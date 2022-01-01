Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve pies

8556c4e9-50d7-498e-a8d3-64206c36c453 image

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$19.00
the ultimate comfort food. meatless loaf mixed with carrots, onions and gravy, topped with mashed potato and served with broccoli and demi glace.
More about The Plot
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside

3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)
Takeout
SWEEP POTATO PIE
PECAN PIE
APPLE PIE
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knockout Pizza

401 Mission Ave,Ste B120, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Garlic White Pie - Gluten Free$14.50
Pesto White Pie - 18"$25.44
Whitestone White Pie - 18"$25.44
More about Knockout Pizza
Banner pic

 

ZIGZAG Pizza

333 N. Pacific Street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pie of the Month$10.95
More about ZIGZAG Pizza
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6636 reviews)
Brixton Pie$18.00
Tomato sauce, grana padano, lemon zest ricotta, pepperoni.
The Privateer Pie$19.00
Walnut pesto, fior di latte, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, braised chicken breast, black pepper.
OKC Pie$17.50
Vegan. New! Chard crema, vegan mozzarella, sunflower "sausage", swiss chard salad w/ Brazil nut "parmesan".
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

