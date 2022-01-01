Oceanside restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Oceanside, California
Oceanside is just as idyllic as it sounds. Beautiful ocean views complemented by local arts & culture and delicious local restaurants, you’ll fall in love with this enchanting city. Choose from cuisines such as Korean, Mexican, American, and Italian. From pizza to steak to tacos, all the best foods can be found at Oceanside. Just a quick drive down Mission Ave and you’re sure to find the perfect meal.
Enjoy a vibrant smoothie or juice for breakfast as you tour the beach or spend the evening at a trendy restaurant in Oceanside. There are plenty of different kinds of food to try and old favorites to enjoy. Order takeout or delivery across the city or take a walk through the downtown area and explore local eateries. Whether a resident or visitor to Oceanside, it’s easy to find tasty cuisine in the city.
Thirsty? Enjoy beautiful beachfront wineries, tasting rooms, and vineyards. If you’re looking for something more low-key, enjoy a local craft beer, cocktails, or lounges with selections of both. Whether you’re looking for a place to spend a quiet evening or a night out on the town, Oceanside is a great place to explore, dine, and unwind.
Oceanside's top cuisines
Must-try Oceanside restaurants
SUSHI
The Plot
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Caviar and Potato Cakes
|$12.50
crispy potato pillows topped with lentil caviär, fresh crema, pickled red onion, preserved lemon.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$17.00
fresh biscuits, country gravy, fried chickën
|Chicken and waffles
|$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
SANDWICHES
The Cup Coffee
206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sammy
|$7.00
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.50
|Hammerhead
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO
Pier View Coffee Company
300 Pier View Way, Oceanside
|Popular items
|California Club
|$9.50
|Caramel Macch (Caramillia)
|$4.00
|Crème Brulee
FRENCH FRIES
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Toilet Paper (1 Roll)
|$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
|Dinner for 2
|$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
|Duck Mole Tacos
|$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graziano's Pizza
125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$11.00
Build You Own Pizza
our home made sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Our famous, delicious beef meat balls , with our special sauce , mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, served with bag of p
lays potato chips, or, an order of FF
|14" Cheese
|$12.00
Killer Pizza From Mars
3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127, OCEANSIDE
|Popular items
|Alien Wangs (6)
|$8.99
|Lg Pizza (2 Topping)
|$23.89
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.25
FRENCH FRIES
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie
1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Yuca Frita
|$5.95
Fried Yucca, side of Huancaina sauce
|Family Chicken
|$28.95
Choose ONE large side and ONE large salad.
|Aji de Gallina
|$16.95
Succulent chicken in a creamy spicy sauce made with Parmesan, Peruvian yellow pepper, and pecans, served over a bed of potato and a side of Peruvian white rice
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE
|Popular items
|JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$12.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
|SAMPLER PLATTER
|$35.00
Your choice of four meats & four sides
|ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN
|$13.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
Shootz Fish X Beer
602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Cerritos
|$4.50
chamoy celery root. pineapple. cilantro. onion. habanero salsa dulce. vegan crema.
*Vegan & Gluten Free*
|Sunset Poke
|$14.50
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
|San Miguel
|$5.50
Ensenada Shrimp
Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro
Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blade 1936
401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside
|Popular items
|PIZZA Truffle
|$17.50
Fresh Mozzarella / Mushrooms / Arugula / Shaved Parmigiano / Truffle infused olive oil
|PIZZA Meatlover
|$18.00
Tomato sauce / Mozzarella / Spicy Salame Calabrese / Pepperoni / Fennel Sausage
|PIZZA Margherita
|$16.50
Tomato sauce / Fresh Mozzarella.
TACOS
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
|Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Coast Spirits
404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
|Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)
|$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knockout Pizza
401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken - 18"
|$24.00
|Cheese Pie - 18"
|$18.00
|Knockout Pie - 18"
|$24.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Orfila Vineyards and Winery
221 N Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$25.00
Chef's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses accompanied with chefs choice of sides
|Caesar salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, parmigiana, croutons
|Mixed greens salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, balsamic vinagrette
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Chicken Ramen
|$11.00
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Chicken Breast Meat, Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Green Onion
|Dinner Special #1
|$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
|8pc California Roll
|$6.00
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Popular items
|#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$12.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
|J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl
|$5.50
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$13.75
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
|Patrick the Great!
|$13.00
plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion
|Del Mar
|$15.75
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad
|$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
|Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
|Blue Collar Burger CAB
|$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
Mangia e Bevi
3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Tortelloni
|$23.00
cream sauce, guanciale, peas, mushrooms, shallots, mozzarella, prosciutto crisp
|Mista
|$13.00
mixed greens, fried artichoke, peppercorn dressing, Parmesan, anchovy
|Margherita
|$15.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Truffle Parm Fries
|$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
|Masters Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Rosewood Kitchen
608 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|MEATBALL SLIDERS
|$13.00
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’side Sports Bar & Grill
113 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside
626 S Tremont St, Oceanside
GRILL
Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside
509 Mission Ave, Oceanside
Pour House Oceanside
1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Angry Rooster
|$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
|B-52 Burger
|$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
|Battered Dogs
|$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce
- 2