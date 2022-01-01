San Marcos restaurants you'll love
San Marcos's top cuisines
Must-try San Marcos restaurants
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Turkey & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
|Duke's Sweet Cream
Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk
|Supreme Burrito
|$9.25
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY)
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107, San Marcos
|Popular items
|The Bellows Burger
|$18.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
|Pommes Souffles
|$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Station Pizza
1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Golden fried and served with house-made marinara.
|White Stone
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, basil, olive oil, one topping of your choice. (no tomato sauce)
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Soft-baked knots tossed in garlic butter. house-made marinara.
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar
555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
|$2.00
A staple, brewed fresh from our smooth well-rounded medium roast beans.
|White Choc Mocha
|$3.50
Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a smooth white chocolate drizzle.
|Iced Caramel Macchiato
|$3.50
Our rich espresso with vanilla syrup, milk and ice topped of with a caramel drizzle
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Yard Live
288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos
|Popular items
|MAMMOTH TENDERS
|$13.00
HOUSE BATTERED CHICKEN TENDER + CAROLINA GOLD + BEER-BQ + DRY RUB OR BUFFALO
|SMOKED TURKEY BLT WRAP
|$17.00
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP
|WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
|$9.00
HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN + WHITE BEANS + SPICY GREEN CHILIES + SHREDDED CHEDDAR + PICKLED JALAPEÑOS + CREMA + CHIPS
SOUPS • PHO
Chef's Pho & Grill
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$6.75
Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, bean sprout, noodle, shrimps, and served with peanut sauce.
|No Meat Pho
|$7.95
Rice noodle served with beef broth and topped with onion, cilantro, bean sprout, lime, basil, and jalapeño.
|1-Protein Noodle
|$11.95
Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.
Felix's BBQ With Soul
763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos
|Popular items
|SAMPLER PLATTER
|$35.00
Your choice of 4 meat's and 4 sides to create a sampler big enough for 2-3 people to share!
|JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$12.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
|CATFISH
TRY OUR SIGNATURE CATFISH FILLET! FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE OR GRILLED TO PERFECTION, SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS
San Elijo Vine & Tap
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Pear & Pecan
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Organic Pears, Goat Cheese Crumbles & House-made Candied Pecans***
|2 - Birria Tacos + Broth
|$11.00
1st TUESDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY***
Fresh Cheesy Corn Tortilla, 8 hr. Slow Cooked Beef Marinated in Chef Dan's Family Recipe Broth, topped with Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Served with 4 oz. Broth.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$13.00
3 Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Sliders topped with House Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion on top of a Toasted Brioche Bun
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen
1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Truffle Papas
|$9.00
hi
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
|Tapa Sliders
|$16.00
GRILL
Churchill's Pub & Grille
887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger
|$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on Telera Bread
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Amalfi Marina Bar
1035 La Bonita Dr, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Capricciosa
|$14.00
Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing
|Margherita
|$11.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Primavera
|$17.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Players Sports Grill
328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos
The Bellows
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers
|Caramelized Onion Rolls
|$5.00
served with butter
|Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp
|$20.00
House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime
Chick'n Cone - San Marcos
1158 West San Marcos Boulevard suit 103, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Chick'nCone Meal
|$15.49
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your Cone to make it even more delicious!!
|Chick’nSandwich Meal
|$14.49
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your sandwich to make it even more delicious!!
|Chick’nTenders 3 PC Meal
|$12.49
Individual chopped up Fried chicken tenders. Choose your favorite sauce(s) and quantity!