Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Deli-icious La Jolla

280 Reviews

$

1237 Prospect St

La Jolla, CA 92037

Chef’s Choice
TBA - Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado
Turkey & Avocado Panini

Breakfast Sandwiches (On Bagels)

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.95

Two fresh eggs, crispy bacon, pepper jack, tomato and onion.

Ham it up Sandwich

Ham it up Sandwich

$6.95

Two fresh eggs, American cheese, ham and tomato

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.95

Two fresh eggs, sausage patty, pepper jack, tomato and onion.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado, sprouts & tomato on toasted sourdough

Breakfast Burritos

Wall Street Burrito

Wall Street Burrito

$6.95

Two eggs, ham, cheddar, tomato,onion and salsa

La Jollan Burrito

La Jollan Burrito

$6.95

Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion

The Cove Burrito

The Cove Burrito

$6.95

Two eggs, sliced London broil, jack cheese, Tabasco, tomato and onion

The So-Cal Burrito

The So-Cal Burrito

$6.95

Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato

Bowls & Bakery

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Açaí sorbet topped with fresh fruit (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries) and granola. Covered with honey and coconut shavings.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.95

Freshly made, 100% whole grain oatmeal with banana and cranberries.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.95

Buttered Toast

$2.95

Plain Toast

$2.95

Muffin

$1.95

Biscotti

$0.95+Out of stock

PaleoBars

$2.95Out of stock

Desserts

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Snickers

$1.95

Cold Sandwiches

Chef’s Choice

Chef’s Choice

$10.95

Turkey breast, avocado, Swiss cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.

The Monster

The Monster

$10.95

Turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a French Roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.95

Freshly made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and cucumber served in a whole wheat wrap with mayo and deli mustard.

Italian Torpedo

Italian Torpedo

$11.95

Genoa salami, thinly sliced ham, pepperoni with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions, Italian dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Roast Beef Wrap

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.95

Lean slices of roast beef with Swiss cheese and spicy horseradish served in a whole wheat wrap with lettuce, tomato, onions and creamy ranch dressing with mayo and deli mustard.

Chicken Waldorf Sandwich

Chicken Waldorf Sandwich

$9.95

Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce

TBA - Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado

TBA - Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado

$12.95

Turkey breast, bacon, avocado with jack cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and deli mustard.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.

Tuna T' n T'

Tuna T' n T'

$10.95

Our freshly made tuna salad on toasted rye with lettuce, sprouts, tomato and onion plus a generous splash of Tabasco with mayo and deli mustard.

BLTA

BLTA

$10.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of bread, meat and cheese. Add whatever topings you want. Avocado - Add $1.50. Sprouts - Add $1.50

Hot Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$12.95

8oz of thinly sliced beef topped with melted provolone, stuffed in a toasted French roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Rueben

Rueben

$11.95

Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy mustard on toasted corn rye

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$12.95

Thinly sliced piping hot pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, avocado slices, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onions on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Lumber Jack

Lumber Jack

$11.95

Crispy chicken filets topped with melted jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and ranch dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$10.95

Thinly sliced tender roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap with mayo and deli mustard.

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Freshly-made tuna salad, melted cheddar on toasted sourdough

Turkey Mex

Turkey Mex

$10.95

Turkey breast, mild green chillies, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sprouts, tomatoes and onions on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.

Hot Panini's

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.95

Tender sliced chicken breast & sharp cheddar cheese melted together with tangy buffalo sauce then pressed on the grill. Served on sourdough with a side of wing sauce

Ham & Swiss Panini

Ham & Swiss Panini

$10.95

Thin slices of premium ham with melted Swiss cheese, sweet & spicy honey mustard then buttered and pressed on the grill. Served on rye

Turkey & Avocado Panini

Turkey & Avocado Panini

$11.95

Slices of roasted turkey breast with jack cheese, fresh avocado, spicy mustard and mayo. Melted and pressed on the grill. Served on tangy sourdough. Our most popular sandwich.

Four Cheese Panini

Four Cheese Panini

$10.95

Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Jack cheese melted together on sourdough and pressed on the grill for a gooey, toasty, buttery and crunchy cheese experience. Served on sourdough with a side of blue cheese dipping sauce

Jalapeno Popper Panini

Jalapeno Popper Panini

$10.95

Crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, cream cheese and melted jack cheese, making spicy & savory deli-iciousness. On sourdough.

Kid's American Grilled Cheese

Kid's American Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Our take on the classic. Just American cheese on sourdough.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.95

Fresh sliced mozzarella with tomatoes in a French roll with pesto spread, sprinkled basil and drizzled olive oil. Salt and pepper on top. Then grilled on the panini press.

Veggie Sandwiches

The Green Giant

The Green Giant

$9.95

Cream cheese, crisp slices of cucumber, tomato, sprouts and avocado on whole wheat

Garden Wrap

Garden Wrap

$9.95

Avocado, lettuce, sprouts, tomato, cucumber and onion in a whole wheat wrap. Ranch Dressing.

Super Veggie

Super Veggie

$9.95

Cheddar and Provolone cheese with avocado, sprouts, tomato and onion on whole wheat toast

Greek Garden Wrap

Greek Garden Wrap

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese with ranch dressing.

The "Jackie"

The "Jackie"

$9.95

Avocado, cucumber, pickles, tomato, onion, sprouts and lettuce with Pepper Jack (naturally) on sourdough with mayo and mustard.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh sliced mozzarella with tomatoes in a French roll with pesto spread, sprinkled basil and drizzled olive oil. Salt and pepper on top.

The Goddess

The Goddess

$9.95

Hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, basil with Italian dressing and salt & pepper. On sourdough.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Falafel balls (ground chickpeas) with tomatoes, cucumber, and onion with mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, salt & pepper in a wheat wrap.

Soups & Salads

Chili Con Carne

$4.96+

Served everyday

Soup of The Day - Cream Of Potato W/bacon!

$4.95+

Changes often

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.95

Poached skinless chicken breast, avocado, diced tomato, Mexican cheese blend, black beans, crumbled tortilla chips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with spicy ranch dressing and taco seasoning.

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, sliced hardboiled egg & avocado. Served with ranch dressing.

Honey Berry Salad

Honey Berry Salad

$10.95

Poached skinless chicken breast, fresh berries, dried cranberries and shaved parmesan cheese. Served on mixed greens with honey mustard dressing

Chicken Waldorf Salad

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$10.95

Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts served on our large green salad with apple cider vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Shredded skinless buffalo chicken breast on fresh mixed greens with shaved Parmesan; served with ranch dressing..

The Italian Salad

The Italian Salad

$10.95

The Italian Torpedo without the bread. Pepperoni, salami, provolone, red onion, and pepperoncini peppers served on mixed greens with Italian dressing.