich brown sauce. Also available in our delicious garlic white sauce upon request.
Double Happiness
A Combination of Jumbo Shrimp and Scallops with snow peas, bell peppers and carrots in our light garlic sauce.
Sauteed Fish Fillet
Slices of fish stir fried with an array of fresh vegetables in our light and delicious garlic sauce.
Sizzling Fish
Our Sizzling Platters are all sautéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.
Sweet and Sour Fish
SHRIMP
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered Shrimp with a rich and creamy sauce. Served on a bed of broccoli and topped with Honey candied walnuts.
Pungent Shrimp
Lightly battered and fried, cooked in a sweet and tangy pungent sauce.
Kung Pao Shrimp
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Ginger Shrimp
Battered Shrimp, quick fried with shredded Ginger and onions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.
Imperial Shrimp
Shrimp with minced vegetables, sauteed with onions and Ginger, then gently simmered in a sweet and tangy Imperial Sauce.
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.
Popcorn Shrimp
Shrimp lightly battered and fried. Then sautéed in Garlic, Onions, chili and our house roasted seasoned salt.
Chef's Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with broccoli and snow peas in our special white garlic sauce.
Shrimp Kew
Jumbo Shrimp with snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts in our special white garlic sauce.
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots and Water Chestnuts sautéed in a rich and decadent lobster sauce.
Shrimp Chop Suey
Sautéed bean sprouts, onions, and celery, Broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in a light garlic sauce. Garnished with crispy noodles.
Sizzling Shrimp
Sauutéed in an aromatic black bean sauce with Broccoli, Snow peas, Bell Peppers, Onions and Carrots.
Mu shu shrimp
Shrimp Chow Mein
PORK
Sweet and Sour Pork
Sautéed with pineapples, onions, carrots and bell peppers.
Pork Chung King
Sliced pork, cabbage black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bell peppers in a Szechuan sauce.
Yu Hsiang Pork
Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.
Mu Shu Pork
A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.
Mongolian Pork
Sliced pork, sautéed in a bed of Green Scallions.
BBQ Pork w/ Snow Peas
Snow peas, Bamboo Shoots and succulent black mushrooms stir fried with cuts of tender beef.
DUCK
PEKING DUCK
Slow roasted to perfection in the traditional Peking manner. It’s crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. This whole duck is hand carved at your table. Served with flour pancakes, Hoisin sauce, and sliced Green onions and Cucumbers. (Takes about 25 minutes)
Crispy Duck (H)
1/2 Marinated Long Island duckling. Steamed first then fried crispy. Seasoned with house roasted seasoned salt.
Crispy Duck (W)
VEGETABLES
Sze Chuan String Beans
Sautéed in our special red chili sauce.
Yu Hsiang Eggplant
Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Bamboo Shoots sautéed in our hot and tangy house blended Yu-Hsiang Sauce.
Stewed Tomato & Eggs
Buddha's Delight
A healthy mixture of ten different vegetables lightly sautéed in a light brown sauce. Also available in garlic white sauce or just steamed upon request.
Sauteed Bok Choi
Lightly sautéed bok choi.
Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce
Sautéed with some mushrooms and bamboo shoots.
Mu Shu Vegetables
A mix of vegetables and eggs sautéed together with soy sauce and served with 4 flour pancakes and hoisin sauce.
TOFU
Kung Pao Tofu
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Cashew Tofu
Cubed Tofu, lightly friend and cooked in our special red sauce with toasted cashew nuts.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Deliciously crispy tofu sautéed in a mix of onions, garlic, chili, pepper and roasted seasoned salt.
Vegetable Tofu
Ten different assorted vegetables sautéed in a light brown sauce.
Ma Po Tofu
Mushroom Tofu
Firm Tofu with Black mushrooms and mixed vegetables in a delicious brown sauce.
NOODLES
Plain Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried.
Chicken Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
Beef Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
BBQ Pork Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
Vegetable Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
Shrimp Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
Mandarin Lo Mein
Soft Lo Mein noodles stir fried with chicken, beef, shrimp, bean sprouts and baby Bok Choi.
Singapore Noodles
Thin rice noodles with sliced shrimp and pork sautéed with onions and curry.
Upside Down Noodles
Plain Lo Mein noodles cooked crispy on both sides and topped with a full order of our Chow San Shien (combination of Shrimp, Beef, Chicken and Vegetables in a Brown Sauce).
FRIED RICE
Chicken Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Beef Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Mandarin Fried Rice
Sautéed with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Yang Zhou Fried Rice
A combination of diced chicken, shrimp and BBQ pork sautéed in the classic Yang Zhou style.
RICE/ SAUCE
La Jolla's favorite Chinese restaurant since 1977. Specializing in unique house recipes derived from old school Chinese techniques and flavors.
