Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Brockton Villa Restaurant La Jolla Cove

2,859 Reviews

$$

1235 Coast Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Café Mocha

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50
Café Latte

Café Latte

$4.75

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Decaf

Decaf

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso, Steamed milk, Foam

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

$5.00

Espresso Topped with BV Blend Coffee

Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, Chocolate Decadence

Blanco Mocha

$5.50

Espresso, White Chocolate

BV Mocha

$5.50

Espresso, *Mexican Chocolate *Contains Peanut Allergens

Keith Richards

Keith Richards

$6.50

4 shots espresso, *Mexican chocolate *Contains Peanut Allergens

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso, Foam

Salted Carmel Latte

$5.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Salted Carmel Syrup

Chilled Coffee

Cement Head

Cement Head

$5.50

Espresso, *Mexican chocolate, iced *Contains Peanut Allergens

Cafe Moto Cold Brew

Cafe Moto Cold Brew

$6.00

Lechera Cold Brew

$6.50

Cinnamon, Sweetened Condensed Milk

Blended Espresso Frappe

$6.00

Espresso, White Heat or Chocolate Decadence

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Juice

Juice

$4.50

Choice of apple, tomato, pineapple, cranberry, orange, grapefruit, POG (passion fruit, orange, guava)

Soda

Soda

$3.75

Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

Leisure Brick Black Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.25

Black Tea Shaken with Mango & Passionfruit

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Iced Tea, Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Infused In House

Straw Mango Lemonade

Straw Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Lemon juice, Mango Monin, Water

Passionfruit Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Italian Soda

$4.25

Choice of mango, vanilla, strawberry, watermelon, cherry, pomegranate

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$8.00

Saratoga spring or sparkling

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Double Dutch Indian Tonic Water

$4.50

Double Dutch Ginger Beer

$4.50

Refill Arnold Palmer

Hot Water

Pom Basil Soda

$4.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Fountain Drink

$3.25

Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, lemonade, Shirley Temple, Roy Rogers

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids Italian Soda

$3.25

Choice if mango, vanilla, strawberry, watermelon, cherry, pomegranate

Kids Juice

$4.50

Choice of orange, apple, POG (passion fruit, orange, guava)

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tea/Cocoa

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate decadence, whip cream

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Oregon Chai, Cinnamon, Milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.50

Choice of orange spice, English breakfast, pan-fired green, earl grey, Moroccan mint, chamamile

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

black tea by cafe moto

Tropical Iced Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.25

Black Tea Shaken with Mango & Passionfruit

Tea Au Lait

$5.50

Brocktails / Brunch Faves

Lo-Fi Spritz

$11.00
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$10.00

Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Lime, Ron Copa

Eddie's Gin and Tonic

Eddie's Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Fresh Herbs, Juniper Infused English Crown, Fentiman's Tonic

Pomegranate Moscow Mule

Pomegranate Moscow Mule

$11.00

Monin Pomegranate, Lime, Angostura Bitters, Petrov Reserve

Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Puree, Lime, Triple Sec, La Quierre Agave, Salt Rim *Make it spicy! Add Jalapeño, Tajin Rim +$1

Baja Margarita

Baja Margarita

$10.00

Mango Puree, Lime, Triple Sec, Chamoy, La Quierre Agave, Salt Rim *Make it spicy! Add Jalapeño, Tajin Rim +$1

Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$11.00

Peach Nectar, Thyme, Prosecco

Cove Mimosa

Cove Mimosa

$11.00

Strawberries, Citrus Bitters, Splash OJ, Bubbles

Michelada

Michelada

$11.00

Modelo Especial served with 3 oz house-made Bloody Mary Mix and Lime

BV's Classic Bloody Mary

BV's Classic Bloody Mary

$10.00

House-made Bloody Mix

Italian Bloody Mariana

Italian Bloody Mariana

$11.00

Lemon, Basil, Sriracha

Thai Bloody Best

Thai Bloody Best

$11.00

Sambal, Cilantro, Lime, Brown Sugar

Rum

$7.00

Mimosa / Sangria

Cove Mimosa

Cove Mimosa

$11.00

Strawberries, Citrus Bitters, Splash OJ, Bubbles

Glass Mimosa

Glass Mimosa

$8.00

Choice of Grapefruit, POG, Lavender Lemon, OJ, Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate

