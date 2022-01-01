Fried rice in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve fried rice
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Egg Fried Rice
|$6.00
White Rice, Egg
|Chicken Teri Fried Rice
|$9.50
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.00
White Rice, Shrimp, Egg, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.00
White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion, Beansprouts, Red Bell Paper, Broccoli
|Chicken Teri Fried Rice
|$9.50
|Chicken Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI
Harney Oceanside
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Pork Fried Rice
|$12.50
Sunny side up egg, bbq pulled pork, carrot, onion, and rayu.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Plain Fried Rice
|$10.95
Contain of Egg
|Curry Fried Rice
|$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, cashew nut, bell pepper, onion and yellow curry powder.
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$17.50
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, basil, carrot, snow pea, bell pepper, onion and chili.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|EGG FRIED RICE
|$7.90
Perfectly seasoned fried rice with egg, bean sprouts, carrots, onions and peas. (2) 370 - 490 cal
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.50
Fried rice stirred with snow crab, egg, peas, garlic, and onions.
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Fried rice stir fried with egg, garlic, peas, and carrots.
|Kid's Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.95
Fried rice, chicken tender, egg, peas, and carrots.
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen
1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Combo Fried Rice
|$17.95
Thai style fried rice with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, carrots, onions, and green beans.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$15.95
Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrot, and onion in curry power sauce.
|Sabai Sabai Fried Rice
|$15.95
Thai style fried rice with eggs, green beans, carrots, and onions.