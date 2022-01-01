Vista restaurants you'll love

Vista restaurants
Toast
  • Vista

Vista's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Vista restaurants

Belching Beaver image

GRILL

Belching Beaver

302 E Broadway, Vista

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Salad$10.00
Fish and Chips$17.00
BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
More about Belching Beaver
Happi Spatula image

 

Happi Spatula

3225 Business Park Dr., Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 item Combo$13.99
Enjoy 3 Entree item, side of tom yum soup and the choice of 1 egg roll or 2 potstickers.
Pan Fried Pork Bun 2 pc$5.99
2 pieces
Mushroom Ginger Stir-Fry$13.49
Stir fried mushrooms, ginger, carrots, cilantro, pineapple, green onion, and oyster sauce.
More about Happi Spatula
When Pigs Fly BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

When Pigs Fly BBQ

1211 E Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.4 (1352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bbq Sandwich Plate$13.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
The Shack$13.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
Riblets$6.00
Juicy, tender pork rib tips.
(Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
When Pigs Fly BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

When Pigs Fly BBQ

230 Main St., Vista

Avg 4.4 (1352 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bbq Sandwich Plate$15.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
The Shed$17.00
· 2 meats (1lb total) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
The Shack$15.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
Mom’s Kitchen - Vista image

 

Mom’s Kitchen - Vista

124 Hanes Place, Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Spinach$11.95
Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and monterey jack cheese
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Ham, onion, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese and three scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla
ABC$12.95
Avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese
More about Mom’s Kitchen - Vista
Belching Beaver Brewery image

 

Belching Beaver Brewery

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly$14.00
sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
Breaded chicken/fries/ranch
Beaver Burger$14.00
seasoned angus patty/ BBQ sauce/onion ring/bacon/american/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun (or make it a chicken sandwich)
More about Belching Beaver Brewery
Prohibition Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition Brewing Company

2004 E. Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Frisco Burger$13.99
Grilled Parmesan Sourdough / Chipotle Mayo
Irish Reuben$12.99
Slow Cooked Corned Beef
Marble Rye / Swiss / Sauerkraut / 1000 Island
Baby Face Nelson Burger$16.99
½ Lb. Patty / Brioche / Smoked Gouda
More about Prohibition Brewing Company
Water Shack image

 

Water Shack

807 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Melt$8.25
Sliced chicken breast filet, with gooey shredded cheddar cheese, on perfectly grilled sour dough or rye bread.
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.00
1 lb of crispy baked french fries, grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese blend, with ranch dressing and Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce.
Chili Dog$4.50
1/4 lb all beef dog, smothered in meat chili, with mustard, onions, and pickles.
More about Water Shack
Banner pic

 

Pure Project

1305 Hot Spring Way, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hyperion (4 Pack)$27.00
Murky Quintuple IPA w/ Mosaic, Motueka, & Wai-iti Hops, 14.5% ABV - 4 Pack
Eternal Forever (500ml)$34.00
A Blend of Single and Double Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stouts with Cacao & Wild Thai Banana
13% ABV - 500ml Bottle
Longest Night (4 Pack)$25.00
Smoothie Beer w/ Blueberry & Banana, 6% ABV - 4 Pack
More about Pure Project
Lupillozz Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupillozz Pizza

328 Vista Village, Vista

Avg 4.5 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers$8.95
Wings
LG 15" Cheese Pizza$14.95
More about Lupillozz Pizza
Pizza Xpress image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pizza Xpress

2020 Hacienda Dr, Vista

Avg 4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Dressing$0.89
Hawaiian Pizza$10.99
Cheesy Stix$4.99
More about Pizza Xpress
Pizza Xpress image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pizza Xpress

2020 Hacienda Dr, Vista

Avg 4 (478 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pizza Xpress
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Vista

1711 University Dr, Vista

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
King Deal$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggies Burger$6.39
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
Biggie Deal$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista
Madera Kitchen of Mexico image

 

Madera Kitchen of Mexico

1250 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Relleno$11.00
Ranchera Salsa, Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese, Served with White Rice
Guacamole$10.00
Cilantro, Onions & Tomato
Enchiladas$17.00
Enchilada Sauce topped with Crema
More about Madera Kitchen of Mexico
Main pic

 

Aloha Sol Hawaiian

100 Main Street, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aloha Sol Hawaiian
Mariscos Las Palmas image

 

Mariscos Las Palmas

777 east vista way Suite 206, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mariscos Las Palmas
Banner pic

 

Burtech Family Vineyard

1325 Pipeline Drive, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Burtech Family Vineyard

