- Home
- /
- La Jolla
- /
- La Jolla
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Deli-icious - La Jolla
Deli-icious La Jolla
280 Reviews
$
1237 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Sandwiches (On Bagels)
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Two fresh eggs, crispy bacon, pepper jack, tomato and onion.
Ham it up Sandwich
Two fresh eggs, American cheese, ham and tomato
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Two fresh eggs, sausage patty, pepper jack, tomato and onion.
Avocado Toast
Avocado, sprouts & tomato on toasted sourdough
Breakfast Burritos
Wall Street Burrito
Two eggs, ham, cheddar, tomato,onion and salsa
La Jollan Burrito
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
The Cove Burrito
Two eggs, sliced London broil, jack cheese, Tabasco, tomato and onion
The So-Cal Burrito
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
Bowls & Bakery
Acai Bowl
Açaí sorbet topped with fresh fruit (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries) and granola. Covered with honey and coconut shavings.
Oatmeal
Freshly made, 100% whole grain oatmeal with banana and cranberries.
Bagel
Buttered Toast
Plain Toast
Muffin
Biscotti
PaleoBars
Cold Sandwiches
Chef’s Choice
Turkey breast, avocado, Swiss cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
The Monster
Turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a French Roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Tuna Wrap
Freshly made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and cucumber served in a whole wheat wrap with mayo and deli mustard.
Italian Torpedo
Genoa salami, thinly sliced ham, pepperoni with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions, Italian dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Roast Beef Wrap
Lean slices of roast beef with Swiss cheese and spicy horseradish served in a whole wheat wrap with lettuce, tomato, onions and creamy ranch dressing with mayo and deli mustard.
Chicken Waldorf Sandwich
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce
TBA - Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado
Turkey breast, bacon, avocado with jack cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and deli mustard.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
Tuna T' n T'
Our freshly made tuna salad on toasted rye with lettuce, sprouts, tomato and onion plus a generous splash of Tabasco with mayo and deli mustard.
BLTA
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough
Create Your Own Sandwich
Your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Add whatever topings you want. Avocado - Add $1.50. Sprouts - Add $1.50
Hot Sandwiches
French Dip
8oz of thinly sliced beef topped with melted provolone, stuffed in a toasted French roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Rueben
Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy mustard on toasted corn rye
Pastrami Melt
Thinly sliced piping hot pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, avocado slices, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onions on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Lumber Jack
Crispy chicken filets topped with melted jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and ranch dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Hot Roast Beef
Thinly sliced tender roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap with mayo and deli mustard.
Tuna Melt
Freshly-made tuna salad, melted cheddar on toasted sourdough
Turkey Mex
Turkey breast, mild green chillies, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sprouts, tomatoes and onions on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Hot Panini's
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Tender sliced chicken breast & sharp cheddar cheese melted together with tangy buffalo sauce then pressed on the grill. Served on sourdough with a side of wing sauce
Ham & Swiss Panini
Thin slices of premium ham with melted Swiss cheese, sweet & spicy honey mustard then buttered and pressed on the grill. Served on rye
Turkey & Avocado Panini
Slices of roasted turkey breast with jack cheese, fresh avocado, spicy mustard and mayo. Melted and pressed on the grill. Served on tangy sourdough. Our most popular sandwich.
Four Cheese Panini
Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Jack cheese melted together on sourdough and pressed on the grill for a gooey, toasty, buttery and crunchy cheese experience. Served on sourdough with a side of blue cheese dipping sauce
Jalapeno Popper Panini
Crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, cream cheese and melted jack cheese, making spicy & savory deli-iciousness. On sourdough.
Kid's American Grilled Cheese
Our take on the classic. Just American cheese on sourdough.
Caprese Panini
Fresh sliced mozzarella with tomatoes in a French roll with pesto spread, sprinkled basil and drizzled olive oil. Salt and pepper on top. Then grilled on the panini press.
Veggie Sandwiches
The Green Giant
Cream cheese, crisp slices of cucumber, tomato, sprouts and avocado on whole wheat
Garden Wrap
Avocado, lettuce, sprouts, tomato, cucumber and onion in a whole wheat wrap. Ranch Dressing.
Super Veggie
Cheddar and Provolone cheese with avocado, sprouts, tomato and onion on whole wheat toast
Greek Garden Wrap
Romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese with ranch dressing.
The "Jackie"
Avocado, cucumber, pickles, tomato, onion, sprouts and lettuce with Pepper Jack (naturally) on sourdough with mayo and mustard.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh sliced mozzarella with tomatoes in a French roll with pesto spread, sprinkled basil and drizzled olive oil. Salt and pepper on top.
The Goddess
Hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, basil with Italian dressing and salt & pepper. On sourdough.
Falafel Wrap
Falafel balls (ground chickpeas) with tomatoes, cucumber, and onion with mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, salt & pepper in a wheat wrap.
Soups & Salads
Chili Con Carne
Served everyday
Soup of The Day - Cream Of Potato W/bacon!
Changes often
Taco Salad
Poached skinless chicken breast, avocado, diced tomato, Mexican cheese blend, black beans, crumbled tortilla chips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with spicy ranch dressing and taco seasoning.
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, sliced hardboiled egg & avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
Honey Berry Salad
Poached skinless chicken breast, fresh berries, dried cranberries and shaved parmesan cheese. Served on mixed greens with honey mustard dressing
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts served on our large green salad with apple cider vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Shredded skinless buffalo chicken breast on fresh mixed greens with shaved Parmesan; served with ranch dressing..
The Italian Salad
The Italian Torpedo without the bread. Pepperoni, salami, provolone, red onion, and pepperoncini peppers served on mixed greens with Italian dressing.