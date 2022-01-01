Escondido restaurants you'll love
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bellamy's Restaurant
417 W Grand Ave, Escondido
|Popular items
|Asparagus Endive Mushroom Salad
|$15.00
Baby Spinach | Black Truffle Vinaigrette |
Toasted Hazelnuts (V)
|Seared Flat Iron with Umami Flavors
|$32.00
Ssamjang Marinade | Gai Lon |
Whipped Black Garlic Potato Mash |
Grilled Sweet Onion | Mushrooms | White
Soy | Balsamic Glaze | Mizuna Chimichurri |
Parmesan
|Maine Diver Scallops
|$30.00
Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido
|Popular items
|1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$21.99
1/2 of a rack, mesquite wood grilled, super tender & lean. comes with 2 small or 1 large side, garlic bread & your choice of BBQ sauce
|Signature Tri-Tip Sandwich
|$15.50
Our signature tri-tip sliced to perfection with your bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.50
Perfectly-sliced brisket with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
515 West 13th Ave, Escondido
|Popular items
|Individual Original Pizza
|$15.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Meatball, Cheese.
|Spaghetti
|$15.99
Served with house marinara sauce.
|House Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Shredded Mozzarella, House-Made Croutons.
Burgeon at The Oasis
649 Rock Springs Rd Suite B, Escondido
|Popular items
|Modern Clarity
|$16.20
Modern Clarity is our West Coast IPA collab with Altamont Beer Works and Boneyard Beer. This fresh brew is loaded with Citra, Strata, and Cashmere. The concept, name, & can are inspired by the mash-up of contemporary hops & techniques paired with our love and appreciation for old-school, crystal-clear, West Coast IPAs.
6.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Keep It Mosaic
|$16.20
One of the most celebrated beers in our Keep It single-hop IPA series, Keep It Mosaic is loaded with Mosaic & Mosaic Cryo and bursts with flavors of mango, passionfruit, & juicy blueberries. 6.5% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
|$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
FourTunas Fish & Bar
601 N broadway suit D, escondido
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.00
grilled fish, onion, cilantro, house white sauce.
|Smoked Tuna Taco (cheese)
|$4.50
smoked tuna, cilantro, onions, house white sauce.
|FourTunas Burrito
|$14.00
fried fish,grilled fish,smoked tuna,cilantro,french fries and house sauce
Pieology 6064
1334 W. Valley Parkway #402, Escondido
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club
340 East Grand Avenue, Escondido
SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA
1356 W. VALLEY PARKWAY, ESCONDIDO
Cork & Knife
515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido
Barn Door Public House
2500 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido