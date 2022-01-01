Poway restaurants you'll love

Must-try Poway restaurants

GreensPlease image

 

GreensPlease

12202 Poway Rd #100, Poway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Nachos$11.00
organic corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese (yams, sunflower seeds, rice milk, turmeric, nutritional yeast, spices), pico de gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, spices), lentil asada, and mixed vegetables
Southwestern Chickpea Bowl$12.00
warm bowl with marinated chickpeas, lentil asada, nacho ‘cheese’, pico de gallo, avocado on a bed of spinach and cabbage topped with mixed vegetables
Cocoa Dream
dark leafy greens, 100% cacao, carob, apple, banana, hemp, coconut milk, kelp, chia, flax, organic fruit juice
More about GreensPlease
Players Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Players Sports Bar

13437 Community Rd, Poway

Avg 3.9 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 JUMBO WINGS$16.50
8 Jumbo Wings. Choose up to 2 of our 12 flavors. Comes with 2 Ranches.
Carrots and Celery can be added.
Extra Sauces can be added.
PLAYERS' CLUB$16.00
A triple‑decker with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo or chipotle mayo served on grilled bread of your choice.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$15.00
Our original Philly cheesesteak with grilled onion, bell peppers and melted Swiss cheese served on a French roll.
More about Players Sports Bar
Swagyu Chop Shop image

 

Swagyu Chop Shop

14149 Twin Peaks Rd., Ste. 12, Poway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Swagyu Chop Shop
