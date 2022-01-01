San Marcos restaurants you'll love

San Marcos restaurants
Toast
  • San Marcos

San Marcos's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try San Marcos restaurants

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Duke's Sweet Cream
Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk
Supreme Burrito$9.25
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY) image

 

The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY)

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107, San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Bellows Burger$18.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
Pepperoni$18.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
Pommes Souffles$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
Station Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Station Pizza

1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Golden fried and served with house-made marinara.
White Stone
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, basil, olive oil, one topping of your choice. (no tomato sauce)
Garlic Knots$6.00
Soft-baked knots tossed in garlic butter. house-made marinara.
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar image

 

Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar

555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewed Coffee$2.00
A staple, brewed fresh from our smooth well-rounded medium roast beans.
White Choc Mocha$3.50
Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a smooth white chocolate drizzle.
Iced Caramel Macchiato$3.50
Our rich espresso with vanilla syrup, milk and ice topped of with a caramel drizzle
My Yard Live image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Yard Live

288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MAMMOTH TENDERS$13.00
HOUSE BATTERED CHICKEN TENDER + CAROLINA GOLD + BEER-BQ + DRY RUB OR BUFFALO
SMOKED TURKEY BLT WRAP$17.00
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP
WHITE CHICKEN CHILI$9.00
HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN + WHITE BEANS + SPICY GREEN CHILIES + SHREDDED CHEDDAR + PICKLED JALAPEÑOS + CREMA + CHIPS
Chef's Pho & Grill image

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring Roll$6.75
Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, bean sprout, noodle, shrimps, and served with peanut sauce.
No Meat Pho$7.95
Rice noodle served with beef broth and topped with onion, cilantro, bean sprout, lime, basil, and jalapeño.
1-Protein Noodle$11.95
Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.
Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

Felix's BBQ With Soul

763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
Your choice of 4 meat's and 4 sides to create a sampler big enough for 2-3 people to share!
JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
CATFISH
TRY OUR SIGNATURE CATFISH FILLET! FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE OR GRILLED TO PERFECTION, SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
San Elijo Vine & Tap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS

San Elijo Vine & Tap

1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pear & Pecan$12.00
Mixed Greens, Organic Pears, Goat Cheese Crumbles & House-made Candied Pecans***
2 - Birria Tacos + Broth$11.00
1st TUESDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY***
Fresh Cheesy Corn Tortilla, 8 hr. Slow Cooked Beef Marinated in Chef Dan's Family Recipe Broth, topped with Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Served with 4 oz. Broth.
Pulled Pork Sliders$13.00
3 Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Sliders topped with House Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion on top of a Toasted Brioche Bun
TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Papas$9.00
hi
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Tapa Sliders$16.00
Churchill's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Churchill's Pub & Grille

887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

Avg 4 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
Fish and Chips$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on Telera Bread
Amalfi Marina Bar image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Amalfi Marina Bar

1035 La Bonita Dr, San Marcos

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$14.00
Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing
Margherita$11.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
Primavera$17.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms
Amalfi Cucina Italiana image

 

Amalfi Cucina Italiana

1035 La Bonita Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Players Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Players Sports Grill

328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos

Avg 3.8 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

SETS

1628 San Elijo Road South, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Bellows image

 

The Bellows

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$18.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
Caramelized Onion Rolls$5.00
served with butter
Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime
Chick'n Cone - San Marcos image

 

Chick'n Cone - San Marcos

1158 West San Marcos Boulevard suit 103, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chick'nCone Meal$15.49
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your Cone to make it even more delicious!!
Chick’nSandwich Meal$14.49
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your sandwich to make it even more delicious!!
Chick’nTenders 3 PC Meal$12.49
Individual chopped up Fried chicken tenders. Choose your favorite sauce(s) and quantity!