Liter Mimosa

Liter Mimosa

$38.00

Choice of Grapefruit, POG, Lavender Lemon, OJ, Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate

1/2 Liter Mimosa

1/2 Liter Mimosa

$20.00
Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$16.00
Glass Sangria

Glass Sangria

$8.00

Liter Sangria

$38.00

1/2 Liter Sangria

$21.00
Sangria Flight

Sangria Flight

$16.00

Red, Rose, and White

Beer

Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$7.50

Stone Dayfall White

$7.50

Stone Delicious IPA

$8.00
Lost Coast IPA

Lost Coast IPA

$8.00

Modern Times Fruitlands Gose

$9.00
Coors Banquet Lager

Coors Banquet Lager

$6.50
Modelo Especial Lager

Modelo Especial Lager

$6.50
Michelada

Michelada

$11.00

Modelo Especial served with 3 oz house-made Bloody Mary Mix and Lime

Guinness Extra Stout

$6.50

Stone Enjoy By 10.31

$8.00Out of stock

Jiant Kiwi Strawberry Hard Tea

$8.00

Oktoberfest Lager

$5.00

By The Glass

GLS Husch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS The Barrel Blend, Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Aub Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Haut Marin, White Blend

$10.00

GLS Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00
GLS Giavi Prosecco

GLS Giavi Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Allimant Spk Rose

$14.00
GLS Husch, Chardonnay

GLS Husch, Chardonnay

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Bottle Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Giavi Prosecco

$46.00

BTL Allimant Sparkling Rosé

$52.00

BTL Colin Champange

$80.00

BTL Husch, Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Haut Marin, White Blend

$38.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Daou Rosé

$50.00

BTL Husch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL The Barrel Blend, Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Walking Fool by Caymus

$58.00

BTL Saxon Brown, Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Emmolo Merlot

$70.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Starters

BV Epic Chowder Cup

BV Epic Chowder Cup

$8.50

Sea Clams, Blue Crab, Bacon

BV Epic Chowder Bowl

$14.00

Sea Clams, Blue Crab, Bacon

Fiery Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Burrata cheese board

$21.00

Red Curry Mussels

$19.00

Extra Baguette (No Cost)

Salads

Med Chopped

$17.00

Next Level Caesar

$14.00
Sub Chowder Cup

Sub Chowder Cup

$3.00

Split Plate

$3.00

Autumn Beet Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Pan Seared Seabass

$36.00

Summer Shrimp Risotto

$24.00

Crispy Lemon Zatar Chicken

$23.00

The Cove Burger

$16.00

Korean BBQ Salmon

$29.00

Pappardelle with Basil Pesto

$20.00

6 oz Filet Mignon with Wild Mushrooms

$48.00

Sides

Split Charge

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Extra Baguette (No Cost)

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Dessert Coast Toast

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Affogato

$7.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$5.00

Kids Split

$8.50

Breakfast

Kids Cinn Pancakes

$8.50
Peytons Pancakes

Peytons Pancakes

$8.00

Plain Pancakes Add Chocolate Chips!

Kids Steamer

$10.00

Steam-Scrambled Eggs/Potatoes

Kids Coast Toast

Kids Coast Toast

$9.00

Kid Fruit

$6.00
Kids Mc Muffin

Kids Mc Muffin

$9.00

ham, steamed eggs, cheddar, english muffin

Lunch

Kids Salad

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Sliders

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Cheese Quesdadilla

$8.00
Butter Parm Noodles

Butter Parm Noodles

$7.00

Dessert

Kids Banana Split

$8.50

Drinks

Kids Fountain Drink

$3.25

Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, lemonade, Shirley Temple, Roy Rogers

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids Italian Soda

$3.25

Choice if mango, vanilla, strawberry, watermelon, cherry, pomegranate

Kids Juice

$4.50

Choice of orange, apple, POG (passion fruit, orange, guava)

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Dessert

Dessert Coast Toast

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Affogato

$7.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$5.00

Kids Split

$8.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Brockton Villa at La Jolla Cove now offering 4 outdoor patios for dine in service & takeout including breakfast + lunch + coffee + smoothies + beer + wine Weekends 8-3 Monday - Friday 9-3

Website

Location

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Brockton Villa Restaurant image
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

