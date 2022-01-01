Oceanside restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Oceanside, California

Oceanside is just as idyllic as it sounds. Beautiful ocean views complemented by local arts & culture and delicious local restaurants, you’ll fall in love with this enchanting city. Choose from cuisines such as Korean, Mexican, American, and Italian. From pizza to steak to tacos, all the best foods can be found at Oceanside. Just a quick drive down Mission Ave and you’re sure to find the perfect meal.

Enjoy a vibrant smoothie or juice for breakfast as you tour the beach or spend the evening at a trendy restaurant in Oceanside. There are plenty of different kinds of food to try and old favorites to enjoy. Order takeout or delivery across the city or take a walk through the downtown area and explore local eateries. Whether a resident or visitor to Oceanside, it’s easy to find tasty cuisine in the city.

Thirsty? Enjoy beautiful beachfront wineries, tasting rooms, and vineyards. If you’re looking for something more low-key, enjoy a local craft beer, cocktails, or lounges with selections of both. Whether you’re looking for a place to spend a quiet evening or a night out on the town, Oceanside is a great place to explore, dine, and unwind.

Scroll right

Must-try Oceanside restaurants

The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caviar and Potato Cakes$12.50
crispy potato pillows topped with lentil caviär, fresh crema, pickled red onion, preserved lemon.
Biscuits & Gravy$17.00
fresh biscuits, country gravy, fried chickën
Chicken and waffles$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
More about The Plot
The Cup Coffee image

SANDWICHES

The Cup Coffee

206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sammy$7.00
BLT Sandwich$6.50
Hammerhead$4.00
More about The Cup Coffee
Pier View Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO

Pier View Coffee Company

300 Pier View Way, Oceanside

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Club$9.50
Caramel Macch (Caramillia)$4.00
Crème Brulee
More about Pier View Coffee Company
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Toilet Paper (1 Roll)$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
Dinner for 2$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
Duck Mole Tacos$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
More about Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
46 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
Graziano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graziano's Pizza

125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$11.00
Build You Own Pizza
our home made sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Sub$10.00
Our famous, delicious beef meat balls , with our special sauce , mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, served with bag of p
lays potato chips, or, an order of FF
14" Cheese$12.00
More about Graziano's Pizza
Killer Pizza From Mars image

 

Killer Pizza From Mars

3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127, OCEANSIDE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alien Wangs (6)$8.99
Lg Pizza (2 Topping)$23.89
Ranch Dressing$0.25
More about Killer Pizza From Mars
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie image

FRENCH FRIES

Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie

1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (2937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Frita$5.95
Fried Yucca, side of Huancaina sauce
Family Chicken$28.95
Choose ONE large side and ONE large salad.
Aji de Gallina$16.95
Succulent chicken in a creamy spicy sauce made with Parmesan, Peruvian yellow pepper, and pecans, served over a bed of potato and a side of Peruvian white rice
More about Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside

3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
Your choice of four meats & four sides
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$13.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
Shootz Fish X Beer image

 

Shootz Fish X Beer

602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cerritos$4.50
chamoy celery root. pineapple. cilantro. onion. habanero salsa dulce. vegan crema.
*Vegan & Gluten Free*
Sunset Poke$14.50
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
San Miguel$5.50
Ensenada Shrimp
Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro
Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten
More about Shootz Fish X Beer
Blade 1936 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blade 1936

401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PIZZA Truffle$17.50
Fresh Mozzarella / Mushrooms / Arugula / Shaved Parmigiano / Truffle infused olive oil
PIZZA Meatlover$18.00
Tomato sauce / Mozzarella / Spicy Salame Calabrese / Pepperoni / Fennel Sausage
PIZZA Margherita$16.50
Tomato sauce / Fresh Mozzarella.
More about Blade 1936
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos image

TACOS

CraftCoast Beer & Tacos

275 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
Pacific Coast Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Coast Spirits

404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
More about Pacific Coast Spirits
Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knockout Pizza

401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken - 18"$24.00
Cheese Pie - 18"$18.00
Knockout Pie - 18"$24.00
More about Knockout Pizza
Orfila Vineyards and Winery image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Orfila Vineyards and Winery

221 N Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$25.00
Chef's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses accompanied with chefs choice of sides
Caesar salad$10.00
Mixed greens, parmigiana, croutons
Mixed greens salad$8.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, balsamic vinagrette
More about Orfila Vineyards and Winery
Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Ramen$11.00
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Chicken Breast Meat, Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Green Onion
Dinner Special #1$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
8pc California Roll$6.00
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$12.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl$5.50
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
More about Teri Cafe #1
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow$13.75
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Patrick the Great!$13.00
plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion
Del Mar$15.75
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle
Local Tap House & Kitchen image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
Blue Collar Burger CAB$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
Mangia e Bevi image

 

Mangia e Bevi

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tortelloni$23.00
cream sauce, guanciale, peas, mushrooms, shallots, mozzarella, prosciutto crisp
Mista$13.00
mixed greens, fried artichoke, peppercorn dressing, Parmesan, anchovy
Margherita$15.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)
More about Mangia e Bevi
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail image

 

Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Parm Fries$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
Masters Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
More about Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
Rosewood Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Rosewood Kitchen

608 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL SLIDERS$13.00
More about Rosewood Kitchen
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market image

 

Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market

262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
O’side Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’side Sports Bar & Grill

113 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
Takeout
More about O’side Sports Bar & Grill
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside image

 

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside image

 

Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside

626 S Tremont St, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside
Municipal Taco image

 

Municipal Taco

2002 South Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Municipal Taco
Fat Joe's O'side image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Joe's O'side

424 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fat Joe's O'side
Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside image

GRILL

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside

509 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside
Restaurant banner

 

Pour House Oceanside

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angry Rooster$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
B-52 Burger$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Battered Dogs$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce
More about Pour House Oceanside

Map

Map

