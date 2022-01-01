Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve fried rice

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice$6.00
White Rice, Egg
Chicken Teri Fried Rice$9.50
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.00
White Rice, Shrimp, Egg, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
More about Teri Cafe #2
Item pic

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion, Beansprouts, Red Bell Paper, Broccoli
Chicken Teri Fried Rice$9.50
Chicken Curry Fried Rice$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
More about Teri Cafe #1
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Pork Fried Rice$12.50
Sunny side up egg, bbq pulled pork, carrot, onion, and rayu.
More about Harney Oceanside
banner pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Plain Fried Rice$10.95
Contain of Egg
Curry Fried Rice$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, cashew nut, bell pepper, onion and yellow curry powder.
Spicy Fried Rice$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, basil, carrot, snow pea, bell pepper, onion and chili.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
EGG FRIED RICE$7.90
Perfectly seasoned fried rice with egg, bean sprouts, carrots, onions and peas. (2) 370 - 490 cal
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Crab Fried Rice$18.50
Fried rice stirred with snow crab, egg, peas, garlic, and onions.
House Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice stir fried with egg, garlic, peas, and carrots.
Kid's Chicken Fried Rice$8.95
Fried rice, chicken tender, egg, peas, and carrots.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Combo Fried Rice$17.95
Thai style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, carrots, onions, and green beans.
Curry Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrot, and onion in curry power sauce.
Sabai Sabai Fried Rice$15.95
Thai style fried rice with eggs, green beans, carrots, and onions.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

