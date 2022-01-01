Escondido restaurants you'll love

Modern Clarity is our West Coast IPA collab with Altamont Beer Works and Boneyard Beer. This fresh brew is loaded with Citra, Strata, and Cashmere. The concept, name, & can are inspired by the mash-up of contemporary hops & techniques paired with our love and appreciation for old-school, crystal-clear, West Coast IPAs.

6.5% ABV

You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

