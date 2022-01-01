Pies in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve pies
SUSHI
The Plot
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Shepherds Pie
|$19.00
the ultimate comfort food. meatless loaf mixed with carrots, onions and gravy, topped with mashed potato and served with broccoli and demi glace.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE
|SWEEP POTATO PIE
|PECAN PIE
|APPLE PIE
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knockout Pizza
401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside
|Tomato Basil Garlic White Pie - Gluten Free
|$14.50
|Pesto White Pie - 18"
|$25.44
|Whitestone White Pie - 18"
|$25.44
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Brixton Pie
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, grana padano, lemon zest ricotta, pepperoni.
|The Privateer Pie
|$19.00
Walnut pesto, fior di latte, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, braised chicken breast, black pepper.
|OKC Pie
|$17.50
Vegan. New! Chard crema, vegan mozzarella, sunflower "sausage", swiss chard salad w/ Brazil nut "parmesan".