Escondido restaurants you'll love

Escondido restaurants
Toast
  /
  Escondido

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
French
Must-try Escondido restaurants

Bellamy's Restaurant image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bellamy's Restaurant

417 W Grand Ave, Escondido

Avg 4.5 (2118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asparagus Endive Mushroom Salad$15.00
Baby Spinach | Black Truffle Vinaigrette |
Toasted Hazelnuts (V)
Seared Flat Iron with Umami Flavors$32.00
Ssamjang Marinade | Gai Lon |
Whipped Black Garlic Potato Mash |
Grilled Sweet Onion | Mushrooms | White
Soy | Balsamic Glaze | Mizuna Chimichurri |
Parmesan
Maine Diver Scallops$30.00
Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter
More about Bellamy's Restaurant
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill image

 

MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill

1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs$21.99
1/2 of a rack, mesquite wood grilled, super tender & lean. comes with 2 small or 1 large side, garlic bread & your choice of BBQ sauce
Signature Tri-Tip Sandwich$15.50
Our signature tri-tip sliced to perfection with your bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
Brisket Sandwich$16.50
Perfectly-sliced brisket with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
More about MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

515 West 13th Ave, Escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Individual Original Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Meatball, Cheese.
Spaghetti$15.99
Served with house marinara sauce.
House Salad$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Shredded Mozzarella, House-Made Croutons.
More about DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Burgeon at The Oasis image

 

Burgeon at The Oasis

649 Rock Springs Rd Suite B, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Modern Clarity$16.20
Modern Clarity is our West Coast IPA collab with Altamont Beer Works and Boneyard Beer. This fresh brew is loaded with Citra, Strata, and Cashmere. The concept, name, & can are inspired by the mash-up of contemporary hops & techniques paired with our love and appreciation for old-school, crystal-clear, West Coast IPAs.
6.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Keep It Mosaic$16.20
One of the most celebrated beers in our Keep It single-hop IPA series, Keep It Mosaic is loaded with Mosaic & Mosaic Cryo and bursts with flavors of mango, passionfruit, & juicy blueberries.⁠ 6.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon at The Oasis
FourTunas Fish & Bar image

 

FourTunas Fish & Bar

601 N broadway suit D, escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Fish Taco$3.00
grilled fish, onion, cilantro, house white sauce.
Smoked Tuna Taco (cheese)$4.50
smoked tuna, cilantro, onions, house white sauce.
FourTunas Burrito$14.00
fried fish,grilled fish,smoked tuna,cilantro,french fries and house sauce
More about FourTunas Fish & Bar
Pieology 6064 image

 

Pieology 6064

1334 W. Valley Parkway #402, Escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6064
Hunsaker's image

 

Hunsaker's

113 West Grand Ave, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sheperds Pie$16.00
More about Hunsaker's
Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club image

 

Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club

340 East Grand Avenue, Escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club
Side Yard Public House image

 

Side Yard Public House

10326 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Side Yard Public House
Barrel Republic Escondido image

 

Barrel Republic Escondido

136 W Grand, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barrel Republic Escondido
SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA image

 

SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA

1356 W. VALLEY PARKWAY, ESCONDIDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA
Restaurant banner

 

Cork & Knife

515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cork & Knife
Restaurant banner

 

Barn Door Public House

2500 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barn Door Public House

