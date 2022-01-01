Poway restaurants you'll love
GreensPlease
12202 Poway Rd #100, Poway
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.00
organic corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese (yams, sunflower seeds, rice milk, turmeric, nutritional yeast, spices), pico de gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, spices), lentil asada, and mixed vegetables
|Southwestern Chickpea Bowl
|$12.00
warm bowl with marinated chickpeas, lentil asada, nacho ‘cheese’, pico de gallo, avocado on a bed of spinach and cabbage topped with mixed vegetables
|Cocoa Dream
dark leafy greens, 100% cacao, carob, apple, banana, hemp, coconut milk, kelp, chia, flax, organic fruit juice
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Players Sports Bar
13437 Community Rd, Poway
|8 JUMBO WINGS
|$16.50
8 Jumbo Wings. Choose up to 2 of our 12 flavors. Comes with 2 Ranches.
Carrots and Celery can be added.
Extra Sauces can be added.
|PLAYERS' CLUB
|$16.00
A triple‑decker with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo or chipotle mayo served on grilled bread of your choice.
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$15.00
Our original Philly cheesesteak with grilled onion, bell peppers and melted Swiss cheese served on a French roll.